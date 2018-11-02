We offer the Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large. When sending submissions, please include details that apply and a contact name and phone number or e-mail address. Submissions for December are due Thursday, Nov. 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com or mail your submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, call 503-287-8904.

ACTIVITIES and CELEBRATIONS

Free Zumba classes

SUN Community Schools offers free Zumba classes to adults Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. now through Dec. 12 in the Parkrose Middle School gym, 11800 N.E. Shaver St.

Increase your fitness and have fun in this exercise program that involves dance and aerobic movements performed to energetic music.

To learn more, contact Kiyauna Williams at 504-408-2923 or kiyauna_williams@parkrose.k12.or.us.

How does a nation of immigrants welcome newcomers?

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the League of Women Voters of Portland invites you to a Civic Education program Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Multnomah County Building Board Room, 501 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd. The panel will reflect on what it means to be a nation of immigrants and how we can welcome newcomers to our country.

Panelists include Polo Catalani, City of Portland’s New Portlander Programs; Leland Baxter-Neal, ACLU of Oregon; and Chanpone Sinlapasai, immigration attorney with Marandas & Sinlapasai Immigration Law Office. The audience will be invited to reflect upon their own immigrant roots and stories, and the panelists will give an overview of the challenges that today’s immigrant’s face. The discussion will include information about the scope and scale of immigration in Oregon, economic impacts of immigration and stories of community members who have made the transition from new immigrant to citizen.

The League of Women Voters civic education programs are free and open to the public. Programs are designed to inform the community about relevant issues. Join this discussion, and plan to participate in the other programs in this Tuesday evening series:

• Feb. 12, 2019—Women and Justice: How is the landscape for women’s rights changing?

• March 12, 2019—Climate Justice: How do the impacts of climate change affect different communities?

MetroEast Community Media records these programs for rebroadcast and online streaming from lwvpdx.org.

CLASSES and WORKSHOPS

DIY weatherization workshop

Learn how to lower your energy bills, stay comfortable in your home and save natural resources at this free weatherization workshop hosted by Community Energy Project Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 at Parkrose Middle School, 11800 N.E. Shaver St.

Every qualified household will leave with a kit of weatherization supplies.

Please register at communityenergyproject.org. For more information, contact Kiyauna Williams at 503-408-2923 or kiyaunaw@irco.org.

Naturescaping basics workshop

Save time, money, and energy while better caring for the natural world. Learn to create a low-maintenance landscape that conserves water, minimizes pollution and creates habitat at this free community workshop by East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District Saturday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St.

Get natural gardening and design tips that mimic nature, and learn to make your garden a healthy place for children, pets and wildlife. Pre-register at emswcd.org/workshops-and-events/upcoming-workshops/ or call 503-222-7645 for more information.

FUNDRAISERS

Save this date for PEF

Supporters of the Parkrose Educations Foundation (PEF) and Parkrose students will not want to miss the annual PEF dinner and auction next spring. “Celebrate the Night in Black and White” will honor 25 years of PEF enhancing the educational experiences of Parkrose students Saturday, April 27, 2019. Plan now to attend this 16th annual event to raise funds and keep the tradition of support going for another quarter century. Contact predfdn@gmail.com if you have questions or an item to donate. Tickets will go on sale soon.

Can and bottle collection day in Parkrose

Parkrose High Future Business Leaders of America students will collect and sort your returnable cans and bottles at the monthly pop can drive Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Parkrose Middle School turnaround, 11800 N.E. Shaver St. The next collection date is Saturday, Dec. 1, when Bronco Blaze students will be at hand.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

Gardening changes lives of inmates

The Villa Garden Club meets Thursday, Nov. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 S.E. 139th Ave. The topic for this month’s program will be gardening education for correctional facilities. The speaker is Rima Green, director of Lettuce Grow, a nonprofit that offers volunteers and horticultural education to inmates.

This meeting will also include a fundraiser of gently used items for sale.

Bring a lunch. Coffee and dessert will be served. Please call Chris McClure at 503-489-5437 for more information.

Crafters warm hearts, heads of cancer patients

The Turban Makers group makes cancer turbans, knit hats, scarves, lap robes, pillows and pillowcases for eight area hospitals. Since 2002 they have donated more than 20,000 turbans, hats and scarves; 6,000 pillows; and nearly 2,000 lap robes to oncology groups. Crafters work at home and meet the third Tuesday of the month (Nov. 20 this month) from 1 to 3 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. If you want to make a difference in the community with your crafts, this is the group for you. To learn more, contact Judy Wilson at 503-255-1915.

