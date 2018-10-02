We offer the Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large. When sending submissions, please include details that apply and a contact name and phone number or email address. Submissions for November are due Monday, Oct. 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com or mail your submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, call 503-287-8904.

ACTIVITIES and CELEBRATIONS

Fun, affordable family event

The Prescott Elementary School Fall Carnival is Saturday, Oct. 6 from noon to 3 p.m. at 10410 N.E. Prescott St. (please use entrance at the corner of Northeast Prescott Street and 105th Avenue.)

Families will enjoy train rides, a petting zoo, carnival games, a bounce house, an obstacle course and a pumpkin patch. A balloon artist, a fortune-teller and a princess will be on hand to delight while representatives of Portland Fire & Rescue, Multnomah County Library and Multnomah County Elections share information.

Admission is $3 per child (ages 4 to 17). Adults and children under 4 admitted free.

Oktoberfest comes to Parkrose

Settle in for brats, kraut and potato salad at Parkrose Community United Church of Christ Oktoberfest, Saturday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 12505 N.E. Halsey St. Enjoy the wine and beer garden, live music, traditional dance performances and a sing-along.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and children or $20 for families. Purchase tickets at parkroseucc.org/storefront. Visit facebook.com/events/1870903236334176 to learn more or contact Aaron Winegar, church administrator, at office@parkroseucc.org or 503-253-5457.

Sausage, salad and slaw, oh my

The annual Rivercrest Community Church German Sausage Dinner is Saturday, Oct. 6 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 3201 N.E. 148th Ave. Feast on German sausages, warm German potato salad, coleslaw, green beans and dinner rolls followed by pumpkin or apple pie with your choice of coffee or tea. Tickets are available at the door. Call the church at 503-254-4400 to learn more.

Columbia Slough clean-up and celebration

River City Environmental will host a celebration marking the completion of its neighborhood’s Local Improvement District’s infrastructure and stormwater facility upgrades. The celebration will include a morning cleanup effort by local businesses and employee volunteers around the Columbia Slough canoe launch at Northeast 112th Avenue. The event will then move to River City’s facility where lunch will be served, and participants will be recognized for their contributions. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at River City Environmental: 5410 N.E. 109th Ave., Portland, OR 97220.

Morning cleanup efforts will be from 10 a.m. until noon. Clean-up participants will stage at River City’s facilities in the morning. The luncheon celebration will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Shuttle service to and from the Parkrose Transit Center will be provided free of charge during the event.

Details are available on the River City Environmental and SOLVE websites.

Add a tree to your landscape

The second Yard Tree Giveaway by Portland Parks & Recreation’s Urban Forestry will help increase Portland’s tree canopy and continue fostering a healthy urban forest.

Event dates are Saturday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parklane Park, Southeast 155th Avenue and Main Street Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bloomington Park, Southeast 100th Avenue and Steele Street.

The trees are expected to go quickly, so neighbors are encouraged to register and reserve a tree today.

Here are the guidelines to receive free trees:

• Trees are for planting on private property in front, side or back yards (trees may not be planted in containers or in the sidewalk as street trees)

• Trees must be planted within the city of Portland

• Limit of two trees per household

• Trees are not to be used for planting permit requirements

Yard tree giveaway information is online at portlandoregon.gov/parks/73498. For more information, please contact freetrees@portlandoregon.gov.

Exchange paper tickets for Hop card

TriMet is phasing out paper tickets and will exchange unvalidated, foil-stamped adult, youth and honored citizen tickets for Hop cards loaded with an equivalent value at Gateway Transit Center Wednesday, Oct. 17, and Thursday, Oct. 18 from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

To learn more, visit trimet.org/fares/ticketexchange.htm.

Friends of Gateway Green work party

If you want to roll up your sleeves and get involved in the care and maintenance of Gateway Green, join No Ivy Day at Gateway Green with Portland Parks & Recreation Saturday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. until noon.

