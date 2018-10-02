Following is a list of meals to be served this month in the Mid-county area by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the Heart Health Diet, which is appropriate for most dietary needs, including those who need low-sodium, low-cholesterol or diabetic meals. Soft and vegetarian meals are also available. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian and meet one-third of the recommended daily caloric requirements. Two entrée options are served in our dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Monday, Oct. 1: ASIAN BARBECUE CHICKEN, Red Potatoes and Broccoli or FISH TACO and Oregon Bean Medley with Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Fruit Cocktail

Tuesday, Oct. 2: TAIWANESE BEEF STEW and Brown Rice or HAWAIIAN PIZZA with Green Beans, Chinese Trio Salad, Kiwi

Wednesday, Oct. 3: SPINACH LASAGNA and Boston Bean Salad or CHICKEN SMITANE and Noodles with Garden Blend Vegetables, Orange

Thursday, Oct. 4: PORK STROGANOFF, Rotini Noodles, Garden Salad and Thousand Island Dressing or CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD with Capri Vegetables, Oatmeal Cookie

Friday, Oct. 5: CHICKEN CHILE VERDE and Brown Rice or TUNA SANDWICH and Butternut Squash Soup with Creole Southwest Vegetable Medley, Radish Tomato Salad, Peanut Butter Mousse

Monday, Oct. 8: TILAPIA, Lemon Dill Sauce and Red Potatoes or SOUTHWEST QUICHE with Mixed Vegetables, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Orange

Tuesday, Oct. 9: BLACK BEANS, Brown Rice, Garden Salad and Thousand Island Dressing or BEEF TACO SALAD with Imperial Blend Vegetables, Chocolate Zucchini Cake

Wednesday, Oct. 10: CHICKEN PAPRIKASH and Capri Mix Vegetables or TOFU STIR-FRY and Brown Rice with Eastern European Salad, Seasonal Fruit

Thursday, Oct. 11: TURKEY ROAST, Herb and Apricot Sauce, Polenta, Key West Blend Vegetables and Claremont Salad or CHICKEN GRAPE SALAD with Banana Bread

Friday, Oct. 12: MEAT LASAGNA or TUNA SALAD NIÇOISE with Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad, Yogurt Dressing, Banana

Monday, Oct. 15: SLOPPY JOE, Potatoes, Hamburger Bun and Sliced Carrots or CHICKEN FAJITA WRAP and Tortilla Soup with Spinach Salad, French Dressing, Lemon Gelatin, Blueberries

Tuesday, Oct. 16: SWEET and SOUR CHICKEN and White Rice or CREAMY GARLIC PIZZA with Capri Blend Vegetables, Vermicelli Noodle Salad, Apple

Wednesday, Oct. 17: LEMONGRASS FISH and Brown Rice or SHEPHERD’S PIE with Cabbage Parsley Salad, Garden Blend Vegetables, Chocolate Cake

Thursday, Oct. 18: TURKEY TETRAZZINI and Spaghetti Noodles or GRILLED VEGETABLE SANDWICH and French Lentil Soup with Oregon Bean Medley, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Friday, Oct. 19: CHEESE RAVIOLI and Navy Bean Salad or PORK SLIDERS and Potato Wedges with Italian Blend Vegetables, Bread Pudding

Monday, Oct. 22: CHICKEN, Rice and Italian Slaw or TUNA SALAD and Tomatoes with Mexican Blend Vegetables, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, Oct. 23: BEEF and MACARONI CASSEROLE and Country Trio Vegetable or OPEN-FACE TURKEY SANDWICH and Lentil Soup with Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Wednesday, Oct. 24: CITRUS TARRAGON CHICKEN or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH with Mashed Potatoes, Italian Blend Vegetables, Patio Salad, Cookie

Thursday, Oct. 25: SWEDISH MEATBALLS and Spiral Noodles or SPRING PASTA and Tofu with Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Navy Bean Salad, Banana

Friday, Oct. 26: PORK TENDERLOIN, Dijon Sauce, Tri-Cut Red Potatoes, Tossed Salad and Summer Dressing, or SUMMER CHICKEN SALAD with Carrot Bean Blend Vegetables, Strawberry Luscious

Monday, Oct. 29: LEMON-PEPPER TILAPIA, Brown Rice and Chickpea Salad with CHICKEN STIR-FRY, Yakisoba Noodles with Willamette Beans, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, Oct. 30: MEATLOAF and Mashed Potatoes or PORK GYRO with Sunshine Carrots, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Apple

Wednesday, Oct. 31: ROASTED PARMESAN CHICKEN, Noodles, Tossed Salad and French Dressing or TURKEY SALAD and Brussels Sprouts with Orange Gelatin, Blueberries