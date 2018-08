There are approximately 3000 restaurants in Multnomah County and about 350 in Mid-Multnomah County.

Multnomah County Health Department Environmental Health Specialists conduct unannounced inspections of food service establishments.

Priority violations unable to be corrected at the time of the inspection must be corrected within 14 days and verified by a re-inspection. A safe, alternative procedure must be in place until the final correction is completed.

A restaurant must receive a score of 70 to pass the inspection. Re-inspections are not scored. Customers will find a placard on a restaurant’s entrance that indicates if the facility passed its last routine health inspection.

To look up any restaurant in Multnomah County visit aca.accela.com/multco/

Recent results:

(you can download a copy here: aug2018_restaurants)