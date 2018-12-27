There are approximately 3,000 restaurants in Multnomah County and about 350 in mid–Multnomah County.

Multnomah County Health Department environmental health specialists conduct unannounced inspections of the county’s food service establishments. These inspectors ensure food safety by evaluating food worker habits and practices.

A restaurant must receive a score of 70 to pass the inspection. Reinspections are not scored. Customers will find a placard on a restaurant’s entrance indicating whether the facility passed its last routine health inspection.

To look up any restaurant in Multnomah County, visit aca.accela.com/multco.

Recent results are as follows:

