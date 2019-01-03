We offer the Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large.

EVENTS, ACTIVITIES and CELEBRATIONS

Northeast 102nd Avenue Safety Project open house

Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) hosts an open house Wednesday, Jan. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crossroads Church Community Room, 2505 N.E. 102nd Ave. Residents are encouraged to attend to voice concerns and help shape the safety plan.

PBOT is launching the Northeast 102nd Avenue Safety Project to improve safety for all people walking, biking, taking transit and driving on Northeast 102nd Avenue between Weidler Street and Sandy Boulevard.

This nearly two-mile corridor is on Portland’s High Crash Network, which means it is one of the top 30 streets for crashes in the city. This corridor is surrounded by homes, businesses, community centers and schools, including Prescott Elementary School and Mt. Hood Community College.

Project goals are to reduce crashes, reduce vehicle speeds, improve pedestrian crossings, improve access to transit and create bicycle facilities that serve all ages and abilities.

Tell others about the upcoming open house and take a survey at portlandoregon.gov/transportation/76525.

Eastern European celebration

A free Slavic and Eastern European heritage celebration and open house, hosted by the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization Slavic Center is Thursday, Jan. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sokhom Tauch Community Center, 10301 N.E. Glisan St. Enjoy cultural performances, food and activities for all ages.

Call IRCO at 503-234-1541 to register.

Enjoy rich vocal harmonies

The third annual Male Ensemble Northwest workshop for male singers is Saturday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. in the Parkrose High School theater, 12003 N.E. Shaver St.

More than 120 voices from Heritage, North Bend, Centennial and Rex Putnam high schools will join students from Parkrose High and Parkrose Middle schools to perform with Male Ensemble Northwest.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

CLASSES and WORKSHOPS

Art classes by local artists

Portland Fine Arts Guild offers daytime or evening classes Mondays, Jan. 7, 14 and 21 at Rivercrest Community Church, 3201 N.E. 148th Ave.

Morning classes are 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The instructor is Christina Erickson, who will explore painting on different backgrounds. The fee is $20 for non-members and $15 for members. First timers pay only $10.

Three-hour evening classes taught by Paul Clendenin begin at 6 p.m. The theme for the month is the shape of water. Students will work on marine scenes and seascapes. The fee is $10.

Learn more and find supply lists at portlandfineartsguild.org.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES

PBOT survey seeks input for redesign of 122nd Avenue

Anyone who has traveled on 122nd Avenue will tell you that it can make getting from place to place difficult and stressful. Most of the street is five lanes. The on-street parking and narrow bike lanes drop off to become turn lanes at the street’s major intersection. The sidewalks are often narrow and substandard. Most of the crosswalks need to be updated. Buses can be slow, delayed in traffic and late. In short, it’s time to fix 122nd Avenue.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is developing a plan to make 122nd Avenue better. With the help of the public, PBOT is identifying projects to be built in 2020. Potential changes include safety improvements, more lighting, crossings, improved bike lanes, bus lanes, signal changes and more to help meet safety and accessibility goals. A portion of the funding for 122nd Avenue comes from Fixing Our Streets, which will provide $2 million for the design and construction of safety and access improvements focused on the following goals:

• Increase safety for all, improve pedestrian and bicycle access and support better transit while balancing needs of freight and other modes.

• Identify improvements to help eliminate serious injuries and fatalities and remove 122nd Avenue from the High Crash Corridor network.

In hopes of gathering input from as many people as possible, the bureau has published an online survey for people to provide their feedback. This survey asks the same questions posed at a recent open house and other recent in-person meetings. The project team will combine the online and paper survey results. The online survey is open through Jan. 6, 2019.

Survey takers will be asked to give feedback on street design options for further study, locations and priorities for enhanced crosswalks and near-term improvements for construction in 2020. The survey is available in six languages.

Learn more about the plan and find a link to the survey at portlandoregon.gov/transportation/122ndave.

REUNIONS

PHS class of 1969

The Parkrose High class of 1969 meets the second Wednesday of each month for lunch and/or happy hour at an area restaurant. Last month, classmates also brought a toy to be donated to Portland Fire & Rescue Toy and Joy Makers.

When class ambassador Doug Henderson delivered the toys to Station 2, 4800 N.E. 122nd Ave., the donations filled the Toy and Joy Maker collection bin.