The focus will be on removing invasive species, specifically English ivy in the wooded area. Tools and snacks will be provided. You are encouraged to pre-register through the city of Portland’s No Ivy Day website at portlandoregon.gov/parks/article/634648.

Trunk or Treat 2018

The 2018 Trunk or Treat is set for Sunday, Oct. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Parkrose High School, 12003 N.E. Shaver St., in the parking lot. Entering its fourth year, the event is set to feature, among other festivities, “35 decorated trunks (offering treats for tots and networking opportunities for adults), DJ music and a costume contest,” according to returning Trunk or Treat committee chair Kristin D. Trevino. Trunk or Treat is free for all kids 12 and under. If your business would like to contribute a trunk, contact Trevino at parkrosetrunkortreat@gmail.com.

Choose your costume for harvest party

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1700 N.E. 132nd Ave., hosts a free Fall Festival Harvest Party Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Games, treats, a cakewalk and a haunted lodge will be offered. Please wear a costume.

BAZAARS and CRAFT FAIRS

Parkview Christian Retirement Community

The Parkview Christian Retirement Community Holiday Bazaar is Friday, Oct. 26 from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1825 N.E. 108th Ave. Find the perfect gift or maybe a treat for yourself. Most items are handcrafted.

St. Rita Catholic Church

The annual St. Rita Fall Festival and Bazaar is Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10029 N.E. Prescott St. Many experienced crafters will display their wares. Fresh baked goods will be on sale and visitors will enjoy a boutique and Santa’s treasures. Food will be served all day in Vickie’s Kitchen. To learn more, call Sande at 503-665-1315.

St. Therese Parish

The 37th annual St. Therese Parish Christmas Bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Northeast 132nd Avenue and Halsey Street.

Vendors include talented craftsmen who make jewelry, soap, Christmas ornaments, aprons, pot holders, candy, jams and baby items. There is a roving Santa, a cookie sale and a used book sale, and the Boy Scouts will be selling wreaths and swags.

Enjoy rolls and coffee in the morning and sandwiches for lunch.

CLASSES and WORKSHOPS

Weatherization workshop

Sign up for a free weatherization workshop, Thursday, Oct. 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 at East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Participants learn how to stop drafts in their home, especially around doors and windows, to save energy and increase comfort. Great for renters too. Qualified participants receive a free kit of weatherization supplies. Register for this and other workshops at communityenergyproject.org or call 503-284-6827 ext. 108.

Facing the challenges of caregiving

The Northwest Catholic Counseling Center, 8383 N.E. Sandy Blvd., offers “A Labor of Love: Facing the Challenges of Caregiving for a Spouse or Intimate Partner Workshop” Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.

It’s one thing to promise faithfulness in sickness and in health, but the reality of caring for a spouse with chronic or terminal illness can feel like too much to bear. It’s not just that the physical demands take such a toll. Fear, anxiety, confusion, disappointment, uncertainty, sadness and anger can sap emotional strength and undermine spiritual foundations. Layer in grief, guilt, shame, underlying relational issues or outside stressors, and even the most committed caregiver can get overwhelmed. The Northwest Catholic Counseling Center presents this workshop on offering hope and help. Licensed counselor Nancie Potter will address these issues, your questions and more with warmth, expertise and understanding.

The fee is $25. Hardship scholarships are available. More information is available at nwcounseling.org, info@nwcounseling.org and 503-253-0964.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES

Scouting

Cub Scouts Pack 606 is open to youth from kindergarten to age 11. The pack meets Mondays at 6 p.m. at Menlo Park Elementary School, 12900 N.E. Glisan St.

Troop 606 has some great camping and other events planned for this year. Come check out the troop Mondays at 7 p.m. at Menlo Park Elementary School, 12900 N.E. Glisan St. Youth 11 to 17 are encouraged to join and experience service, community engagement and leadership as a scout.

Be an informed voter

To hear directly from candidates and about ballot measures, attend the nonpartisan election forums presented by League of Women Voters of Portland at Multnomah County Board Room, 501 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd. Videos will be available on lwvpdx.org a few days later that you can watch from your home.

