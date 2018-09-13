After publishing last month’s story on the former Hansen Shelter for homeless (“Whither Hansen? A look at life after the shelter,” MCM Aug. 2018), Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson sent us a statement on the timeline for the Hansen property:

“Over the last several weeks, my office has received great feedback and suggestions from community members with thoughts on the best ways to utilize the Hansen site. In order to follow up on and further explore these community-generated ideas, we will be suspending the active marketing period for this site until later this fall. In the meantime, please continue to share your thoughts and ideas on the best uses of this property through this webform: multco.us/commissioner-vega-pederson/comment-future-hansen-property.”

No access to a computer? She also welcomes calls to her office at 503-988-5217.