Follow the class on Facebook at Parkrose Class of 1969 to learn locations of monthly gatherings and details of the 50th reunion slated for Sept. 28, 2019 at McMenamin’s Edgefield.

FUNDRAISERS

Can and bottle collection day in Parkrose

Parkrose High cheerleaders will collect and sort your returnable cans and bottles at the monthly pop can drive Saturday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Parkrose Middle School turnaround, 11800 N.E. Shaver St. The next collection date is Saturday, Feb. 2, when AVID students will greet you.

Recycle your Christmas tree

The annual Boy Scout Troop 606 Christmas tree recycle event is Saturday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 12505 N.E. Halsey St. Drop your tree and pay $5 or call or text 503-933-1611 to arrange for pickup at a $10 fee. No flocked trees, please.

Celebrating Parkrose

Tickets are now available for “Celebrate the Night in Black and White,” which marks 25 years since the Parkrose Educational Foundation began enhancing the educational experiences of Parkrose students. The 16th annual dinner and auction is Saturday, April 27. Enjoy appetizers, wine and dinner during the silent and live auctions that raise funds to keep the tradition of support going. Contact predfdn@gmail.com if you have questions or an item to donate. Purchase tickets at parkroseedfdn.org.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

Knitters create gifts for patients

The Turban Makers group makes cancer turbans, knit hats, scarves, lap robes, pillows and pillowcases for eight area hospitals. Since 2002, they have donated more than 20,000 turbans, hats and scarves; 6,000 pillows; and nearly 2,000 lap robes to oncology groups. Crafters work at home and meet the third Tuesday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. If you want to make a difference in the community with your crafts, this is the group for you. To learn more, contact Judy Wilson at 503-255-1915.

Create a floral arrangement

Shift gears from the hustle and bustle of the holidays and treat yourself to a floral design demonstration at the next Villa Garden Club meeting Thursday, Jan. 24 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 S.E. 139th Ave. Carole Shuldt, a national flower show accredited judge, will help you create an award-worthy floral design to take home.

Bring a brown bag lunch. Coffee and dessert will be served. Please call Chris McClure for more information at 503-489-5437.

Give scouting a try

Cub Scout Pack 606 is open to school-aged youth up to age 11. It meets Monday nights at 6 p.m. Boy Scout Troop 606 is open to boys age 11 to 17. It meets at 7 p.m. Mondays. Meetings are at Menlo Park Elementary School, 12900 N.E. Glisan St.

Become part of the scouting experience.

Central East Portland (CEP) Rotary meets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Montavilla Kiwanis Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Stark Street Pizza, 9234 S.E. Stark St. Montavilla Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Rotary Club of Northeast Portland club meets Tuesdays at noon at Bradford’s Sports Lounge, 10346 N.E. Halsey St.

Midway Business Association meets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Pizza Baron, 2604 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Gateway Area Business Association meets the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 1515 N.E. 106th Ave. Network with local business owners over lunch.

Parkrose Business Association meets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Elmer’s Restaurant—Parkrose, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

82nd Avenue of Roses Business Association meets the fourth Tuesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO), 2788 S.E. 82nd Ave.

GIVING BACK

Become a senior ombudsman

Volunteer advocates are needed in Mid-county for elderly people living in long-term care facilities. Help safeguard the well-being of vulnerable seniors and others in nursing homes, assisted living or residential care facilities and adult foster homes. As a Certified Ombudsman volunteer, you will help to ensure the rights and dignity of the residents. Local training and support are provided. Schedules are flexible and are typically about four hours a week. Learn more at 800-522-2602 or oregon.gov/ltco.

Join group to maintain historic cemetery

Powell Grove Cemetery, tucked in the traffic circle at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, is one of the oldest cemeteries in Multnomah County. Argay Terrace resident Stan Clarke would like to create a Friends of Powell Grove Cemetery group to periodically tidy this last resting place of early Parkrose settlers.

Clarke envisions a group of volunteers who will come into remove grass clippings from the markers after the Metro mow crews do their work. He would also like to see flowers on all the graves each Memorial Day.

If you are interested in becoming part of group that will honor the families buried in Powell Grove, contact Clarke at srclarke@ix.netcom.com or 503-253-9886.

EDUCATION

Learn about the Columbia difference

Columbia Christian Schools, 413 N.E. 91st Ave, hosts its annual open house Sunday, Feb. 10 beginning at 2 p.m.

Serving students from pre-K through high school, Columbia Christian Schools strives to promote faith, character and academics.

