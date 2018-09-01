We offer the Mid-county Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large. When sending submissions, please include details that apply and a contact name and phone number or e-mail address. Submissions for October are due Saturday, Sept. 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com or mail your submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, call 503-287-8904.

EVENTS

Community health fair

Get free health screenings and more at IRCO Community Center, 10301 N.E. Glisan St., Saturday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other services offered include vision exams and glasses, dental extractions and fillings and immunizations, as well as assistance with insurance enrollment and information regarding health education workshops, lead testing and social service information. For details, contact IRCO at 503-234-1541.

Free activities at Gateway Discovery Park, 10520 N.E. Halsey St.

Noontime arts and culture performances

Enjoy an afternoon of free music and entertainment from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6. Programs vary from salsa and Latin beats to jazz and circus performances.

Dance the night away

Get your groove on Friday nights. DJs will be spinning beats and taking requests Friday, Sept. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

League of Women Voters civic education event

The League of Women Voters of Portland invites you to a civic education program on juvenile justice Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Multnomah County Building, 501 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd.

Panelists include Kimberly McCullough, policy director for ACLU Oregon; Babak Zolfaghari, Community Healing Initiative Program; and DeAnna Horne, Oregon Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. They will review the history and impacts of Measure 11 on the juvenile justice system.

According to Multnomah County information, “Oregon voters approved Ballot Measure 11 in November 1994 to apply mandatory minimum prison sentences to certain crimes against persons committed on or after April 1, 1995, with no possibility for any reduction in sentence, such as for good behavior. Measure 11 also mandates that juveniles age 15 and older, charged with the felonies … be tried as adults.”

Panelists will tell the stories of youth who are impacted by the juvenile justice system and describe community responses that are shown to improve outcomes. The speakers will discuss legislative remedies that they believe would improve the juvenile justice system, and they will answer questions from the audience.

The League of Women Voters Civic Education programs are free and open to the public. Programs are designed to inform our community about relevant issues.

Citizenship day

Get free legal help with your citizenship application at IRCO Community Center, 10301 N.E. Glisan St., Saturday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Applicants must be 18 years or older with legal permanent residency status; possess basic English speaking, reading and writing skills; have a continuous physical presence in the United States; and be of good moral character. To learn more, contact IRCO at 503-234-1541.

Sit down to an authentic German feast

The annual Rivercrest Community Church German Sausage Dinner is Saturday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at 3201 N.E. 148th Ave. Feast on German sausages, warm German potato salad, coleslaw, green beans and dinner rolls followed by pumpkin or apple pie with your choice of coffee or tea. Tickets are available at the door. Call the church at 503-254-4400 to learn more.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES

Apply now for free Head Start and Early Head Start preschool

Mt. Hood Community College Head (MHCC) Start and Early Head Start programs are available free to pregnant women and qualifying families of children from birth to 5 years old who live in east Multnomah County outside of Portland Public School district boundaries. Foster and homeless families are prioritized.

Sign up at MHCC Maywood Park Center, 10100 N.E. Prescott St., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free services include comprehensive preschool and child care programs, educational home visits, parent and child activities, health screenings, meals and transportation.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider. People requiring assistance may contact the Head Start Office at 503-491-6111.

Remember to bring these documents with you to sign up:

1. Income verification (bring ONE)

• Document from the Oregon Department of Human Services (if you are receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Supplemental Security Income)

• W-2 or tax return

• Pay stubs for the last 12 months

2. Proof of child’s age

3. Immunization records

4. Document of child’s disability or foster placement letter (if applicable)

Clothing, school supplies for students

The Kid’s Closet is a free resource available to families within the David Douglas School District. The closet has donated clothing, school supplies and hygiene products to meet the needs of students. It is managed and run by students in the Community Transition Program. The Kids Closet is located at South Powellhurst, 2900 S.E. 122nd Ave. Drop-in hours will be offered once the school year is underway and students are trained. To schedule a time to visit prior to the start of drop-in hours, please e-mail florence_protopapas@ddsd40.org.

SUN Services

Every David Douglas School District school is a part of the SUN Service system. SUN is a great resource for connecting to services such as after-school activities, family events, rent, energy and food assistance and much more. SUN School contact info is available at ddouglas.k12.or.us/departments/student-services/sun/ or ask at your school’s main office for more details.

