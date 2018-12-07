At the conclusion of each school quarter, we highlight the achievements of area students. Mid-county schools are filled with students who excel in the classroom, on stage and in athletics. Here are a few …

PARKROSE HIGH SCHOOL

Water Polo (Boys)

Water Polo (Girls)

Cross-Country (Boys)

Ahmed Ibrahim won the NWOC conference cross-country meet, completing the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes and 17 seconds. He went on to place third at state. Other Broncos runners who qualified for the state meet were Haben Weldemariam, Abdi Sido, Joe Simmonds, Jacob Leith, Abdi Ibrahim and Jonah Eades.

Football

Music

Dance

Academic All Stars

Girls Soccer: 3.42

Boys Cross-Country: 3.01

PARKROSE MIDDLE SCHOOL

Music

Mason Maurer was named to the all-state middle school band, while Coral Lee picked up a spot in the all-state middle school choir.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS

Contributions by Alex Perry and Grace Dugger.

Portland Christian is playing in the 2A Northwest League after playing for the last four years in the Lewis and Clark League at 3A.

Volleyball

Royals are state champs! After going undefeated in league play, the team tore through the state tournament bracket, beating Weston-McEwen, then Kennedy and finally Grant Union in the championship game. They finished 24-3 on the season.

Simone Gordon was named Northwest League player of the year and earned all-state tournament first team honors. Josie Ernst was named all-state second team and all-league second team. Other players receiving all-league honors are Skylar Scott, first team, and Madeline DeLucia and Maddy Files, second team. Kristina Gore was named Northwest League coach of the year. She is assisted by Jason Hubert and Hannah Antal. Volleyball is their business, and business is good.

Football

Portland Christian football is a young team that has shown heart on the field. Offensively, Sakari Haynes, a sophomore, has 467 yards, 25 catches and seven touchdowns. Defensively, Jesse Lortz, a senior, has 73 total tackles, one sack and one interception. Royals Football is coached by Jon Roberts and assisted by Andrew Jannsen and Nathan Rowlett.

Named to the first team all-league was wide receiver Sakari Haynes. Second team honors went to wide receiver Garet Wisenbaker, linebacker Blake Mazurowski, punter Dakota Guild and kicker Spencer Siegel. Jesse Lortz, linebacker, and Kane Mihalak, running back and return specialist, earned honorable mentions.

Soccer (Girls)

This year’s girls soccer team has had an outstanding year. They are ranked 11th overall with a 10-4-2 record. The Royals finished with a state playoff game losing to Blanchet Catholic in penalty kicks. Royals girls soccer is coached by Emily Anderson and assisted by Marena Farmer.

First team all-league recognition goes to Kathryn Nyone, Olivia Stumetz and Journie Conard. Carly Brunner was named to the second team, and Allison Brist and Jessica Lai earned honorable mentions.

Soccer (Boys)

Portland Christian’s boys soccer team is the third highest scoring team in all 1A, 2A, and 3A, with 53 goals in only eight games. The team is coached by Matt Scholer and assisted by Marquis Taylor.

Jacob Babalai was named first team all-league, Keano Seria was placed on the second team and Seon Choi and Ashton Bautista earned honorable mentions.

Choir

Named to the Oregon Music Education Association (OMEA) high school all-state choir is Samuel Asaya. Olivia Holmstedt and Naomi Klockars will perform with the OMEA middle school all-state choir.

Academic All Stars

Football 3.36; third in state

Girls Soccer 3.69; seventh in state

Volleyball 3.37

Boys Soccer 3.11

DAVID DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL

Soccer (Boys)

The Scots made a run through the state tournament bracket defeating Sherwood 3-0, Beaverton 4-0 and West Linn 2-1 before being defeated by Summit 2-1 in semifinal play.

Cross-Country

Josh Scheetz ran the state championship course for the Scots.

The girls were represented at state by Mariam Rozendal, Angelica Gatica Gomez, Morgan Stewart, Paige Collins and Yeno Duku.

Academic All Stars

Girls Cross-Country 3.73

Boys Cross-Country 3.45

Girls Soccer 3.40

Volleyball 3.25

MADISON HIGH SCHOOL

Cross-Country

Senior Gus Harquail qualified for state for the Senators.

Academic All Stars

Girls Cross-Country 3.86

Girls Soccer 3.65

Boys Cross-Country 3.50

Volleyball 3.39

Boys Soccer 3.16

REYNOLDS HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Soccer (Boys)

Academic All Stars

Cross-Country 3.27

Girls Soccer 3.05

Volleyball 3.06

COLUMBIA CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL

Academic All Stars

Volleyball 3.48