Visit the campus to learn about programs, meet teachers and administrators, visit with other parents, register for fall 2019 classes and take advantage of incentives offered at the open house.

Portland Christian Schools open house scheduled

Portland Christian Schools hosts its annual open house at both the ECE/Elementary, 11845 S.E. Market St., and Jr./Sr. High School, 12425 N.E. San Rafael St., campuses Tuesday, Jan. 29. Drop by anytime between 6 and 8 p.m. to meet teachers and student leaders and take a tour of the school.

Tuition at Portland Christian Schools is lower than that of other highly rated private schools in the state. The student-teacher ratio is 13:1.

SENIOR RESOURCES

Northeast Village explained

Learn about Northeast Village PDX Wednesday, Jan. 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd. Northeast Village PDX can help seniors age at home with a network of volunteers and reputable service providers. For information, call 503-895-2750 or visit nevillagepdx.org.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

Wilkes Community Group general meeting: Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2101 N.E. 162nd Ave.

East Portland Action Plan Chairs meeting Wednesday, Jan. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. at East Portland Neighborhood Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

East Portland Parks Coalition general meeting: Thursday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

East Portland Action Plan Economic Development Subcommittee meeting: Monday, Jan. 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at East Portland Neighborhood Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

Purpose: To develop a strong business environment that strengthens existing businesses, promotes new businesses and expands family-wage jobs in east Portland.

Land Use and Transportation Committee meeting: Wednesday, Jan. 9 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

East Portland Action Plan Civic Engagement Subcommittee meeting: Tuesday, Jan. 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at East Portland Neighborhood Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

Purpose: To organize cultural and language specific civic engagement workshops, share curriculum, advocate for ongoing funding and advise on east Portland culture- and language-specific issues and projects.

Dinner and Spanish/English interpretation provided. If you or someone you know wants interpretation in an additional language or childcare, contact Lore Wintergreen at lore.wintergreen@portlandoregon.gov.

Russell Neighborhood Association meeting: Thursday, Jan. 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at University of Western States, 2900 N.E. 132nd Ave., Hampton Hall Conference Room. For more information, contact Ron Glanville at ronglanville@gmail.com or visit russellneighbors.org.

Parkrose Heights Association of Neighborsmeeting: Wednesday, Jan. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. Contact Tom Badrick at tbadrick@aol.com for more information.

Glenfair Neighborhood Associationboard meeting: Thursday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at 1017 N.E. 117 Ave.

LIBRARIES

Libraries deepen commitment to serving black families

Multnomah County Library will begin a new two-year initiative funded in part by a grant from Meyer Memorial Trust to better serve and support African and African American families.

This initiative aims to build momentum and capacity for the library to enact systemic changes that better serve black families through community action research, a methodology that helps researchers work in partnership with community stakeholders to develop solutions to local problems.

Community action research will engage with African and African American families to understand and address barriers and inequities related to kindergarten readiness and transition. Research has shown that black children often face disparities in school readiness, which signal disparate educational, economic and social outcomes later in life.

Everybody Reads

Everybody Reads 2019 celebrates the work of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie with the novel “Americanah” for adults and the essay “We Should All Be Feminists” for high school students. Begins in January; goes through March 14.

Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR EVERYONE

Nigerian Dance Party: Dance and celebrate with Jujuba, a 10-piece afrobeat and juju ensemble featuring Nigerian master talking drum legend Nojeem Lasisi. An Everybody Reads event. Saturday, Jan. 12, 3 to 4 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Mondays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except Jan. 21.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Tuesdays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except Jan. 1.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Fridays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Fridays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Mondays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., except Jan. 21.

Tuesdays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., except Jan. 1.

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Chinese Cantonese Storytime: Storytime presented in Cantonese for children newborn to 6 years with adult.

Saturdays, 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Sundays, 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Thursdays beginning Jan. 17, 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Winter Rhythms: From rain tapping on the roof to the howl of the wind; winter rhythms are all around us. Explore the season of winter through songs, stories and puppets and help Jory act out a winter tale or two. For children 3 to 8 years. Friday, Jan. 4, 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.

Drawing Winter: Learn to draw winter scenery with Russian artist Liya Kott. Children and adults are welcome. This class is taught in Russian. Thursday, Jan. 10, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Mondays, 4 to 5:30 p.m., except Jan. 21.

Read to the Dogs: Improve your reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. The dogs and handlers are from Pet Partners®. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., except Jan. 27.

