Following is a list of meals to be served this month in the Mid-county area by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) menu pattern.

All Meals on Wheels clients receive the DASH menu pattern or the option of the soft diet. Vegetarian meals are also available. Two entrée options are served in our dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Monday, Sept. 3: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY HOLIDAY

Tuesday, Sept. 4: BEEF and MACARONI CASSEROLE and Country Trio Vegetable or OPEN-FACE TURKEY SANDWICH and Lentil Soup with Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Wednesday, Sept. 5: CITRUS TARRAGON CHICKEN or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH with Mashed Potatoes, Italian Blend Vegetables, Patio Salad, Cookie

Thursday, Sept. 6: SWEDISH MEATBALLS and Spiral Noodles or SPRING PASTA and Tofu with Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Navy Bean Salad, Banana

Friday, Sept. 7: PORK TENDERLOIN, Dijon Sauce, Tri-Cut Red Potatoes, Tossed Salad and Summer Dressing or SUMMER CHICKEN SALAD with Carrot Bean Blend, Strawberry Luscious

Monday, Sept. 10: LEMON PEPPER TILAPIA, Brown Rice and Chickpea Salad or CHICKEN STIR-FRY and Yakisoba Noodles with Willamette Beans, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, Sept. 11: MEATLOAF and Mashed Potatoes or PORK GYRO with Sunshine Carrots, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Apple

Wednesday, Sept. 12: ROASTED PARMESAN CHICKEN, Spiral Noodles, Tossed Salad and French Dressing or TURKEY SALAD with Mixed Vegetables, Strawberry Pear Gelatin

Thursday, Sept. 13: STIR-FRY PORK, White Rice and Claremont Salad or CHICKEN SALAD and White Beans with Scandinavian Vegetables, Orange

Friday, Sept. 14: SALISBURY STEAK, Gravy and Mashed Potatoes or PUMPKIN ENCHILADA CASSEROLE with Flavor Fiesta Vegetables, Creamy Cucumber Salad, Sliced Peaches

Monday, Sept. 17: BAKED PENNE PASTA and Scandinavian Vegetables or ROAST BEEF SANDWICH and Spring Vegetable Soup with Rainbow Spinach Salad, Rainbow Dressing, Apple

Tuesday, Sept. 18: BEEF and BROCCOLI and Rice or LEMONGRASS CHICKEN and Rice with Capri Mix Vegetables, Garden Salad, Italian Dressing, Banana

Wednesday, Sept. 19: SOMALI CHICKEN and White Rice or EAST INDIAN COUSCOUS and Fish Stew with Garden Blend Vegetables, Pepper Coleslaw, Orange

Thursday, Sept. 20: TILAPIA, Cucumber Sauce and Couscous or TURKEY SANDWICH and Potato Salad with Oregon Bean Medley, Spinach Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Bread Pudding

Friday, Sept. 21: CHICKEN STROGANOFF and Noodles or VEGGIE BURGER and Black Bean Soup with Capri Mix Vegetables, Four Bean Salad, Strawberry Pear Gelatin

Monday, Sept. 24: CHICKEN TERIYAKI, Brown Rice and Creamy Coleslaw or PLAIN OMELET, Salsa and Potatoes with Edamame Medley, Apple

Tuesday, Sept. 25: SPAGHETTI and Meat Sauce or ROASTED TOMATO FISH STEW, Chickpea and Brown Rice with Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Rainbow Spinach Salad, Seasonal Fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 26: BAKED FISH, Black Bean Salsa and Couscous or CHICKEN SPRING PASTA with Sliced Carrots, Cucumber Salad, Russian Cream Dressing, Topping

Thursday, Sept. 27: HONEY PINEAPPLE PORK, Noodles, Tossed Salad and Ranch Dressing or CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD with Garden Blend Vegetables, Banana

Friday, Sept. 28: SOUTHWEST BEEF CASSEROLE or GRILLED VEGETABLE SANDWICH and French Lentil Soup with Carrot Bean Blend Vegetables, Santa Fe Salad, Orange and Peach Gelatin

Modified diets available with a doctor’s prescription: soft, low sodium, diabetic and low cholesterol.