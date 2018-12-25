We welcome submission of obituaries for free publication in the Mid-county Memo. Please send copy and a photo to editor@midcountymemo.com. Submissions may be edited for clarity and will be included on a space-available basis.

Arthur Dale Kracke

Mar. 19, 1933–Oct. 3, 2018

Arthur D. Kracke passed away peacefully at Legacy Hopewell Hospice Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Art, as he liked to be called, was born on the family farm in Edgeley, North Dakota, to Heinrich “Henry” and Emma (Polzin) Kracke. He was the youngest of nine children, attended a one-room school through eighth grade and graduated as valedictorian from Edgeley High School in 1951. He was the first in his family to attend college, graduating from the University of North Dakota Phi Beta Kappa in 1956 after earning his Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees from the school of medicine and the college of science, literature and arts. He then transferred to McGill University in Montreal, Canada, where he met his wife, Ann (Roach), a nursing student at Saint Mary’s Hospital, on a blind date. Art completed his medical degree in 1958 and followed it with an internship in Fargo, North Dakota. In 1959, he began his service as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy as the medical officer on the U.S.S. Talladega, APA 208. That same year, Art and Ann were married in Montreal. They settled in Long Beach, California, where they lived until moving to Portland in 1961, where Art began a two-year pediatrics residency at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU). He joined Suburban Medical Clinic, practicing pediatrics from 1963 until 1974, at which time he decided to switch specialties. In 1975, he began a residency in radiology at OHSU. From 1978 to 1991, he practiced radiology at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and then he worked part-time with the radiology group at Tuality Community Hospital in Hillsboro until he fully retired in 1999. Art was a longtime member of Resurrection Lutheran Church. An avid reader throughout his life, he also enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, woodworking, baking bread, playing cribbage and the companionship of pets too numerous to count.

Art is survived by Ann, his wife of nearly 59 years, along with their children, Margaret (Steve) Happenny, Janet (Bill) Braman and Peter and Susan (John) Comes; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and his sister, Iva Slag; brothers, Alvin (Wilma) and Hank (Pauline); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to thank his physician, Steven Maness, and the staff of Roberts Street Clinic; his caregivers with ComForCare and Parkview Memory Care; as well as Legacy Emanuel Hospital and Legacy Hopewell House Hospice for the kindness and care they provided to Art. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Art’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org/orswwa) or Resurrection Lutheran Church, 700 N.E. 132nd Ave., Portland, OR 97230 or a charity of your choice.

A celebration of Art’s life has been held. He was inurned at Willamette National Cemetery.

Daniel C. Propst

Apr. 6, 1958–Oct. 5, 2018

Dan Propst passed away unexpectedly at his home Oct. 5, 2018. He had been retired for three years and spent his time reading, traveling or with friends and family.

Dan began working at age 15 as a cook, then was quickly promoted to chef at the Refectory. He earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration in 1992 from Portland State University while working as a bartender at Poncho’s Restaurant. He retired from Industrial Finishes after 10 years of service in 2015.

Dan was a devoted son to his late mother, Virginia Propst. He will be forever missed by his sister, Jennifer; nephews, James and Clayton; and niece, Haley.

Richard Franklin Deich

May 22, 1917–Oct. 18, 2018

Dick Deich was born in Portland on May 22, 1927, on his parents’ first anniversary and died on Oct. 18, 2018.

He attended Rose City Park Elementary School, Grant High School, University of Washington, Oregon State University and Stanford University.

His education was interrupted by World War II. He served in the U.S. Navy as a radar technician. The war ended before he was sent overseas. He always said that they heard he was coming and called off the war.

When the war ended, he returned to college and received his undergraduate and law degrees from Stanford University under the G.I. Bill.

Dick married Mary Ellen Sterling on July 23, 1948. He and Mary had dated since they were 17, when their mothers arranged for them to meet. They always celebrated both their wedding anniversary and their “going steady” anniversary on Armistice Day, Nov. 11.

Dick joined his father’s law practice in 1950. The firm was started by his grandfather. He retired at age 84.

He served on the Parkrose school board and was the Parkrose School District’s attorney for many years. He served in the Oregon Legislature and was one of the founders of Mount Hood Community College. He was chairman of the Oregon State Board of Education and was honored by the Oregon Bar Association for his many years of pro bono legal work. He was secretary-treasurer of the Lake Oswego Community Theatre/Lakewood Center board of directors.

Dick and Mary traveled extensively. They celebrated their 60th birthdays on a trek in Nepal. They also loved spending time in Italy and at the Oregon coast. They spent many happy summer vacations on their old wooden boat, the Tippecanoe, in the San Juan Islands.

Dick is survived by children Christy Deich Mackey (Rick) and Rich Deich (Betsy); grandchildren Libby Mackey Wagner (Brian), Jess Mackey (Karen), and “bonus” granddaughter Kiki Kurvin (Matt); and great-grandchildren Ailish, Aideen and Simon.

Special thanks to the staff at Carman Oaks Assisted Living.

Dick loved life, public service and his family. He was deeply loved and will be missed.

Funeral and burial were private.

Donald Wayne Bean

Jan. 5, 1923–Nov. 4, 2018

Donald “Don” Bean was born in Weiser, Idaho, on Jan. 5, 1923 to Lottie and Thomas Bean. Don grew up in Weiser, attending grade and high school and graduating in 1941. In the fall of 1941, he attended the University of Idaho. It was there he met the love of his life, Marjorie I. Ross of Portland, Oregon. On Nov. 5, 1942, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps as an aviation cadet, and on Nov. 25, 1942, he married Marjorie. Graduating from the cadet program in April 1944, he was sent to India, where he flew supplies over the Himalayas to China. For his service in India, he was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses and two Air Medals. Completing his tour of duty, he returned to the States, transferred to the Army Air Corps reserve and enrolled at the University of Washington with his wife Marjorie. Upon their graduation in 1947, they moved to Portland, where he went to work for the Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad and the New York Central Railroad. In 1951, during the Korean War, he was recalled to active duty with the U.S. Air Force. Released from active duty in the fall of 1952, he returned to Portland and the New York Central Railroad. In 1962, he went to work for North Pacific Lumber Co. as an assistant freight traffic manager. Subsequently he was promoted to freight traffic manager, where he retired in 1985. He also retired from the Air Force in 1983 as a lieutenant colonel. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Marjorie, and son Gary. Survivors include his son Robert, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was buried at Willamette National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations made in Don’s memory to Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Harry F. Sievers, Jr.

Sept. 26, 1925–Nov. 8, 2018

Harry F. Sievers, Jr., 93, a resident of Portland, passed away from cancer on Nov. 8, 2018.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country for two years as a Seabee in Guam before being honorably discharged as a storekeeper third class in 1946. He attended Vanport College, Portland State University and University of Oregon College of Education. He was a science and math teacher for more than 30 years in the David Douglas School District. He also coached sports teams and taught driver’s education. After retirement, he drove a school bus for another 10 years. He loved music and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Francis, Sr. and Myrtle Felton Sievers; his two siblings, Shirley Blount and Robert Sievers; and his nephew, Robert Blount. The world will never be the same with the laughter Harry brings to all.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Dorothea, and by his four children and their spouses, Greg and Kathy Sievers of Hillsboro; Carol and Milt Kubiak of Redwood City, California; Matthew and Laurinda Sievers of Battleground, Washington; and Andrew Sievers of Portland; grandchildren Adam, Mara, Petra, Joel, Brian and Brianna Sievers; his nephew, Jerry Blount (Carey); and his two great-nieces, Jill and J.J.

Our thanks go to the excellent care provided by Michele’s Adult Foster Care and House Call Providers Hospice. Donations may be made in Harry’s name to Friends of Outdoor School.

Todd Adam Bauder

July 14, 1954–Nov. 8, 2018

Loving husband, father and grandfather Todd Bauder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 8 at his Longview home.

He and his family lived in Longview for 26 years. He retired in 2013 after 30 years as a salesman. He was outgoing, funny and loved his family more than anything in the world. They meant everything to him. No one could make you laugh like Todd did when telling family stories. He loved his pets, especially Buzzy and Spike, and he loved feeding the birds and squirrels in the backyard. He will be missed by us all.

A member of the Parkrose High School class of 1973, he is remembered as “an amazing guy whose upbeat spirit brightened every situation.”

He leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Anne; his son, Jakob (Danielle); two granddaughters, Maris and Clara; his brother, Phil (Lisa); two sisters, Holly and Julie (Brad); and many nieces and nephews.