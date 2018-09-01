Each day members of our community quietly celebrate milestones, achievements and accomplishments—big and small. This department highlights these triumphs for the community.

Students construct tiny homes

Students from Columbia Christian School spent a week of their summer break serving the community to help with Portland’s homelessness crisis. They worked to build houses for a new tiny home village on the Portland Central Nazarene grounds, 9715 S.E. Powell Blvd.

Facilitated by the Agape Church of Christ and led by David Rude of Eastside Church of Christ, the students and staff worked on framing and support structures for Agape Village, which will contain 15 homes when finalized. The Agape Village is a collaboration of many groups, businesses and teams to help those living on the streets find refuge. Residents of this transitional housing community are approved by committee review and are required to abide by the policies of the village (including the restriction of drug and alcohol use). The goal is to provide temporary shelter for individuals and families as they seek to secure permanent housing.

Of the experience, Columbia Christian student Cole Wagner commented, “I enjoyed the mission trip because I was able to give back to the community while working with my friends. It was hard work, but it was rewarding to know we are helping to make a difference.”

Parkrose High School music honor society receives national award

The Parkrose High Tri-M Music Honor Society has been recognized as the national second-runner chapter by the National Association for Music Education. The National Chapter of the Year Program is designed to motivate and reward chapters that perform service projects, encourage chapter officers to perform their duties properly and increase awareness and interest in what other Tri-M chapters are doing.

According to choir director Lesley Bossert, the Parkrose chapter received a “beautiful certificate and a scholarship award of $600.”

The Tri-M Music Honor Society is an international music honor society for middle/junior high and high school students. It is designed to recognize students for their academic and musical achievements, reward them for their accomplishments and service activities and inspire other students to excel at music and leadership.

Art work will mark bike lane

Brett Davidson’s fourth-grade class at Sacramento Elementary in the Parkrose School District has won the grand prize in the Portland Bureau of Transportation and Multnomah County Library Bike to Books Coloring Contest for grades three through six. The design created by the class will be installed by street striping crews in a bike lane near Troutdale Library.

Updating bicycle parking codes

Portland is growing, and more and more people are riding bicycles to commute and to take trips around the city. To support this growth and continue to encourage bicycling as a mode of transportation, the city uses standards and guidelines to support secure, accessible and convenient bicycle parking in all new developments and major redevelopments. End-of-trip facilities, like bicycle parking, are a key component to support the use of bicycles for transportation. Data shows that people are significantly less likely to use a bicycle if they don’t have a safe place to lock it at the end of their trip.

The Bicycle Parking Chapter of the zoning code (33.266.200) update is focused on ensuring new developments and major redevelopments provide adequate, secure and convenient short- and long-term bicycle parking. Portland’s bicycle parking code hasn’t been updated in 20 years. With changes in technology, design and the way people get around town over the past two decades, it’s time for a refresh.

Read and comment on the Bicycle Parking Code Update Project Discussion Draft by Oct. 1. You can submit your comments any of these ways:

• Online survey: Bicycle Code Online Survey, surveymonkey.com/r/bicyclecodeupdate?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

• Social media: Does your residence or place of work have bike parking? What do you love about it? What would you like to have changed? Take a photo and tell us about it in your description. Be sure to tag it with #bikeparkingpdx and @pbotinfo.

• E-mail: bicyclecodeupdate@portlandoregon.gov

• Mail: City of Portland Bureau of Transportation

Attn: Bicycle Parking Code Update Project

1120 S.W. 5th Ave., Suite 800

Portland, OR 97204

Project staff will consider public comments and the city’s goals and policies to produce the proposed draft, which will be submitted to the Planning and Sustainability Commission this fall.

If you have questions or would like to have staff come and talk about the project with your organization, please contact Liz Hormann at 503-823-5086 or Sarah Figliozzi at 503-823-0805 or e-mail bicyclecodeupdate@portlandoregon.gov.