Central East Portland (CEP) Rotary meets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Montavilla Kiwanis Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Stark Street Pizza, 9234 S.E. Stark St. Montavilla Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Rotary Club of Northeast Portland club meets Tuesdays at noon at Bradford’s Sports Lounge, 10346 N.E. Halsey St.

Join East Portland Chamber of Commerce for its annual Turkey Bowl Saturday, Nov. 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at KingPins Family Entertainment Center, 3550 S.E. 92nd Ave. Your registration fee ($24 for adults, $18 for youth under 11) includes two games of bowling, shoes, pizza, drinks and dessert. An amazing assortment of raffle prizes will be available to win, along with prizes for first-, second- and third-place winners.

Visit eastportlandchamberofcommerce.com to register and to view the group’s full schedule.

Midway Business Association meets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Pizza Baron, 2604 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Gateway Area Business Association meets the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 1515 N.E. 106th Ave. Network with local business owners over lunch.

Parkrose Business Association meets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Elmer’s Restaurant—Parkrose, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

82nd Avenue of Roses Business Association meets the fourth Tuesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO), 2788 S.E. 82nd Ave.

CRAFT BAZAARS

St. Rita Catholic Church

The annual St. Rita Fall Festival and Bazaar is Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10029 N.E. Prescott St. Many experienced crafters will display their wares. Fresh baked goods will be on sale, and visitors will enjoy a boutique and Santa’s treasures. Food will be served all day in Vickie’s Kitchen. To learn more, call Sande at 503-665-1315.

Crossroads Church

Holiday Bazaar is Friday, Nov. 2 from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2505 N.E. 102nd Ave. More than 30 crafters will be on hand to show handmade gifts, decorations, toys, dolls, cards and more. Please bring canned good donations for the church food bank.

Parkrose Community United Church of Christ

Crafter’s Bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 12505 N.E. Halsey St. Browse handcrafted goodness, heavenly baked goods and tasty concessions.

Gateway Church

St. Matthew’s Anglican Bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13300 N.E. San Rafael St.

Vendors will feature holiday décor, kitchen and baby items, toys, sweets, jams, scarfs and bags. Win a handcrafted quilt in the quilt raffle.

St. Therese Parish

The 37th annual St. Therese Parish Christmas Bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Northeast 132nd Avenue and Halsey Street.

Vendors include talented craftsmen who make jewelry, soap, Christmas ornaments, aprons, pot holders, candy, jams and baby items. There is a roving Santa, a cookie sale and a used book sale, and the Boy Scouts will be selling wreaths and swags.

Enjoy rolls and coffee in the morning and sandwiches for lunch in the cafe. Funds raised support Catholic Youth Organization activities.

David Douglas High School

The 22nd annual David Douglas High School Parent-Teacher-Student Association Holiday Bazaar is Saturday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1001 S.E. 135th Ave. Shop at more than 80 vendor booths.

GIVING BACK

Join Friends of Powell Grove Cemetery

Powell Grove Cemetery, tucked in the traffic circle at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, is one of the oldest cemeteries in Multnomah County. Argay Terrace resident Stan Clarke would like to create a Friends of Powell Grove Cemetery group to periodically tidy this last resting place of early Parkrose settlers.

Clarke envisions a group of volunteers who will come into remove grass clippings from the markers after the Metro mow crews do their work. He would also like to see flowers on all the graves each Memorial Day.

If you are interested in becoming part of group that will honor the families buried in Powell Grove, contact Clarke at srclarke@ix.netcom.com or 503-253-9886.

Ombudsmen support rights of seniors

Volunteer advocates are needed in Mid-county for elderly living in long-term care facilities. Help safeguard the well-being of vulnerable seniors and others in nursing homes, assisted living or residential care facilities and adult foster homes. As a Certified Ombudsman volunteer, you will help to ensure the rights and dignity of the residents. Local training and support are provided. Schedules are flexible and are typically about four hours a week. Learn more at 800-522-2602 or oregon.gov/ltco.

THE ARTS

Comedy on stage at PCHS

Portland Christian High School drama presents “The Curious Savage” by John Patrick. It is the story of Mrs. Savage whose stepchildren would like to get her fortune. The dominant mood is high comedy, and the audience is left with a feeling that the neglected virtues of kindness and affection have not been entirely lost in a world that seems at times motivated only by greed and dishonesty. Performances are Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Portland Christian Jr./Sr. High School campus, 12425 N.E. San Rafael St. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $8 for children.

