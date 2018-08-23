We welcome submission of obituaries for free publication in the Mid-county Memo. Please send your copy and a photo to editor@midcountymemo.com. Submissions may be edited for clarity and will be included on a space-available basis.

James E. Winwood

May 26, 1953 – June 21, 2018

Formerly of Portland, “Jim” Winwood—husband, brother, father, grandfather and talented builder—passed away June 21 at age 65. He was the youngest child of Robert Ivan Winwood and Edna Pauline Enz Winwood and was born in Portland on May 25, 1953. Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Winwood Murff, in 2009. He has two living brothers, Rod Alan Winwood of Phoenix, Arizona, and Richard Ivan Winwood of Holladay, Utah. Jim graduated from James Madison High School, where he competed on the varsity track team. He met Maria Jocelyne Wheatley, the girl from down the street, and they fell in love at an early age. They married in 1970 and were inseparable sweethearts. Jim and Maria were always proud of their two sons: Antony Scot Winwood, born in 1970, and Robert Alan Winwood, born in 1973. Jim lived to see and delighted in his first grandchild, Antony James Winwood, born earlier this year. Jim had a quick laugh and a gentle sense of humor. He was a good, tender-hearted man who loved his family. He loved animals, especially his precious dogs. He loved the Cascade Mountains, and eventually he and Maria found their dream home on Detroit Lake. There they enjoyed the seasons and sights of the lake, wildlife, forest and mountains. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Thomas Charles Wolfhagen

March 28, 1954 – June 21, 2018

Tom Wolfhagen died unexpectedly of heart failure on June 21.

Tom attended David Douglas High School and Oregon College of Education. Tom was a teacher and basketball coach. His longest tenure was at 91 School in the Canby School District. After leaving teaching, Tom worked at Wells Fargo. Tom volunteered as a fundraiser for Oregon State University athletics and worked at Glendoveer Golf Course, where he was a member of the men’s club for many years.

Tom was born in Portland on March 28, 1954, the second child of Gene and Aldeane Wolfhagen, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother, Steve of Beavercreek, and sister, Nancy (Kissel) of Troutdale.

William “Bill” Moe

Feb. 1, 1940 – June 25, 2018

William “Bill” Moe was born Feb. 1, 1940, in The Dalles, Oregon. He passed away at age 78 at St. Charles Hospital in Bend, Oregon, after a brief illness.

Bill was born in The Dalles but grew up in Portland and graduated from David Douglas High School in 1958. Bill had an enthusiasm for fast cars and was “encouraged” to join the U.S. Navy by a judge that saw Bill in his courtroom a few too many times for drag racing.

Bill served in the U.S. Navy in India and served during the Cuban missile crisis of 1962 as part of the Naval signal corps.

After leaving the Navy, Bill and his brother Chuck joined their father, Wilfred Moe, in forming W.G. Moe & Sons, Inc., in Portland. The company grew from a one-backhoe landscaping business to a major regional company specializing in excavation, concrete and utility work throughout the west. Bill and Chuck employed up to 100 employees during their peak years and viewed their employees as extended family.

Bill was very active in the construction industry and was a long-time member of the Associated General Contractors (AGC), where he mentored many people and served as the AGC Oregon Chapter president in 1997.

When not working, Bill was a passionate golf enthusiast and played for many years. He never got a hole in one, but his wife, Georgia, did! He was unrelentingly generous with his time and talent for the many charitable causes he championed. His charitable passion was motivated by his deep Christian faith. From sponsoring kids in a basketball camp to helping a school for deaf children to helping the homeless, Bill impacted thousands of lives through his tireless charitable efforts.

Bill retired from W.G. Moe & Sons, Inc., in the early 2000s and moved to Bend. He returned to his classic car-loving roots and was an active car club member, where he proudly showed off his yellow ’49 Chevy. Bill embraced a new post-retirement career as community relations director for The Shepherd’s House. He raised funds, recruited volunteers and mentored men struggling with homelessness and addiction. As he had in his earlier years, he tackled the work with boundless energy, motivated by his Christian faith.

