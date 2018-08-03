We offer the Mid-county Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large. When sending submissions, please include details that apply and a contact name and phone number or email address. Submissions for September are due Wednesday, Aug. 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com or mail your submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, call 503-287-8904.

ACTIVITIES and CELEBRATIONS

Free lunch and play

Enjoy free lunch, special events, sports and activities at the following area parks:

Montavilla Park, Northeast 82nd Avenue and Glisan Street, Monday through Friday through Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch served at noon.

Lincoln Park, Southeast 135th Avenue and Mill Street, Monday through Friday through Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch at 12:30 p.m.

Luuwit View Park, Northeast 127th Avenue and Fremont Street, Monday through Friday through Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch at noon.

Raymond Park, Southeast 118th Avenue and Liebe Street, Monday through Friday through Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch at noon.

Ventura Park, Southeast 113th Avenue and Stark Street, Monday through Friday through Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch at noon.

Wilkes Park, Northeast 154th Avenue and Beech Street, Monday through Friday through Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch at noon.

Free lunches are also available at these locations at noon, Monday through Friday, through Aug. 17:

Alice Ott SUN Community School, 12500 S.E. Ramona St.

Centennial SUN Community School, 17650 S.E. Brooklyn St.

Parkrose SUN Community School, 12003 N.E. Shaver St.

Roseway Heights SUN Community School at Glenhaven Park, Northeast 80th Avenue and Siskiyou Street

Mobile play

Vans travel daily from site to site bringing free activities to kids. No lunches served.

Eastgate Station Apartments, 100 N.E. 120th Ave., Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Senn’s Dairy Park, 11206 N.E. Prescott St., Thursdays through Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gilbert Heights Park, Southeast 130th Avenue and Cora Street, Tuesdays and Fridays through Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Mill Park, Southeast 117th Avenue and Mill Court, Wednesdays through Aug. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.

West Powellhurst Park, Southeast 115th Avenue and Clinton Street, Fridays through Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free golf for kids, clubs included

Kids play for free on Mondays this summer at Colwood Golf Center, 7313 N.E. Columbia Blvd., and Eastmoreland Golf Course, 2425 S.E. Bybee Blvd. Junior golfers can play for free from sunrise until 3 p.m. on Mondays until school begins again. This program includes the use of golf clubs for kids during their rounds. Please note that kids ages nine and under must be accompanied by an adult when they play.

Colwood features a 9-hole, par 3 course layout and premier driving range. Eastmoreland features an 18-hole course layout and free use of the driving range for kids up to the age of 17 every morning.

No reservations are needed nor taken for Free Golf Mondays. Tee times are offered on a walk-up basis every Monday from opening until 3 p.m. based on availability. New and experienced golfers are welcome.

For more information on the program, please contact Colwood Golf Center at 503-254-5515 or Eastmoreland Golf Course at 503-775-2900.

Free activities at Gateway Discovery Park, 10520 N.E. Halsey St.

Gateway Discovery Park’s grand opening celebration is Saturday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gateway Discovery Park is a 3.2-acre park for the community to play, celebrate, meet, and discover. With a large plaza, lawn, porch, skate dot, accessible play area, outdoor fitness equipment and a picnic area, it’s a great place to meet your neighbors, hold your community event or enjoy a picnic. The park will have year-round programming and staff on site.

Family game day

Check out four hours of free family fun and games Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. at Gateway Discovery Park, 10520 N.E. Halsey St., through Aug. 28.

Dance the night away

Get your groove on Friday nights. DJs will be spinning beats and taking requests Friday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. through Sept. 7.

Noontime arts and culture performances

Enjoy an afternoon of free music and entertainment from noon until 2 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 16; Sunday, Aug. 19; and Thursdays, Aug. 30 and Sept. 6. Programs vary from salsa and Latin beats to jazz and circus performances.

Tonga Day 2018

Saturday, Aug. 18 beginning at 1 p.m. Movie at dusk.

Movies and concerts in the park

Experience cinematic magic and concerts in an outdoor setting. All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Aug. 5, Glenfair Park, Northeast Couch Court and 154th Avenue, Portland Festival Symphony

Monday, Aug. 6, Berrydale Park, Southeast Taylor Street and 92nd Avenue, Norman Sylvester, Portland’s original boogie cat.