Free holiday concert

The Sunnyside Symphony Orchestra, a community-based nonprofit ensemble in its 17th season, offers a free holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. at Sunnyside Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 10501 S.E. Market St.

The concert will feature seasonal music including “Around the World at Christmas Time,” “Fantasia on Greensleeves” and “Christmas Festival.”

There will be a reception following the concert. For more information and to see the full concert schedule, please visit sunnysidesymphony.org.

PHS grads return for holiday concert

The Back Home with Michael Allen Harrison concert in the Parkrose High School (PHS) Theater, 12003 N.E. Shaver St., is Saturday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. Harrison, a PHS grad, will perform with the high school choirs and returning alumni in this annual fundraiser for Parkrose choir programs.

Tickets are available from any choir student or from choir director Lesley Bossert. Call her at 503-408-2695. Alumni who would like to participate can also reach out to Bossert.

SENIOR RESOURCES

Community network for seniors

Learn how Northeast Village PDXhelps seniors age at home with a network of volunteers and reputable service providers at this free event at Hollywood Senior Center, 1820 N.E. 40th Ave., Monday, Nov. 5 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

For more information, call 503-895-2750 or visit nevillagepdx.org.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

East Portland Action Plan Economic Development Subcommittee meeting Monday, Nov. 5 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at East Portland Neighborhood Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

Purpose: To develop a strong business environment that strengthens existing businesses, promotes new businesses and expands family-wage jobs in East Portland.

Wilkes Community Group general meeting: Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2101 N.E. 162nd Ave.

East Portland Action Plan Chairs meeting: Wednesday, Nov. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at East Portland Community Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

Land Use and Transportation Committee meeting: Wednesday, Nov. 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

Russell Neighborhood Association meeting: Thursday, Nov. 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at University of Western States, 2900 N.E. 132nd Ave., Hampton Hall Conference Room. For more information, contact Ron Glanville at ronglanville@gmail.com or visit russellneighbors.org

Hazelwood Neighborhood Association general meeting: Monday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at East Portland Community Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave. Contact chair Arlene Kimura at arlene.kimura@gmail.comfor more information. All neighbors are welcome at any meeting.

East Portland Action Plan Communication Committee meeting: Wednesday, Nov. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at East Portland Community Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

Purpose: To provide communication support (materials and webpage development and translation/interpretation) to the East Portland Action Plan.

Glenfair Neighborhood Associationboard meeting: Thursday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at 1017 NE 117 Ave.

Mill Park Neighborhood Associationgeneral meeting: Monday, Sept. 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St. Contact mill.park.pdx.chair@gmail.com for more information.

East Portland Action Plangeneral meeting: Wednesday, Nov. 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at David Douglas School District office board room, 1500 S.E. 130th Ave. The purpose of the East Portland Action Plan general meeting is to coordinate implementation of action items in the East Portland Action Plan. Childcare and dinner provided. Dinner served at 6 p.m. Interpretation provided upon request with reasonable notice. Contact Lore Wintergreen at 503-823-4035 or lore.wintergreen@portlandoregon.gov.

Parkrose Heights Association of Neighborsmeeting: Wednesday, Nov. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. Contact Tom Badrick at tbadrick@aol.com for more information.

LIBRARIES

Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Mondays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Tuesdays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Fridays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Fridays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Mondays and Tuesdays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Chinese Storytime: Storytime presented in Cantonese for children ages newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays, 2 to 2:45 p.m., except Nov. 10.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Sundays, 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Thursdays, 6 to 6:45 p.m., except Nov. 22.

Native American Jewelry Making: Use traditional items such as bone beads and leather to create jewelry. Students will have the opportunity to make a beaded necklace, a choker necklace or, for the older students, beaded earrings. Projects are suitable for students age 4 and older. Young students must be accompanied by an adult. Made possible by The Library Foundation through support from The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Fund. Saturday, Nov. 10, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Mondays, 4 to 5:30 p.m., except Nov. 12.

Read to the Dogs: Improve your reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. The dogs and handlers are from Pet Partners®. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., except Nov. 25.

FOR ADULTS

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays and Fridays, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m., except Nov. 21 and 22.

