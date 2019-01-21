There are approximately 3,000 restaurants in Multnomah County and about 350 in mid-Multnomah County.

Multnomah County Health Department environmental health specialists conduct unannounced inspections of the county’s food service establishments. These inspectors ensure food safety by evaluating food worker habits and practices.

A restaurant must receive a score of 70 to pass the inspection. Reinspections are not scored. Customers will find a placard on a restaurant’s entrance indicating whether the facility passed its last routine health inspection.

To look up any restaurant in Multnomah County, visit aca.accela.com/multco.

Recent results are as follows:

(you can download a copy here: jan2019_restaurants)