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Portland Commissioner, Position 3, JoAnn Hardesty and Loretta Smith from 7 to7:40 p.m.

Oregon Ballot Measure 103: Prohibits tax/fees for groceries from 7:50 to 8:20 p.m.

Local Ballot Measure 26-201: Portland’s retailer surcharge for clean energy projects from 8:30 to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 9: In Partnership with City Club of Portland, Multnomah County Auditor Scott Learn and Jennifer McGuirk from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Metro Ballot Measure 26-199: Metro affordable housing bonds and Oregon Ballot Measure 102; allows local bonds for affordable housing with nongovernmental entities from 7:40 to 8:20 p.m.

Oregon Ballot Measure 105: Repeals law limiting state/local enforcement of federal immigration laws from 8:30 to 9 p.m.

In early October watch Video Voters’ Guide Recordings of interviews with state legislative candidates running for election in Multnomah County at lwvpdx.org.

REUNIONS

DDHS class of 1968

David Douglas High School class of 1968’s 50th reunion is Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13 and 14.

Go to facebook.com/david-douglas-class-of-1968-123555058340521 to learn more.

FUNDRAISERS

Donate your cans and bottles

Parkrose schools band students will be waiting for you at Parkrose Middle School, 11800 N.E. Shaver St., Saturday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The sound of your returnable cans and bottles clanking away in bags and boxes when you make your donation will be music to their ears.

The next collection date is Saturday, Nov. 3. Future Business Leaders of America students will be on the lookout for you.

Become an Elite dancer for a night

Parkrose High Elite Dance team is seeking elementary and middle school students to perform at halftime of a Bronco varsity football game.

To participate dancers will need to sign up for the Elite Jr. Dance Clinic Friday, Oct. 11 from 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. Dancers will return at 7 p.m. for the performance.

Registration includes an after-school snack, instruction and the performance. Register and pay the $25 fee by Sept. 28 and a clinic t-shirt will be included. You can register up to the day of the clinic, but the fee jumps to $35 and the t-shirt is not guaranteed.

To register, visit facebook.com/ParkroseElite/ or download the registration form at drive.google.com/file/d/1QtTrAY8lUiCgFFrZLDORJH0PMejHs7b7/view. For more information, contact coaches Danielle or Nicole at parkrosedancecomp@gmail.com.

First concert of school year to support fight against cancer

The Parkrose High School choir department will present the “One Person Can Make a Difference” fall concert Monday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Parkrose High School theater, 12003 N.E. Shaver St. All choirs will perform. A raffle to support Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and the fight against cancer will be held. The concert is free.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

Floral arrangements for fall

The Villa Garden Club meeting Thursday, Oct. 25, features special guest Evie Hausman of Multnomah County Master Gardeners. She will demonstrate how to create lovely fall floral designs.

The business meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. followed by a brown bag lunch and the program at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 S.E. 139th Ave. Coffee and dessert will be served. Please call Chris McClure for more information at 503-489-5437.

Put your needlecraft skills to good work

The Turban Makers group makes cancer turbans, knit hats, scarves, lap robes, pillows and pillowcases for eight area hospitals. Since 2002 they have donated more than 20,000 turbans, hats and scarves; 6,000 pillows; and nearly 2,000 lap robes to oncology groups. Crafters work at home and meet the third Tuesday of the month (Oct. 16 this month) from 1 to 3 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. If you want to make a difference in the community with your crafts, this is the group for you. To learn more, contact Judy Wilson at 503-255-1915.

Central East Portland (CEP) Rotary meets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Montavilla Kiwanis Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Stark Street Pizza, 9234 S.E. Stark St. Montavilla Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Rotary Club of Northeast Portland club meets Tuesdays at noon at Bradford’s Sports Lounge, 10346 N.E. Halsey St.