Adult Literacy Tutoring: Drop in to work one-on-one with a tutor. Get help with reading, writing, math, English and the GED. Tuesdays, 5 to 7 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English. Saturdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Sundays, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Edible Native American Food Plants: Have you ever wanted to know which berries are edible when you’re hiking? Or what other plants are edible and how to use them? Take this opportunity to learn about traditional Native American food plants like huckleberry, cedar, sweetgrass and other plants used for basketry and medicine. This presentation is delivered by Stephanie Craig, Santiam and Yoncalla Kalapuya tribal member. Made possible by The Library Foundation through support from The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Fund. Sunday, Nov. 4, 2 to 4 p.m.

Pageturners Book Groups: Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Read “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Read “Follow the Rabbit-Proof Fence” by Doris Pilkington. Wednesday, Nov. 21, 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Chinese Tai Chi—An Anti-Aging Exercise: This workshop includes four classes and is conducted in Mandarin and Cantonese only. Tai Chi is an easy form of exercise and for people of all ages. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesdays, Nov. 27 to Dec. 18, 10 to 11 a.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Tech Help: Meet one-on-one for 30 minutes with a friendly Tech Helper. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Mondays, 3 to 5 p.m.

Computer Help: Friendly, patient assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Tuesdays, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

E-books and Audiobooks—Hands-On Help: Drop in for one-on-one help. Please bring your device and any other equipment you need to download and/or transfer files. Fridays, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Computer Basics: Never tried a computer before? In this class, you will learn the very basics of using a computer, a keyboard and a mouse. No experience is necessary for you to take this relaxed, fun class. This class uses Windows-based laptop computers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2 to 4 p.m.

Android Basics: Learn the basics of using your Android smartphone or tablet. We will cover text messaging, taking and attaching pictures, installing apps, using the Play Store, accessing the internet, managing your contacts and more. Bring your questions and your fully charged Android device. Oregon Lifeline participants are welcome. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2 to 4 p.m.

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Wednesdays, 10:15 to 11 a.m., except Nov. 21.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Thursdays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except Nov. 22.

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Thursdays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., except Nov. 22.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Fridays, 10:15 to 11 a.m., except Nov. 23.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except Nov. 24.

Day of the Dead Crafts and Celebration: Celebrate the Day of the Dead, a festive and colorful Latin American holiday. Create beautiful crafts and learn more about this special tradition. If you wish, you can bring a photo of a loved one that has passed away to add to the altar. This celebration is open to all in the community. Friday, Nov. 2, 4 to 5 p.m.

Meet Dash’Ka’Yah and Coyote: Meet Dash’Ka’Yah—the monster woman with long hair, claws for fingers, scraggly teeth, snot down to here and bad breath. Hear Coyote’s stories—”Coyote Made the Columbia River” (Colville), “Coyote Steals the Water from Frog” (Kalapuya), “Coyote Eats His Own Rump” (Klamath), “Coyote Places the Stars” (Warm Springs), and “Coyote Loses His Eyes” (Nez Perce). Ed Edmo is a Shoshone-Bannock poet, playwright, performer, traditional storyteller, tour guide and lecturer on Northwest tribal culture. Made possible by The Library Foundation through support from The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Fund. Saturday, Nov. 10, 1 to 2 p.m.

FOR KIDS

Follow the Reader: Practice your new reading skills with a teen buddy. Discover new books, learn new words and make a new friend. Sign up for a 30-minute session to read with a specially trained teen volunteer. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Saturdays, 4 to 5 p.m., except Nov. 24.

FOR ADULTS

Vietnamese Knitting Club: Come join the fun and learn how to knit and crochet together. All ages and experience levels welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Mondays, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun and learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English. Sundays, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Making Marzipan Fruits in Vietnamese: Learn how to use almond paste to make your own marzipan fruits for eating or decorating. Instructions will be in Vietnamese. Free tickets available 15 minutes in advance. Sunday, Nov. 4, 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Make Mozzarella and String Cheese in One Hour: Watch and learn as Claudia Lucero, author of “One-Hour Cheese,” turns milk into curd and curd into mozzarella and string cheese. She will share cheesemaking tips for beginners and show how anyone can easily become a cheesemaker in one hour. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Monday, Nov. 12, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Read “Before the Fall” by Noah Hawley. Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Monday, Nov. 19, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up e-mail accounts and filling out online forms and applications. Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.