Launch Your Own Podcast Today: Have you ever wanted to have your own radio show? Have you dreamed of making the next “This American Life” or “Serial”? In 90 minutes, Josh Boykin can take you from an idea to a real-life podcast. Using Anchor.fm, anyone can make a professional-sounding show directly from their phone: no fancy hardware, expensive computers or difficult editing required. For teens 13 years and up. Bring your smartphone. Friday, Jan. 11, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Sweet Crepe-Making for Teens: Come see a demonstration and learn how to make fresh French crepes with sweet filling. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Monday, Jan. 28, 4:15 to 5:45 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays and Fridays, 1 to 2:30 p.m., except Jan. 21. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning Jan. 24, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English. Saturdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Sundays, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Citizenship Classes: Learn about the process of becoming a citizen in a 13-session series of classes. Prepare for your citizenship interview. Study United States history and government for the examination. Classes are taught by a volunteer from SOAR Legal. Saturdays, Jan. 5 to March 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pageturners Book Groups: Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Read “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith. Tuesday, Jan. 15, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Read “The Perfect Horse: The Daring U.S. Mission to Rescue the Priceless Stallions Kidnapped by the Nazis” by Elizabeth Letts. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Leatherwork Sedum Planter: In this hands-on workshop presented by Purpose, you will learn to make a leather planter. You will dye, wax and burnish edges. Next, you will punch holes and stitch. Finally, you will choose a sedum and plant it in a jar that fits nicely into your leather planter. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Tech Help: Meet one-on-one for 30 minutes with a friendly Tech Helper. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Mondays, 3 to 5 p.m., except Jan. 21.

E-books and Audiobooks—Hands-On Help: Drop in for one-on-one help. Please bring your device and any other equipment you need to download and/or transfer files. Fridays, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Android Basics: Learn the basics of using your Android smartphone or tablet. Instructors will cover text messaging, taking and attaching pictures, installing apps, using the Play Store, accessing the internet, managing your contacts and more. Bring your questions and your fully charged Android device. Oregon Lifeline participants are welcome. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2 to 4 p.m.

iPad/iPhone Basics: Learn the basics of using your iPhone or iPad. Instructors will cover text messaging, taking and attaching pictures, installing apps and using the Apple Store, accessing the internet, managing your contacts and more. Bring your questions and your fully charged iPad or iPhone. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2 to 4 p.m.

Computer Basics: Never used a computer before? In this class, you will learn the very basics of using a computer, a keyboard and a mouse. No experience is necessary for you to take this relaxed, fun class. This class uses Windows-based laptop computers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2 to 4 p.m.

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Wednesdays, 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Thursdays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Thursdays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Fridays, 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Family Craft Hour—The Three Wise Men: Create beautiful crafts and learn about this tradition celebrated throughout Latin America, Mexico and Spain. Celebrate the arrival of the Three Wise Men, a festive and colorful tradition. Friday, Jan. 4, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Toddler and Preschool Drive-In: A special “drive-in” movie just for children ages 2 to 6 and their grown-ups. Come enjoy a snack and a short movie from the comfort of the car you decorate yourself. Saturday, Jan. 12, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Drag Queen Storytime with Poison Waters: The library is proud to present an hour of kid-friendly drag. Join this special storytime featuring the fabulous Poison Waters reading stories about inclusion and diversity, followed by a craft or dance party. For kids 2 to 6 years old with a favorite adult. Saturday, Jan. 19, 1 to 2 p.m.

FOR KIDS

Follow the Reader: Practice your new reading skills with a teen buddy. Discover new books, learn new words and make a new friend. Sign up for a 30-minute session to read with a specially trained teen volunteer. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Saturdays, 4 to 5 p.m., except Jan. 5.

Slime Time: Ooze into a gooey hour of sliming around. Create slime using the Mad Science recipe. Kids learn about the properties of polymers to make their own ooey, gooey slime. Tuesday, Jan. 22, 3 to 4 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

Vietnamese Knitting Club: Come join the fun and learn how to knit and crochet together. All ages and experience levels welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Mondays, 12:30 to 2 p.m., except Jan. 21.

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun and learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m., except Jan. 1.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Sundays, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Read “The Oregon Trail: A New American Journey” by Rinker Buck. Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Monday, Jan. 28, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. In English and Spanish. Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up e-mail accounts and filling out online forms and applications. Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.