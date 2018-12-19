STAFF/2018

At Turkey Bowl 2018, a group made up of mostly Parkrose High School graduates get together for a Thanksgiving Day football game as they have for 15 years. The game brings as many as 30 players together annually. They chose the new Luuwit View Park in Argay Terrace for this year’s contest. From left, Terio, Seykeeze, Alex and Dakota. Eddie is kneeling.