Before and after school

Champions is a fun, safe and convenient before- and after-school program located at David Douglas schools. Every day, kids have time to play, explore their interests, do hands-on activities, get homework help and relax. Champions also offers all-day programming on non-school days and winter, spring and summer breaks. These programs are open to all families, even those who don’t attend Champions during the school year. To learn more or enroll, visit discoverchampions.com or call 800-246-2154.

Before- and after-school programs are offered at the following David Douglas schools:

Cherry Park

Gilbert Park

Gilbert Heights

Menlo Park (with busing to/from Lincoln Park)

Ventura Park (with busing to/from Mill Park, Earl Boyles and West Powellhurst)

REUNIONS

PHS class of 1963

Members of the Parkrose Senior High School class of 1953 will gather for its 55-year reunion Monday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Shirley’s Tippy Canoe, 28242 Historic Columbia River Highway in Troutdale.

Visit the class website (pshs63.org) or the Facebook page (facebook.com/groups/pshs63) or contact Gary Grimes at 503-537-9431.

MHS class of 1968

Madison High School class of 1968’s 50th reunion is Saturday, Sept. 15 at Monarch Hotel, 12566 S.E. 93rd Ave., Clackamas, from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person or $30 per couple. Contact Myrna (Wellington) Knoefel at 503-780-3882 or thenoef3@aol.com.

PHS class of 1968

The Parkrose High School class of 1968’s 50th reunion celebration is Saturday, Sept. 29 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Persimmon Country Club, 8500 S.E. Butler Road, Gresham. Evening casual dress is requested for this dinner buffet and no-host bar. $92 per person until Aug. 21. Online reservations are available at Reunions with Class through Sept. 25. The price will bump up again for purchases at the door.

DDHS class of 1968

David Douglas High School class of 1968’s 50th reunion is Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13 and 14.

Go to facebook.com/david-douglas-class-of-1968-123555058340521 to learn more.

PHS class of 1969

Save this date: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Parkrose High classmates will gather for their 50th reunion at McMenamins Edgefield.

Watch for postings on the Parkrose Class of ’69 Facebook page and the Parkrose High Alumni Association Facebook page. Send inquiries to parkrose1969reunion@gmail.com.

PHS class of 1971–1975

Parkrose High classmates who graduated from 1971 through 1975 are invited to get together at Kelly Creek Sports Bar & Grill, 2155 N.E. Division St., adjacent to the Gresham Golf Course, Saturday, Sept. 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. A cover charge at the door of $20 covers light hors d’oeuvres and a DJ. Contact jean@jeanadcock.com or 503-495-3117 with questions.

DDHS class of 1978

The David Douglas High School class of 1978’s 40th reunion is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7 and 8. A Friday night alum-only mixer is at Portland Cider Company, 8925 S.E. Jannsen Road, Clackamas, from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $40.

Saturday night dinner and dance is at Persimmon Country Club, 500 S.E. Butler Road, Gresham, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $70. Purchase combined Friday/Saturday event tickets for $100. E-mail ddhs1978reunion@gmail.com for more information.

PHS class of 1978

A 40th reunion grad-only event for the Parkrose High School class of 1978 is Friday, Sept. 28 at Level Beer, 5211 N.E. 148th Ave. from 7 to 10 p.m. No host.

Grads and guests event Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Kimpton Hotel Vintage Plaza, 422 S.W. Broadway St. from 6 to 11 p.m. $78 per person.

For info on how register, e-mail parkroseclassof1978@gmail.com.

PCS class of 2008

The 2008 grad class of Portland Christian High School is ready for its 10-year reunion Friday, Sept. 28 at Heathen Brewing Feral Public House, 1109 Washington St., Vancouver from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and include salad, pizza, dessert and three drink tickets. Please purchase tickets no later than July 14.

Significant others welcome. No kids.

Contact Josh, Sydney, Jacqueline or Kelsey with questions.

FUNDRAISERS

Cans and bottles for Parkrose

Parkrose Choir students will help you recycle your returnable cans and bottles at the Parkrose Middle School turnaround, 11800 N.E. Shaver St., Saturday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Band students will be on hand Saturday, Oct. 6. Same time, same place.