East Portland Chamber of Commerce (EPCC) brings small business tools and resources together at regular meetings and seminars. Join the EPCC member-hosted morning meeting Wednesday, Oct. 17 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Zoiglhaus Brewing Company, 5716 S.E. 92nd Ave. Finally, a chance to visit a pub for breakfast! Coffee and breakfast goodies will be provided.

Visit eastportlandchamberofcommerce.com to register and to view the group’s full schedule.

Midway Business Association meets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Pizza Baron, 2604 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Gateway Area Business Association meets the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 1515 N.E. 106th Ave. Network with local business owners over lunch.

Parkrose Business Association meets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Elmer’s Restaurant-Parkrose, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

82nd Avenue of Roses Business Association meets the fourth Tuesday of the month (except August and December) from 8 to 9 a.m. at Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO), 2788 S.E. 82nd Ave.

GIVING BACK

Donate a meal to a homebound senior

Meals on Wheels People is recruiting 1,500 volunteers to help distribute cards to holiday shoppers at independent grocers as part of its Donate Dinner campaign the five days before Thanksgiving, Nov. 17 to 21. Donate Dinner provides shoppers the opportunity to “donate dinner to a homebound senior” when they shop for their Thanksgiving meal. Last year shoppers donated $250,000.

Volunteers greet customers and hand them a card that explains how they can “donate dinner” when they check out. Each volunteer shift is only two hours and available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 30 different locations throughout the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area.

For a complete list of participating stores or to register for a volunteer shift, visit donatedinner.org or call Nicole at 503-953-8105.

Volunteer with SMART

Help children discover the joy of reading. SMART (Start Making A Reader Today) is an early literacy nonprofit that envisions an Oregon in which every child can read and is empowered to succeed. SMART engages community volunteers to help PreK to third-grade children become confident readers by providing one-on-one literacy support, valuable adult mentorship and books to keep.

As a SMART Reader, you’ll read one-on-one with children for one hour per week from October to May. If you’re not able to commit to a weekly session, apply to be a substitute reader. SMART is also looking for site coordinators to lead programs. It’s a fun, meaningful way to make a difference for kids and you can even team up with a friend! The SMART program has volunteer opportunities at Menlo Park, Margaret Scott and Prescott elementary schools. Apply today at getsmartoregon.org/volunteer or call 971-634-1628.

Help seniors be safe in care facilities

Volunteer advocates are needed in Mid-county for elderly living in long-term care facilities. Help safeguard the well-being of vulnerable seniors and others in nursing homes, assisted living or residential care facilities and adult foster homes. As a Certified Ombudsman volunteer, you will help to ensure the rights and dignity of the residents. Local training and support are provided. Schedules are flexible and are typically about four hours a week. Learn more at 800-522-2602 or oregon.gov/ltco.

THE ARTS

Free fall concert

The Sunnyside Symphony Orchestra presents the opening concert of its 17th season Sunday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. at Sunnyside Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 10501 S.E. Market St. The program includes “Procession of the Nobles” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Symphony No. 1 in D Major “Titan” by Gustav Mahler and solo performances by Ryan Hare and Fred Korman.

Concert is free and accessible. Reception following the concert.

For more information and concert schedule please visit the Sunnyside Symphony Orchestra website at sunnysidesymphony.org.

A comic romp of a murder mystery

Parkrose High School theater students present “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” by John Bishop. This show is a fast-paced comedy that takes aim at the murder mystery genre. If secret identities, dramatic deaths, and intrigue are your thing, be sure not to miss this one. Just in time for Halloween, “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” runs Oct. 26 and 27, as well as Nov. 1, 2, and 3 at 7 p.m. with a matinee performance Oct. 28. at noon in the Parkrose High School theater, 12003 N.E. Shaver St. Tickets are available at the door, $7 for adults and $5 for students.

SENIOR RESOURCES

Be proactive against falls

Have you fallen before or have a fear of falling? Learn ways to prevent falls at “Take the Right Steps,” a free session for older adults presented by Simone Carter, the trauma prevention and community education coordinator of Legacy Emanuel Medical Center Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Gateway Church, 13300 N.E. San Rafael St.

