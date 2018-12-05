Following is a list of meals to be served this month in the Mid-county area by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday day through Friday, at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the Heart-Healthy Diet, which is appropriate for most dietary needs, including those who need low-sodium, low-cholesterol or diabetic meals. Soft and vegetarian meals are also available. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian and meet one-third of the recommended daily caloric requirements. Two entrée options are served in Meals on Wheels dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Monday, Dec. 3: CHICKEN, Rice and Italian Slaw or TUNA SALAD and Tomatoes with Mexican Blend Vegetables, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, Dec. 4: BEEF and MACARONI CASSEROLE and Country Trio Vegetable or OPEN-FACE TURKEY SANDWICH and Lentil Soup with Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Wednesday, Dec. 5: PORK TENDERLOIN, Dijon Sauce, Tri-Cut Red Potatoes, Tossed Salad and Winter Dressing or WINTER CHICKEN SALAD with Carrot Bean Blend Vegetables, Carrot Cake

Thursday, Dec. 6: SWEDISH MEATBALLS and Spiral Noodles or SPRING PASTA TOFU with Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Navy Bean Salad, Banana

Friday, Dec. 7: CITRUS TARRAGON CHICKEN or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH with Mashed Potatoes, Italian Blend Vegetables, Patio Salad, Cookie

Monday, Dec. 10: LEMON PEPPER TILAPIA, Brown Rice, and Chickpea Salad or CHICKEN STIR-FRY and Yakisoba Noodles with Willamette Beans, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, Dec. 11: SALISBURY STEAK, Gravy, and Mashed Potatoes or PUMPKIN ENCHILADA CASSEROLE with Broccoli, Creamy Cucumber Salad, Banana

Wednesday, Dec. 12: ROASTED PARMESAN CHICKEN, Noodles, Tossed Salad and French Dressing or TURKEY SALAD with Mixed Vegetables, Strawberry Pear Gelatin

Thursday, Dec. 13: MEATLOAF and Mashed Potatoes or PORK GYRO with Sunshine Carrots, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Citrus Cake

Friday, Dec. 14: STIR-FRY PORK, White Rice and Claremont Salad or CHICKEN SALAD and White Beans with Scandinavian Vegetables, Orange

Monday, Dec. 17: BAKED PENNE PASTA and Scandinavian Vegetables or ROAST BEEF SANDWICH and Spring Vegetable Soup with Rainbow Spinach Salad, Rainbow Dressing, Apple

Tuesday, Dec. 18: SOMALI CHICKEN, White Rice and Pepper Coleslaw or HARD-BOILED EGG SALAD with Garden Blend Vegetables, Orange

Wednesday, Dec. 19: TILAPIA, Cucumber Sauce and Couscous or TURKEY SANDWICH and Potato Salad with Oregon Bean Medley, Spinach Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Apple Bread Pudding

Thursday, Dec. 20: CHICKEN STROGANOFF and Noodles or VEGGIE BURGER and Black Bean Soup with Capri Mix Vegetables, Four Bean Salad, Strawberry Pear Gelatin

Friday, Dec. 21: HOLIDAY MEAL: Roast Turkey, Gravy, Golden and Sweet Potato Mash, Peas, Layered Salad, Cookies (No Second Entrée)

Monday, Dec. 24: CHICKEN TERIYAKI, Couscous and Creamy Coleslaw or PLAIN OMELET, Salsa and Potatoes with Edamame Medley, Apple

Tuesday, Dec. 25: CENTER CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

Wednesday, Dec. 26: HONEY PINEAPPLE PORK, Noodles, Tossed Salad and Ranch Dressing or CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD with Garden Blend Vegetables, Tangerine

Thursday, Dec. 27: FISH, Black Bean Salsa and Couscous or GRILLED VEGGIE SANDWICH and French Lentil Soup with Sliced Carrots, Cucumber Salad, Russian Cream Topping

Friday, Dec. 28: SOUTHWEST BEEF CASSEROLE or CHICKEN SPRING PASTA and Sliced Carrots with Carrot Bean Blend Vegetables, Santa Fe Salad, Banana

Monday, Dec. 31: ASIAN BARBECUE CHICKEN, Red Potatoes and Broccoli or FISH TACO and Oregon Bean Medley with Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Raspberry Parfait