Volunteers are needed to help with this monthly effort. See details in the Giving Back section of the Memo Calendar.

Ford test drive fundraiser at PHS

Take a short test drive in a new Ford vehicle at Parkrose High School, 12003 N.E. Shaver St., Saturday, Sept. 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to earn $20 for the school and win prizes for yourself.

Take a test drive in any of the new Ford vehicles on hand and Parkrose gets $20. Take a second test drive in a Ford Fiesta, and boom—Parkrose gets another $20.

In addition, each person who takes a test drive will be entered in a raffle drawing for prices that include a free set of tires from Courtesy Ford Quick Lane, free oil changes for one year from Courtesy Ford Quick Lane, free passes to all Parkrose conference games for the 2018–2019 school year, Parkrose swag and more.

Must be 18 or over to participate.

The Art of Healing

When women get together, empowerment happens. The Northwest Catholic Counseling Center Circle of Strength women’s fundraising brunch is Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Golf and Country Club, 8105 N.E. 33rd Drive.

The focus of this event is to provide struggling women and children the mental health care they need. All the money raised pays for counseling and psychiatric medication management for financially fragile women and children.

Tickets are $40. Tables of 8 are $280. Brunch and raffle tickets are available through nwcounseling.org. You may also call 503-253-0964.

Local art gallery owner Jennifer Pepin is the keynote speaker. Among the raffle prizes is a J. Pepin Art Gallery painting.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

Crafters warm hearts, heads of cancer patients

The Turban Makers group makes cancer turbans, knit hats, scarves, lap robes, pillows and pillowcases for eight area hospitals. Since 2002 they have donated more than 20,000 turbans, hats and scarves; 6,000 pillows; and nearly 2,000 lap robes to oncology groups. Crafters work at home and meet the third Tuesday of the month (May 22 this month) from 1 to 3 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. If you want to make a difference in the community with your crafts, this is the group for you. To learn more, contact Judy Wilson at 503-255-1915.

Plants for your fall garden

Villa Garden Club begins its season with a presentation on the growth habits and horticultural needs of plants you will want in your fall garden. The meeting is Thursday, Sept. 27 at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 S.E. 139th Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Bring a brown bag lunch. Coffee and dessert will be served. Please call Chris McClure at 503-489-5437 for more information.

Boy Scouts

Boy Scout Troop 606 meetings resume Monday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at Menlo Park Elementary, 12900 N.E. Glisan St. Boys between the ages of 11 and 18 are welcome to join the troop.

Cub Scout Pack 606 meetings resume Monday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. Menlo Park Elementary. The pack is open to youth from kindergarten age up to 11 years old.

Central East Portland (CEP) Rotary meets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Montavilla Kiwanis Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Stark Street Pizza, 9234 S.E. Stark St. Montavilla Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Rotary Club of Northeast Portland club meets Tuesdays at noon at Bradford’s Sports Lounge, 10346 N.E. Halsey St.

Midway Business Association meets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Pizza Baron, 2604 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Gateway Area Business Association meets the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, 1515 N.E. 106th Ave. Network with local business owners over lunch.

Parkrose Business Association meets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Elmer’s Restaurant—Parkrose, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

GIVING BACK

Step up for seniors in care facilities

Volunteer advocates are needed in Mid-county for elderly living in long-term care facilities. Help safeguard the well-being of vulnerable seniors and others in nursing homes, assisted living or residential care facilities and adult foster homes. As a Certified Ombudsman volunteer, you will help to ensure the rights and dignity of the residents. Local training and support are provided. Schedules are flexible and are typically about four hours a week. Learn more at 800-522-2602 or oregon.gov/ltco.

Help with the Parkrose pop can drive

The monthly pop can drive at Parkrose Middle School, typically the first Saturday of the month, raises money for Parkrose student groups and the Parkrose Boosters. Community volunteers are needed to help with monthly collections and delivering the sorted cans and bottles to Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) in Northwest Portland. Drivers with a vehicle that can haul a 25-foot trailer are needed. This is not physically demanding as the bags with cans and plastic are very light and the cases of beer bottles are lifted off by a forklift driver at OBRC. Organizers can arrange a ride along if someone who is interested in volunteering to learn the process.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Pop Can Patty at pmeighen@hotmail.com.

Join the David Douglas High School PTSA

The Parent-Teacher-Student Association (PTSA) organizes many projects throughout the year to benefit David Douglas High School students and staff. Their contributions include putting on the Senior All-Night Party, organizing teacher/staff appreciations and providing senior scholarships. The PTSA needs your support to continue this good work. Join them for their meetings on the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the high school north building, 1001 S.E. 135th Ave., in room 117. Follow the PTSA on Facebook at facebook.com/DDHSPTSA and e-mail them at ddhsptsa@gmail.com.

A vote will be held at the October meeting to decide whether to continue the Senior All-Night Party.

SENIOR RESOURCES

Neighbors helping neighbors age at home

Learn about Northeast Village PDX and its services to support seniors remaining active and independent in their community Saturday, Sept. 8 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd. Consider becoming a member and/or volunteer. This is a free event.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

Wilkes Community Group general meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2101 N.E. 162nd Ave.

East Portland Parks Coalition general meeting: Thursday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

Land Use and Transportation Committee meeting: Wednesday, Sept. 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

Hazelwood Neighborhood Association general meeting: Monday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at East Portland Neighbor Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave. Contact Chair Arlene Kimura at arlene.kimura@gmail.com for more information. All neighbors are welcome at any meeting.

Parkrose Neighborhood Association meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Russellville Grange, 12105 N.E. Prescott St. Contact parkroseneighbors@gmail.com for more information.

Russell Neighborhood Association meeting: Thursday, Sept. 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at University of Western States, 2900 N.E. 132nd Ave., Hampton Hall Conference Room. For more information, contact Ron Glanville at ronglanville@gmail.com or visit russellneighbors.org.

Mill Park Neighborhood Association general meeting: Monday, Sept. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St. Contact mill.park.pdx.chair@gmail.com for more information.

Parkrose Heights Association of Neighbors meeting: Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. Contact Tom Badrick at tbadrick@aol.com for more information.

Glenfair Neighborhood Association board meeting: Thursday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at 1017 NE 117 Ave.

LIBRARIES

Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Mondays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except Sept. 3.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Tuesdays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except Sept. 4.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Fridays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except Sept. 4.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Fridays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., except Sept. 7.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Mondays and Tuesdays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., except Sept. 3 and 4.

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., except Sept. 1.

Chinese Storytime: Storytime presented in Cantonese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays, 2 to 2:45 p.m., except Sept. 1.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Sundays, 1 to 1:45 p.m., except Sept. 2.

STEAM Storytime-Sound Off: Come enjoy a 15-minute storytime, then make an easy instrument, play music on water bottles and use an old-fashioned string and cup phone. For children ages 2 to 6. Wednesday, Sept. 26, 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Thursdays beginning Sept. 27, 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Silly Scarecrow’s Farm Harvest: Silly Scully the Scarecrow is excited to welcome the fall harvest to his farm. Join the talking fruits and vegetables as they celebrate the season. Appi the Apple will rap about her nutritious delights. The Corn Sisters pop in for some fun, and there is sure to be a chase scene when Stinky the Skunk tries to join the merriment. Enjoy joking, singing, dancing and harvest fun with Penny’s Puppet Productions. Sunday, Sept. 9, 2 to 2:45 p.m.

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Please contact Karen at 503-988-5734 or karens@multcolib.org for more information. Mondays, 4 to 5:30 p.m., except Sept. 3.

Read to the Dogs: Improve your reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. The dogs and handlers are from Pet Partners®. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Sundays, Sept. 9, 20 and 23 from noon to 2 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays and Fridays, 1 to 2:30 p.m., except Sept. 3, and Wednesdays and Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Saturdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Sundays, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Medicare 101 Workshop: The presentation is intended to not only provide attendees new to Medicare with information on the Medicare basics, as well as clarity on how the Medicare program operates for those who are already enrolled in Medicare and looking for more information. The presentation will also feature information regarding Five Star Medicare Advantage programs. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123.

Wednesday, Sept. 5, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Citizenship Classes: Learn about the process of becoming a citizen in a 14-session series of classes. Classes are taught by a volunteer from SOAR Legal. Saturdays, Sept. 8 through Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If You Can Boil Water, You Can Brew Kombucha: Kombucha is an ancient form of fermented tea and cane sugar that has probiotic benefits for your digestive system. Maxwell Bliss of Treehouse Kombucha will show you simple steps to brewing and flavoring your own kombucha. Starter cultures, tea bags and other supplies are provided. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Saturday, Sept. 8, 2 to 3 p.m.

White Noise Poetry Reading: This reading and discussion group centering authors and artists of color gives visibility to creatives from underrepresented communities and holds space for dialogue around race, identity, art and culture. For teens and adults. Wednesday, Sept. 12, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Read “The Hare with Amber Eyes: A Hidden Inheritance” by Edmund de Waal. Tuesday, Sept. 18, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Read “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann. Wednesday, Sept. 19, 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Weatherization Workshop: Learn how to implement simple measures to lower home energy use by installing effective weatherization materials. Each participating income-qualified Multnomah County household receives a free kit of materials. Register online with the Community Energy Project at communityenergyproject.org/get-involved/calendar. Sunday, Sept. 23, noon to 2 p.m.

Adult Literacy Tutoring: Drop in to work one-on-one with a tutor. Get help with reading, writing, math, English and the GED. Tuesdays beginning Sept. 25, 5 to 7 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Tech Help: Meet one-on-one for 30 minutes with a friendly Tech Helper. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Mondays, 3 to 5 p.m., except Sept. 3.

Android Basics: Learn the basics of using your Android smartphone or tablet. Bring your questions and your fully charged Android device. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m.

iPad/iPhone Basics: Learn the basics of using your iPhone or iPad. Bring your questions and your fully charged iPad or iPhone. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Thursdays, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

E-books and Audiobooks—Hands-On Help: Drop in for one-on-one help. Please bring your device and any other equipment you need to download and/or transfer files. Fridays, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Computer Basics: Learn the very basics of using a computer, a keyboard and a mouse. This class uses Windows-based laptop computers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2 to 4 p.m.

Internet Basics: This class is an introduction to using the Internet on computers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2 to 4 p.m.

Computer Help: Friendly, patient assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Tuesdays beginning Sept. 18, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Word Processing 1: Learn how to use Google Docs and Microsoft Word to create and edit documents. This class is for beginners, but you must be comfortable using a keyboard and a mouse. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2 to 4 p.m.

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Wednesdays, 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Thursdays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Thursdays, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Fridays, 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except Sept. 1.

Whimsical Troll Fairy Houses: Create a miniature troll house with a garden around it while taking care of Mother Earth by using recycled materials. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123.

Saturday, Sept. 15, 1 to 3 p.m.

Mid-autumn Festival: Celebrate the Mid-autumn Festival, also known as the Harvest Moon Festival., one of the oldest and best-loved holidays in many parts of Asia. Join with friends and family to hear stories of the festival, participate in fun craft activities, sing traditional children songs and enjoy moon cakes. Friday, Sept. 28, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Five-Petal Origami Flowers: Learn how to make paper flowers with mother and daughter instructors Daisy and Natalia. This program is for children 8 years and up (or younger if accompanied by an adult). Saturday, Sept. 29, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

FOR KIDS

Follow the Reader: Practice your new reading skills with a teen buddy. Discover new books, learn new words and make a new friend. Sign up for a 30-minute session to read with a specially trained teen volunteer. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Saturdays beginning Sept. 15, 4 to 5 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

Vietnamese Knitting Club: Come join the fun and learn how to knit and crochet together. All ages and experience levels welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Mondays, 12:30 to 2 p.m., except Sept. 3.

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun and learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English. Sundays, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

City of Portland Archives Roadshow: City archivists are taking the archives on the road and traveling to neighborhood libraries. Drop by and learn what you can find in the city’s collections and how you can do your own research. City archivists are ready to answer questions and get you started on your research projects. Even if you don’t have any specific questions, stop by to look at historic photos from the surrounding neighborhoods. Sunday, Sept. 16, 3 to 4 p.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Read “The Last Days of Night” by Graham Moore. Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Monday, Sept. 17, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills in English and Spanish. Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up e-mail accounts and filling out online forms and applications. Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.