To reserve your free seat, leave a message for Sylvia at 503-252-3112 or email lsketch@comcast.net.

Live music and socializing for those with memory loss

An afternoon of fun for individuals with early to moderate Alzheimer’s or memory loss and their family or friends who support them featuring light refreshments and live music. This free event is dementia-friendly and dementia-focused.

Monday, Oct. 15 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Sunrise Center, 18901 E. Burnside St.

Contact Loriann McNeill, Multnomah County Family Caregiver Support Program Coordinator, at 503-988-8210 or loriann.mcneill@multco.us with questions.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

Land Use and Transportation Committee meeting, Wednesday, Oct. 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

Hazelwood Neighborhood Association board meeting: Monday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at East Portland Neighbor Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave. Contact Chair Arlene Kimura at arlene.kimura@gmail.comfor more information. All neighbors are welcome at any meeting.

East Portland Action Plan Civic Engagement Subcommitteemeeting Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at East Portland Neighborhood Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

Purpose: To organize cultural and language specific civic engagement workshops, share curriculum, advocate for ongoing funding and advise on East Portland cultural and language specific issues and projects.

Dinner and Spanish/English interpretation provided. If you or someone you know wants interpretation in an additional language or childcare, contact Lore Wintergreen at lore.wintergreen@portlandoregon.gov.

Parkrose Neighborhood Associationmeeting: Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Russellville Grange, 12105 N.E. Prescott St. Contact parkroseneighbors@gmail.com for more information.

East Portland Action Plangeneral meeting: Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at David Douglas School District office board room, 1500 S.E. 130th Ave. The purpose of the East Portland Action Plan general meeting is to coordinate implementation of action items in the East Portland Action Plan. Childcare and dinner provided. Dinner served at 6 p.m. Interpretation provided upon request with reasonable notice. Contact Lore Wintergreen at 503-823-4035 or lore.wintergreen@portlandoregon.gov.

Parkrose Heights Association of Neighborsmeeting: Wednesday, Oct.24 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. Contact Tom Badrick at tbadrick@aol.com for more information.

Glenfair Neighborhood Associationboard meeting: Thursday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at 1017 NE 117 Ave.

LIBRARIES

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Wednesdays, 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Thursdays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Thursdays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Fridays, 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Straw Dolls: Participants will make two or three dolls of straw and learn about straw decorating traditions. Saturday, Oct. 13, 1 to 3 p.m.

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Follow the Reader: Practice your new reading skills with a teen buddy. Discover new books, learn new words, and make a new friend. Sign up for a 30-minute session to read with a specially trained teen volunteer. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Saturdays, 4 to 5 p.m.

Hands-On Henna for Teens: Henna is used by many cultures as a form of artistic expression. Henna is not permanent, but it does temporarily stain the skin for about two weeks. In this hands-on cultural art program, artist Raina Imig will share information on the art of henna in India and will create a brief, authentic, intricate henna design on your hand. For teens in grades 6 to 12. Saturday, Oct. 27, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

Vietnamese Knitting Club: Come join the fun and learn how to knit and crochet together. All ages and experience levels welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Mondays, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun and learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English. Sundays, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Tortilla, Sope and Gordita Making with Fresh Corn Masa: Using Three Sisters Nixtamal’s fresh, stone-ground organic corn masa, you will see how easy it is to make your own delicious masa creations. This hands-on class includes shaping and cooking tortillas, sopes and gorditas and finishing them with our favorite locally available Mexican ingredients. Three Sisters Nixtamal shares their favorite recipes and talk about the history of corn in indigenous cultures throughout the Americas as well as the health benefits of this ancient traditional corn processing method called “nixtimalization.” Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Sunday, Oct. 7, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Read “The Lathe of Heaven” by Ursula K. Le Guin. Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Monday, Oct. 15, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, bilingual, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. In Spanish and English. Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up e-mail accounts and filling out online forms and applications. Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Mondays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Tuesdays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Fridays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Fridays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Mondays and Tuesdays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years (with a favorite adult and other family members). Saturdays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Chinese Storytime: Storytime presented in Cantonese for children ages newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays, 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Sundays, 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Thursdays, 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Sugar Skulls: In this hands-on workshop, learn about the Day of the Dead celebration and its traditions. Paint your own edible sugar skull and dedicate it to an ancestor or loved one. Why sugar? Throughout Mexico, Day of the Dead is a celebration of joyful remembrance, and the sweetness of sugar reminds us of joy. Nuestro Canto will also explain the special place that sugar skulls have in honoring our ancestors. Sunday, Oct. 28, 2 to 4 p.m.

