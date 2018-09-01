Local businesses provide employment for area residents and products and services close to home. Mid-county Memo Business Memos celebrate news, advancements, promotions, retirements, expansions and other noteworthy events at these cornerstones of our community. To share news of your business with our readers, Business Memo submissions for the October issue are due by Saturday, Sept. 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com. You may also mail submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, dial 503-287-8904.

Veterans get assist at Brown Tire

Brown’s Parkrose Point S Tire and Auto, 12030 N.E. Sandy Blvd., will host the Hankook Tire and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Mobile Service Office Tuesday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. DAV’s claims specialists will be available to counsel and assist veterans and educate them and their families on the benefits and services earned in service. DAV provides free services to veterans of all generations where they live.

Little Chapel of the Chimes rebrands

Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services opens in Gateway on the property formerly known as Gateway Little Chapel of the Chimes, 1515 N.E. 106th Ave. Advantage offers families affordable care and simple alternatives to traditional funeral and cremation services.

The property has undergone extensive renovations and now features an updated, contemporary interior with modern, comfortable furnishings and features to better serve client families. Services offered include low-cost funeral and cremation services, as well as preplanning information.

“We are excited to reveal our new, updated location,” said Chris Allen, manager at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services—Gateway. “We are the only Advantage location in the state of Oregon and look forward to helping families in our community with life celebrations that are not only beautiful but affordable as well.”

Families can stop by to meet Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services—Gateway representatives to learn more about the compassionate care, economical pricing, simplified arrangements and convenient packages the Advantage brand offers.

The staff at Advantage Gateway is pleased to be the hosting sponsor of Gateway Area Business Association meetings. It’s important to the Advantage staff to be a supportive member of the Gateway community. “We want to give back by sponsoring positive neighborhood community events like the opening of Gateway Discovery Park and Cruising Gateway,” said Pam Henkel, office manager.

For more information on Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services—Gateway, the facility or services offered, or to meet with a representative, please call 503-256-0606 or visit the website at advantagefunerals.com.

Argay Terrace realtor celebrates four years with John L. Scott

Bryan Atkinson recently celebrated his fourth anniversary as a real estate agent with John L. Scott Real Estate. In those years, he has helped many people buy and sell homes and invest in the Parkrose area. Atkinson lives in Argay Terrace and focuses his business in east Portland.

“It’s a fast-paced industry, but the flexibility enables me to be present in my neighborhood,” Atkinson says. “Working as a realtor has made me aware of east Portland’s unique assets and opportunities for our neighborhoods to reach their full potential.” Atkinson is a board member of neighborhood prosperity initiative Historic Parkrose and the Argay Terrace Neighborhood Association. He helped organize the first Movies in the Park event at Luuwit View Park in August and Taste of Parkrose, where his band Chasing Ebenezer also performed for the second time in June.

“I feel like an evangelist for this area,” Atkinson says. “Whenever I’m holding an open house nearby, I’m almost chasing people out the door making sure they know about our new parks and the businesses that people living west of I-205 probably haven’t discovered yet.”

“With Bryan as our agent, we had no worries,” Parkrose Heights seller Laura Miceli says. “He knows the market, and he knows all about what it takes to get the sale. He was more than patient about listening to our ideas and concerns. His knowledge and clarity make working with him a real pleasure. He works closely with his clients to ensure that everyone is on the same page and comfortable with his plan.”

Contact Bryan Atkinson at 503-347-8890 or bryana@johnlscott.com to discuss your real estate needs and questions.

Join the David Douglas School District school board

The David Douglas School District school board seeks applicants to fill a pending vacancy on the board. After serving little more than a year of her four-year term, board member Ana del Rocio has announced her resignation from Board Position 1, effective Oct. 15, 2018. The school board intends to select a replacement board member during its Sept. 27 board meeting.

The appointed applicant will be sworn in on Oct. 25 and must agree to run for election during the May 21, 2019 special district elections to fill the remaining two years of the term. Applicants must also be residents of the David Douglas School District for at least one full year and a registered voter.

Applicants must apply to the superintendent’s office, 11300 N.E. Halsey St., Portland, 97220, or via e-mail at laurie_brunelle@ddsd40.org. The application form must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12. Here is a link to the form: ddouglas.k12.or.us/2018/08/board-seeks-new-member/.

Applicants will be asked to give a five-minute presentation to the board during its Sept. 13 school board meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. Based on the application forms and the presentations, the board will select a replacement on Sept 27.

Transitional and palliative care housing

The Blackburn is a six-story building that includes a health care facility and pharmacy and commercial space, with 51 units of respite care transitional housing and 10 units of palliative care housing at 25 N.E. 122nd Ave. Building owner and operator Central City Concern (CCC) will provide comprehensive case management, integrated housing and clinical services with a focus on recovery, mental health services and primary care. The clinic will serve about 3,000 patients annually.

Additionally, the building will have 80 units of low-income single-room occupancy and 34 studios of permanent housing to serve the most vulnerable populations—focusing on substance use disorder programs. Support will include employment services, housing placement and coordination with other aid systems. Parking for patients will be located across the street.

The total project cost is $52 million. Ankrom Moisan Architects has received a 2018 Healthcare Design Award for this building from the American Institute of Architects.