Bill was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Bill and his wife, Georgia, have four daughters and one son. They have 13 grandchildren.

Bill was an active member at Bend Nazarene Church. In lieu of flowers or in memory of Bill, please make a charitable contribution to The Shepherd’s House in Bend, Oregon. A memorial service has been held.

Daniel Warren Heath

March 29, 1957 – June 30, 2018

Daniel Warren Heath, born March 29, 1957, in Portland, passed away unexpectedly June 30, in Deer Island, Oregon.

Daniel attended Parkrose High School. He worked in the construction industry most of his life.

He is survived by his mother, Darlene L. Heath; his sisters, Diane M. Heath and Denise L. Hauser; nieces and great-nieces; and the love of his life, Tamara Barth. His father, Richard E. Heath, preceded him in death.

Donations may be made in Daniel’s name to American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice. A celebration of life has been held.

Patrick William Hagerty

June 8, 1950 – July 16, 2018

Quick to enter this world and too quick to leave, Patrick William Hagerty died July 16, 2018, after “fighting the good fight” against glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive brain cancer.

Born a month premature on June 8, 1950, at the old St. Vincent’s Hospital in Portland, Patrick was the third child in Marion Hope and Edmund Robert’s brood that would eventually grow to eight—a matched set of four boys and four girls. After first living with Grandma O’Connor in southeast Portland, the family moved to the Parkrose area, where Patrick began school at St. Rita’s Catholic School. In 1959, the growing family moved to a larger house at Northeast 37th Avenue and Holman Street, and the children transferred to St. Charles School. Patrick graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1968, attended one year at Southern Oregon College, and completed a degree in health and physical education at Portland State University. He later studied dietetics at Oregon State University.

Patrick took pride in his 24-year career with the City of Portland Water Bureau, retiring as a service inspector in 2018. Previous jobs included patient transport at Emanuel Hospital, stationary engineer apprentice at Franz Bakery and St. Vincent Hospital, and retail at Burlingame Grocery and Pay ’n Pak. He also volunteered at the Metro YMCA for many years.

Patrick was always avidly interested in health, fitness and natural foods. He hiked and camped as a Boy Scout. He joined with his brothers and friends to play basketball in the St. Charles gym and in the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl football game at Fernhill Park—traditions that continued for nearly 50 years. He was a runner for many years, and he took up bike riding again in his 60s, regretting that his illness prevented him from riding this last year.

Graced with a warm smile, the Irish gift of gab and a genuine interest in other people, Patrick made many friends through the years and always worked to keep in touch. He was the proverbial “good guy.” Whether lending a hand to a friend or sibling, picking up litter in his neighborhood, attending all his nephew’s plays or even holding a door for other patients when he himself was going through cancer treatment, he left the world a better place through many acts of kindness.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Hope (O’Connor) Hagerty and Edmund Robert Hagerty. He is survived by siblings Michael (Kathy), David (Amy), Kathleen, Margaret “Molly” Rosemary, John, Theresa (Ken Parrott), and Nora; niece Sarah (Danny) Pettey; nephews Chris (Rosie), Ryan (Laurie), and Andrew (Rizeld) Hagerty, Connor and Nathan Parrott, and William Heinl-Hagerty; as well as eight grand-nieces and grand-nephews and cousins on both the Hagerty and O’Connor sides of the family.

The family wishes to thank the compassionate care team Patrick received care from at OHSU, especially Dr. Prakash Ambady and Dr. Jerry Jaboin and their teams, as well as the loving attention from Hearthstone Assisted Living, Trilogy Home Care and Care Partners Hospice.

Patrick worried about people dealing with brain cancer who didn’t have family support. In lieu of flowers, he suggested remembrances could be made to the OHSU Foundation (Mail Stop 45, PO Box 4000, Portland, OR 97208) to support Patient Support Services at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute.

A service has been held.