We welcome submission of obituaries for free publication in the Mid-county Memo. Please send copy and a photo to editor@midcountymemo.com. Submissions may be edited for clarity and will be included on a space-available basis.

Thelma Glover

Feb. 15, 1918–Aug. 23, 2018

Thelma Delouis Glover came into this world in Ringgold, Louisiana, on Feb. 15, 1918, and departed this life on Aug. 23, 2018. She was the third child born to Ellis Roberson and Pinky Moore Roberson.

The Roberson School in Ringgold, Louisiana, where Thelma received her primary education was established by her father and uncles. She attended Grambling College in Louisiana and later continued her education in Portland, Oregon, in home health care.

Thelma married her soulmate, Cephas Glover, on Nov. 8, 1941, in Shreveport, Louisiana. The couple migrated to Portland for a better life in 1943. No children were born to this union.

Shortly after relocating to Portland, Thelma continued her Christian upbringing and joined Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. She was installed as a deaconess in August 1984.

Thelma worked as a domestic, an in-home health care aide and a personal driver. She always managed to work in positions that were fulfilling to her. She kept a white glove-clean house and knew her way around a kitchen. She always welcomed family and friends to come visit her home and would show them a grand time in Portland.

Some of her favorite activities were gardening, arts and crafts, cooking and travel—which included several cruises. Her natural gift was being an outstanding homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cephas Glover; both parents; her brother, LeRoy Roberson; her sisters, Arrea Roberson Heath and Odessa Roberson Jackson; and nephew, Gary Jackson.

She leaves to cherish her memory her nephews and nieces, John W. Heath II of Los Angeles, California; Thad Heath (Ruth) of Leesburg, Virginia; Kirk Roberson (Ina) of Chicago, Illinois; Troy Jackson (Pat) of Vancouver, Washington; Gladis Heath Smith (William) of Los Angeles, California; Alvinnetta Roberson Burks of Chicago, Illinois; and Lydia Roberson Rainer (Lee) of Lorton, Virginia. In addition, she leaves a host of great-nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and her loving caregiver, Angela Gentile.

Her positive, independent spirit will be missed by all.

Berdean Faye Olson

April 30, 1930–Aug. 30, 2018

Berdean Olson, a longtime resident of Parkrose, passed away Aug. 30 at the age of 88. Berdean was born April 30, 1930, to Reuben and Ada Pischer in St. Johns. She went to James John Elementary School and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948. She married Leo Olson in 1950. They were married for more than 55 years.

Berdean worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield for many years. She enjoyed hiking, gardening, flower arranging and family activities.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Karen Olson in 1976 and her husband Leo in 2006. She is survived by daughters Raelene Olson-Smith and Diane Larson (Steve) and five grandchildren.

Jon Martin Lamvik

Sept. 4, 1955–Aug. 31, 2018

Jon Martin Lamvik, age 62, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Portland from ALS. Jon, born Sept. 4, 1955, to Norolf “Knute” and Alice (Enovoldson) Lamvik, was a lifelong resident of Portland.

Jon was a 1973 graduate of Parkrose High School. He attended Oregon State University before serving four years in the Air Force. After basic training in North Carolina, he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, where Jon specialized in jet mechanics. Jon received an honorable discharge in 1981. He developed a career at International Paper where Jon was known for his strong work ethic and genial nature.

In 1986, Jon married his soulmate, Andrea (Debusk), who remained by his side until his last breath. Jon and Andrea doted upon and cared for their many beloved animals over the decades and displayed a kindness to all furry creatures.

Preceding him in death were his brother, Lynn; mother, Alice; and father, Knute. Jon is survived by his wife, Andrea Lamvik; sisters, Eileen Holt (Tom), Shirley Smith (Bill); nieces and nephews Brian Holt (Kelly), Allison Holt, Aleya Lamvik, Riley Lamvik, Keaton Lamvik, Kayson Holt and Silas Holt.

Jon had a strong moral compass. He was also honest, generous and selfless. He was a loyal husband, brother, uncle, friend and Blazers fan.

Jon was supportive of the Humane Society and the ALS foundation of Oregon. Donations may be made in his name.

A service was held at Willamette National Cemetery.

Steven Lyle Selland

May 15, 1962–Sept. 1, 2018

Steven, age 56, passed away Sept. 1. He was born and raised in the Portland area and attended Parkrose High School.

He was preceded in death by his father, Don. He is survived by his mother, Norma Selland; his three sisters, Cheryl Linder, Tracy King and Diane Selland; and many beloved family and friends. Steven was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend and was always going out of his way to be of help to others. He loved his job working for the City of Portland. Steven was gone too soon and will be greatly missed.

William “Bill” Skinner

Sept. 2, 1920–Sept. 9, 2018

Bill passed away peacefully Sept. 9 just days after his 98th birthday.

Bill was born in Carberry, Manitoba, Canada, and he and his family immigrated to Oregon when he was a child. He grew up in Lebanon, Oregon. He attended the University of Oregon, but his education was interrupted by World War II. He was naturalized and inducted in the Army and served with the 84th Infantry Division Railsplitters. After the war, he finished his college education at Portland State University, where he received his B.S. and teaching credentials.

Bill and his wife, Eula, were both teachers and enjoyed their summer vacations traveling together. Bill taught for the Parkrose School District at Russell Elementary until he retired. He loved teaching and working with his young students.

After retirement, he became an avid rock hound, with many trips planned around mining and digging for all sorts of stones and fossils. He enjoyed stonecutting and making jewelry for family and friends. Bill and Eula had a vacation home on the Oregon coast where they enjoyed collecting and searching the beach for treasures. They both loved the outdoors. Bill once climbed Mt. Hood. He loved to whittle and made the most wonderful Christmas ornaments. He had a weekly date with one of his granddaughters, Brandy Carpenter, and passed his skill and love of whittling and design on to her.

Bill married Eula (Elwood) March 1, 1942, and even after Eula’s death in 2006, he always considered himself a married man. Bill was an amazing father to three children—Susan Zimmerman (Dean), Patricia Clark and Henry Skinner—along with three granddaughters—Brandy Carpenter, Melissa Petersen and Michele Clark. He was a gentle man with unending patience and a kind heart to all. Both his beloved wife, Eula, and son, Henry, preceded him in death.

Matt I. Bisenius

Nov. 29, 1921–Sept. 10, 2018

Mathias I. Bisenius died Sept. 10 at the age of 96. He was born in Cascade, Iowa, Nov. 29, 1921, and passed away peacefully in Portland. He grew up in this area and graduated from Washington High School in 1941. He enlisted in the Navy in July 1942 and saw extensive action as an aviation radioman in the Pacific Theater. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He met his future wife, Nancy, and they were married in January 1947.

He had a successful 30-year career as a police officer for the City of Portland. He took part in many activities at St. Rita Parish. For many years he enjoyed square dancing. Later in life he also enjoyed traveling, particularly for his Navy reunion gatherings.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Miller; son, Dan (Paula) Bisenius; four grandchildren, Tori, Brendon, Heather and Drew; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Nancy, in April 1991.

A memorial service has been held.