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Mondays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Origami with Letter-Size Paper: Forget text messaging and send your friend a handwritten note in a beautifully folded piece of paper. In this program, origami instructor Yuki Martin will show you various ways to fold letter-size paper into beautiful designs for notes, as well as envelopes, picture frames, notebooks and other practical items. For teens in grades 6 to 12. Monday, Oct. 1, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Read to the Dogs: Improve your reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. The dogs and handlers are from Pet Partners®. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Sundays, Oct. 7 and 21, noon to 2 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays and Fridays, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Adult Literacy Tutoring: Drop in to work one-on-one with a tutor. Get help with reading, writing, math, English and the GED. Tuesdays, 5 to 7 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English. Saturdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Sundays, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Floral Art with Homegrown Flowers: This workshop, presented in Vietnamese, enables you to enjoy your flower garden longer. Join Ann Le to learn tips and techniques to create pieces of floral art using seasonal flowers from your garden. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Sunday, Oct. 7, 10:30 a.m. to noon.

White Noise Poetry Reading: A reading and discussion group centering on authors and artists of color that gives visibility to creatives from underrepresented communities and hold space for dialogue around race, identity, art and culture. For teens and adults. Wednesday, Oct. 10, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Pageturners Book Groups: Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Meet the author. Read “American War” by Omar El Akkad. Tuesday, Oct. 16, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Read “Lavinia” by Ursula K. Le Guin. Wednesday, Oct. 17, 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Russian Autumn Floral Arrangement: Florist-designer Margarit Petrosyan will acquaint you with the intricacies of flower care and help with creating an autumn composition. This program is in Russian. Registration required; call Natalia at Midland Library at 503-988-5123. Wednesday, Oct. 17, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Aromatherapy for Emotional Health: Learn about the “three” brains in the body and how to connect all three to manage emotional health through aromatherapy techniques. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Sunday, Oct. 21, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Tech Help: Meet one-on-one for 30 minutes with a friendly Tech Helper. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Mondays, 3 to 5 p.m.

Computer Help: Friendly, patient assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Tuesdays, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Android Basics: Learn the basics of using your Android smartphone or tablet. Bring your questions and your fully charged Android device. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m.

iPad/iPhone Basics: Learn the basics of using your iPhone or iPad. Bring your questions and your fully charged iPad or iPhone. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Thursdays, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

E-books and Audiobooks—Hands-On Help: Drop in for one-on-one help. Please bring your device and any other equipment you need to download and/or transfer files. Fridays, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Make a Basic Website: Learn how to build a basic website using the Google Sites application. You must have a Google or Gmail account before coming to class. You do not need to know how to use code or any computer programming language to participate, but you must be comfortable using a keyboard and a mouse. Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2 to 4 p.m.

YouTube Basics: YouTube is fun and informative! Join us to learn about searching YouTube, creating YouTube playlists, and why you might want a YouTube account. This class is for beginners, but you must be comfortable using a keyboard and a mouse. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2 to 4 p.m.

Protecting Yourself Online Basics: Learn what you can do to easily protect yourself online with managing more secure passwords, avoiding online scams, controlling privacy with your social media accounts and more. Computers are available to use or bring your own. Ability to use a mouse and keyboard is needed to participate, but all are welcome to sign up and listen. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2 to 4 p.m.

Internet Basics: This class is an introduction to using the internet on computers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2 to 4 p.m.