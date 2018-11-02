Each day members of our community quietly celebrate milestones, achievements and accomplishments—big and small. This department highlights these triumphs for the community.

MHCC board honored with Phi Theta Kappa award

The Mt. Hood Community College (MHCC) board was recognized for its work with the 2018 Board of Trustees Excellence Award. The award celebrates the leadership and commitment to student success of trustee boards at postsecondary institutions and is given by the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society. The MHCC board was the only one of four selected nationally for the Phi Theta Kappa award.

Serving as a trustee of a community college can often be a difficult job. Members of the MHCC board are volunteers and not paid for their time. They work diligently within their communities to advocate for the college and for student success. And they do all this while serving four-year board positions and helping to guide the college and its mission.

“This award speaks to the commitment and tireless efforts of our board members,” said MHCC President Dr. Lisa Skari. “Like the college, they’re dedicated to supporting our students, transforming lives through education and championing community building, and we’re proud of their work.”

MHCC and the MHCC board of directors maintain a commitment to three core themes. These include providing the necessary tools to nurture and build upon learner success; partnering with businesses, government agencies and nonprofits to deliver state-of-the-art training and skills development; and taking pride in the local community through engagement in education, economic and cultural opportunities.

Change is coming to Gateway Green

The Friends of Gateway Green (FoGG) board of directors has selected Paul Dickow to become the new chairman of the organization. Dickow, who is the marketing director at landscape architecture firm Walker Macy, has served on the FoGG Board since 2015. He has been leading FoGG’s participation on the Portland Parks & Recreation committee to complete the Phase 2 design for Gateway Green, along with board member Will Heiberg. This design is progressing well, and Dickow’s involvement and insistence on high-quality design have been valued. He also lives near Gateway Green, is an avid cyclist and has volunteered for numerous Gateway Green events. Paul can be reached at chair@gatewaygreenpdx.org or 503-473-2166.

Linda Robinson, co-founder of Gateway Green and chair of FoGG since its inception, has chosen to step down from her leadership position; however, she will remain an active member of the FoGG board. When asked, Robinson explains, “It’s time to turn the reins over to someone younger.”

Still time to apply for livability grant

It’s not too late to apply for Gateway Regional Center Urban Renewal Area Community Livability Grants. Applications are welcome through Nov. 16 from community-based organizations for projects that foster vibrant and healthy neighborhoods and improve the prosperity of area residents and businesses. $200,000 will be made available for permanent real property improvements. Projects must add, expand or improve physical space.

Priority will be given to projects that benefit communities of color or people with low incomes and promote widely shared prosperity. Such projects would, for example, do the following:

• Support wealth creation opportunities for small business owners

• Improve access to jobs and workforce development services

• Honor and enhance the neighborhood’s cultural diversity and history

• Deliver a community asset tailored to the community’s expressed priorities and opportunities

Proposal are due Friday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. Approved proposals will be announced in January.

For more information visit prosperportland.us/portfolio-items/community-livability-grant or contact Alison Wicks, project coordinator II, at 503-823-3949 or by e-mail via the link on the website.