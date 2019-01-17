Maryann Luhrs Jayne

June 6, 1937 – Oct. 11, 2018

Maryann loved caring for her award-winning rose garden and winning money in weekly bridge games, and she was thankful to remain active and independent until her final days. Born in Cut Bank, Montana, she moved to Portland, Oregon, as a young child and graduated from Franklin High School in 1955.

She graduated from the University of Oregon before marrying Roger Jayne. Her son, Greg, was born in 1965, and she doted over him and later her grandchildren for the rest of her life. In the meantime, she traveled the world as a stewardess for Pan Am Airlines, worked as a high school teacher and counselor, earned a master’s degree from Portland State and vigorously pursued various careers, including advertising sales for Pry Publishing’s seven neighborhood newspapers, even becoming a twice-published author.

She was preceded in death by Roger and her beloved brother, Jack Luhrs. She is survived by her son, Greg; daughter-in-law, Patty; grandchildren, Emily, Matthew and Michael; sister, Faye Mattioda, and her family; and sister-in-law, Chris Luhrs, and her family.

A celebration of life has been held. Donations may be made in Maryann’s name to Meals on Wheels and would be appreciated.

David Scott Smothers

Dec. 28, 1955 – Nov. 7, 2018

David died Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, of natural causes after a long illness.

David grew up in the Portland area. He attended Holiday Park Elementary and graduated from David Douglas High School. He loved classic rock, country music and spending time with family.

David is survived by brothers Steve (Diane) and Geary (Marilyn) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and sisters, Patty and Nancy.

A memorial service has been held. The family requests remembrances to United Cerebral Palsy Association of Portland.

Dorothy Jean “Dot” (Fox) Russo

March 23, 1944 – Nov. 20, 2018

Dorothy Jean “Dot” Russo died Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 of natural causes after a long illness. She was at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Portland to Floyd and Helen Fox, Dot was the oldest of four siblings. She attended Gilbert Elementary School and David Douglas High School, where she met her husband, Pete Russo. They were married at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Portland in August of 1963. As a professional bus driver, Dot drove countless children to and from school, on field trips and athletic events until her retirement in 2010. She also spent time volunteering for LOVE, Inc., in Newberg helping and encouraging those in need. She was most frequently found in a stadium or gym rooting on and supporting kids, whether they were her own kids and grandkids or not.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Pete; son, Neil (Dorothy); daughter, Ronni Cook (Rod); grandson, Peter; granddaughter, Samantha; two sisters, Cheryl Lee and Diane Fox; and brother, Mark Fox. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service has been held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Dot’s name be sent to Habitat for Humanity.

Dawn Marie (Kent) Bishop

Dec. 3, 1965 – Dec. 4, 2018

Dawn moved on to her eternal home in heaven Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, after battling stage IV colon cancer for four years. She was surrounded by her husband, children and family.

Dawn was the seventh of eight children born to Brian and Jean Kent. She spent most of her early years in Portland, Oregon, and attended Parkrose High School. She met her husband, Brian, shortly after high school, and they were married in 1989. They both graduated from Western Oregon University in 1991 and move to Bellevue, Washington, where they began their careers with Microsoft. Dawn worked there for 12 years and ended her working career as a paraeducator at Stevenson Elementary School in Bellevue. Dawn enjoyed camping, the beach, all types of puzzles and crafts and spending time with her family and friends.

Dawn is survived by her husband and children: Sarah Ushka (Alex), William, Katherine and Brian.

A celebration of life has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at ccaliance.org.