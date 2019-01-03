Following is a list of meals to be served this month in the Mid-county area by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the Heart-Healthy Diet, which is appropriate for most dietary needs, including those who need low-sodium, low-cholesterol or diabetic meals. Soft and vegetarian meals are also available. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian and meet one-third of the recommended daily caloric requirements. Two entrée options are served in Meals on Wheels dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Tuesday, Jan. 1: CLOSED—HAPPY NEW YEAR

Wednesday, Jan. 2: OMELET, Salsa and Tri-Cut Potatoes or CREAMY GARLIC PIZZA with Capri Mix Vegetables, Vermicelli Noodle Salad, Apple

Thursday, Jan. 3: TAIWANESE BEEF STEW and Brown Rice or HAWAIIAN PIZZA with Green Beans, Chinese Trio Salad, Kiwi

Friday, Jan. 4: PORK STROGANOFF, Rotini Noodles, Garden Salad and Thousand Island Dressing or CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD with Capri Mix Vegetables, Oatmeal Cookies

Monday, Jan. 7: TILAPIA, Lemon Dill Sauce and Red Potatoes or SOUTHWEST QUICHE with Mixed Vegetables, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Orange

Tuesday, Jan. 8: BLACK BEANS, Brown Rice, Garden Salad and Thousand Island Dressing or BEEF TACO SALAD with Imperial Blend Vegetables, Bread Pudding

Wednesday, Jan. 9: CHICKEN PAPRIKASH and Capri Mix Vegetables or TOFU STIR-FRY and Brown Rice with Eastern European Salad, Seasonal Fruit

Thursday, Jan. 10: TURKEY ROAST, Herb and Apricot Sauce, Polenta and Claremont Salad or CHICKEN GRAPE SALAD with Key West Blend Vegetable, Banana Bread

Friday, Jan. 11: MEAT LASAGNA or TUNA SALAD NIÇOISE with Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad, Yogurt Dressing, Strawberry Gelatin, Diced Pears

Monday, Jan. 14: SLOPPY JOE, Hamburger Bun, Potatoes and Sliced Carrots or CHICKEN FAJITA WRAP and Tortilla Soup with Spinach Salad, French Dressing, Lemon Gelatin, Blueberries

Tuesday, Jan. 15: LEMONGRASS FISH and Brown Rice or SHEPHERD’S PIE with Garden Vegetables, Cabbage Parsley Salad, Chocolate Cake

Wednesday, Jan. 16: TURKEY TETRAZZINI, Spaghetti Noodles and Peas and Carrots or GRILLED VEGETABLE SANDWICH and Lentil Soup with Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Thursday, Jan. 17: SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN and White Rice or CREAMY GARLIC PIZZA with Capri Mix Vegetables, Vermicelli Noodle Salad, Apple

Friday, Jan. 18: CHEESE RAVIOLI and Navy Bean Salad or PORK SLIDERS and Potato Wedges with Italian Blend Vegetables, Carrot Cake

Monday, Jan. 21: CLOSED—MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. HOLIDAY

Tuesday, Jan. 22: BEEF AND MACARONI CASSEROLE or OPEN-FACE TURKEY SANDWICH and Lentil Soup with Country Trio Vegetable, Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Wednesday, Jan. 23: PORK TENDERLOIN, Dijon Sauce, Tri-Cut Red Potatoes, Tossed Salad and Winter Dressing or WINTER SALAD with Carrot Bean Blend Vegetables, Strawberry Luscious

Thursday, Jan. 24: SWEDISH MEATBALLS and Spiral Noodles or SPRING PASTA and Tofu with Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Navy Bean Salad, Banana

Friday, Jan. 25: CITRUS TARRAGON CHICKEN or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH with Mashed Potatoes, Italian Blend Vegetables, Patio Salad, Cookie

Monday, Jan. 28: LEMON PEPPER TILAPIA, Brown Rice and Chickpea Salad or CHICKEN STIR-FRY and Yakisoba Noodles with Willamette Beans, Seasonal Fruit, Chocolate Milk

Tuesday, Jan. 29: SALISBURY STEAK, Gravy and Mashed Potatoes or PUMPKIN CASSEROLE with Flavor Fiesta Vegetables, Creamy Cucumber Salad, Banana

Wednesday, Jan. 30: ROASTED PARMESAN CHICKEN, Noodles, Tossed Salad and French Dressing or TURKEY SALAD with Mixed Vegetables, Strawberry Pear Gelatin

Thursday, Jan. 31: MEAT LOAF and Mashed Potatoes or PORK GYRO with Sunshine Carrots, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Apple