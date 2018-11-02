Following is a list of meals to be served this month in the Mid-county area by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday day through Friday at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the Heart Health Diet, which is appropriate for most dietary needs, including those who need low-sodium, low-cholesterol or diabetic meals. Soft and vegetarian meals are also available. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian and meet one-third of the recommended daily caloric requirements. Two entrée options are served in our dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Thursday, Nov. 1: STIR-FRY PORK, White Rice and Claremont Salad or CHICKEN SALAD and White Beans with Scandinavian Vegetables, Orange

Friday, Nov. 2: SALISBURY STEAK, Gravy and Mashed Potatoes or PUMPKIN ENCHILADA CASSEROLE with Broccoli, Creamy Cucumber Salad, Sliced Peaches

Monday, Nov. 5: BAKED PENNE PASTA and Scandinavian Vegetables or ROAST BEEF SANDWICH and Spring Vegetable Soup with Rainbow Spinach Salad, Rainbow Dressing, Apple

Tuesday, Nov. 6: SOMALI CHICKEN, White Rice and Pepper Coleslaw or HARD-BOILED EGG SALAD with Garden Blend Vegetables, Orange

Wednesday, Nov. 7: TILAPIA, Cucumber Sauce and Couscous or TURKEY SANDWICH and Potato Salad with Oregon Bean Medley, Spinach Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Bread Pudding

Thursday, Nov. 8: CHICKEN STROGANOFF and Noodles or VEGGIE BURGER and Black Bean Soup with Capri Mix Vegetables, Four Bean Salad, Strawberry Pear Gelatin

Friday, Nov. 9: BEEF and BROCCOLI or LEMONGRASS CHICKEN with Rice, Capri Mix Vegetables, Garden Salad, Italian Dressing, Banana

Monday. Nov. 12: CENTER CLOSED FOR VETERANS DAY HOLIDAY

Tuesday, Nov. 13: SPAGHETTI, Meat Sauce and Rainbow Spinach Salad or TURKEY SALAD with Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Seasonal Fruit

Wednesday, Nov 14: HONEY PINEAPPLE PORK, Noodles, Tossed Salad and Ranch Dressing or CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD with Garden Blend Vegetables, Banana

Thursday, Nov. 15: CHICKEN TERIYAKI, Couscous and Creamy Coleslaw or PLAIN OMELET, Salsa and Potatoes with Edamame Medley, Apple

Friday, Nov. 16: HOLIDAY MEAL—ROAST TURKEY, Gravy, Cranberry Relish, Golden and Sweet Potato Mash, Stuffing, Brussel Sprouts, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Pumpkin Pie, Whipped Topping (No Second Entrée)

Monday, Nov. 19: TILAPIA, Lemon Dill Sauce and Red Potatoes or SOUTHWEST QUICHE with Mixed Vegetables, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Orange

Tuesday, Nov. 20: BLACK BEANS and BROWN RICE, Garden Salad and Thousand Island Dressing or BEEF TACO SALAD with Imperial Blend Vegetables, Chocolate Zucchini Cake

Wednesday, Nov. 21: MEAT LOAF and Mashed Potatoes or PORK GYRO with Sunshine Carrots, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Apple

Thursday, Nov. 22: CENTER CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

Friday, Nov. 23: CENTER CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

Monday, Nov. 26: BEAN and CHEESE BURRITO, Salsa and Navy Bean Salad or PORK SLIDERS and Potato Wedges with Italian Blend Vegetables, Chocolate Chip Cookie

Tuesday, Nov. 27: OMELET, Salsa and Tri-Cut Potatoes or CREAMY GARLIC PIZZA with Capri Blend Vegetables, Vermicelli Noodle Salad, Apple

Wednesday, Nov. 28: LEMONGRASS FISH and Brown Rice or SHEPHERD’S PIE with Cabbage Parsley Salad, Garden Blend Vegetables, Chocolate Cake

Thursday, Nov. 29: TURKEY TETRAZZINI, Spaghetti Noodles or GRILLED VEGETABLE SANDWICH and French Lentil Soup with Oregon Bean Medley, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Friday, Nov. 30: SLOPPY JOE, Potatoes, Hamburger Bun and Sliced Carrots or CHICKEN FAJITA WRAP, Tortilla Soup with Spinach Salad, French Dressing, Lemon Gelatin, Blueberries