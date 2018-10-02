Each day members of our community quietly celebrate milestones, achievements and accomplishments—big and small. This department highlights these triumphs for the community.

A ninja warrior among us

Caiden Madzelan, grandson of longtime community residents Barbara and the late Dave “Can Man” Luce, earned a spot on “American Ninja Warrior Junior. Caiden traveled to Los Angeles in July to compete against 63 other 13-and 14-year-olds on a side-by-side American Ninja Warrior course.

American Ninja Warrior Junior is the first ever season of the children’s edition of American Ninja Warrior. Ranging in age from 9 to 14, nearly 200 kids from across America, compete head-to-head in three different age brackets.

Matt Luce, Caiden’s dad, says “Caiden has been doing Ninja Warrior-type competitions for two years now, and in 2017 [he] finished fifth in the nation in one of the ninja leagues that has sprouted up due to the popularity of the show.”

The show debuts Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. on the Universal Kids Network and will run for 20 episodes. You’ll have to watch from the beginning to see Caiden, as his family has not been informed in which episode he will appear.

League of Women Voters aids voters

Nonpartisan information to help you vote comes from the League of Women Voters of Portland for the Nov. 6, 2018 general election. The League has been around since 1920 to help voters.

Check out vote411.org. Shortly after Oct. 1, vote411.org will go live with nonpartisan information on candidates and measures that will appear on your ballot. Want a paper Voter’s Guide with all Oregon and Multnomah County nonpartisan voter information? They will be available in English and Spanish in early October at League of Women Voters Election Forums at all branches of the Multnomah County Library, Multnomah County Elections Office, New Seasons, college/university and community college campuses, Gresham City Hall and other locations.

Oct. 16 is the last day to register to vote. Oct. 17 ballots are mailed to voters. Change of address on existing Oregon voter registrations can be corrected up to election day.