Wednesday, Aug. 8, Ventura Park, 460 S.E. 113th Ave., Bloco Alegria, Portland’s own samba band.

Monday. Aug. 13, Berrydale Park, Southeast Taylor Street and 92nd Avenue, Misty Mamas, heartfelt harmonies of bluegrass, folk and gospel.

Wednesday, Aug. 15, Ventura Park, 460 S.E. 113th Ave., Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters, early Stones and psychedelic country.

Wednesday, Aug. 22, Ventura Park, 460 S.E. 113th Ave., The Krebsic Orkstar, a bullfight meets a bar mitzvah.

Friday, Aug. 31, Luuwit View Park, Northeast 127th Avenue and Fremont Street, Portland Kora Project, West African harp meets soul and jazz. “Inside Out” (PG) at dusk.

Saturday, Sept. 1, Montavilla Park, 8219 N.E. Glisan St., The Aphabeticians, family-friendly rock and roll. “Paddington 2” (PG) at dusk.

Community festival at nature park

The 8th annual Nadaka Park Community Festival is Saturday, Aug. 18 from noon until 3 p.m. at 17615 N.E. Glisan St. Enjoy Aztec dancers, free food, nature and sports activities, face painting, live music, community information booths and live birds from the Audubon Society of Portland. This is a free event.

Family fun day is back

Family Fun Day at Faithful Savior Lutheran Church, 11100 N.E. Skidmore St., has become a regular tradition the last week of August in the Parkrose area. This year marks the sixth year the church has offered this free event for families. The Family Fun Day is offered particularly to those with preschool- to early school-age children, but everyone, no matter what age, is cordially invited. The event includes a bounce house and jumbo slide, pony rides, face painting, balloon animals, a visiting fire truck and carnival games. Many giveaways will be a part of the day, such as school supplies, books, clothing and gift drawings. For adults, an area will be devoted to community health and social services. Free espresso drinks will be provided by a staff of baristas. There will be a DJ to add to the merriment, as well as a light lunch. Join the fun Saturday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come one, come all.

Sunday Parkways—Outer NE

Ride or walk through parts of Hazelwood, Russell and Parkrose Heights neighborhoods Sunday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are lots of activities at nodes along the route where you stop to do fun things or buy food and beverages.

You can start, end your ride or walk anywhere along the route. Here’s a link to the route map: portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/676059.

Stay cool at Portland parks

Hot weather is here, but you can keep cool with Portland Parks & Recreation. Enjoy these neighborhood park splash pads and swimming pools in Mid-county.

Splash Pads are open daily through Labor Day between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.:

• Earl Boyles Park—east of S.E. 107th Avenue and Francis Street

• Luuwit View Park—N.E. 127th Avenue and Fremont Street

• Raymond Park—S.E. 118th Avenue and Raymond Street

PP&R pool schedules and info are available at portlandoregon.gov/parks/38284.

Outdoor Pools (open for the 2018 summer, through the end of August; dates vary by pool):

• Montavilla Pool, 8219 N.E. Glisan St., 503-823-3675. Free open play Tuesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Indoor Pools (open year-round):

• East Portland Pool, 740 S.E. 106th Ave., 503- 823-3450

• Mt. Scott Pool, 5530 S.E. 72nd Ave., 503- 823-3183

Portland Parks & Recreation pools also offer open play swims, water exercise classes, junior lifeguard training, junior swim training, summer swim teams and special events.

It’s Middle East Festival time

The 41st annual St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church Middle East Festival is Sunday, Aug. 26 from noon to 7 p.m. at 2101 N.E. 162nd Ave. Celebrate with traditional foods, choral music and folk dancing. Explore the bookstore for Orthodox books, icons and gifts. Kids will enjoy a bounce house, games and face painting. Take a tour of the church. Evening vespers will be at 6 p.m.

Historic homestead open to visitors

The historic Zimmerman House, 17111 N.E. Sandy Blvd., was built in 1874 and was home to three generations of the Zimmerman family. Their furnishings and personal articles remain in this two-story Victorian home, with nine rooms open to the public Saturdays in August from noon to 4 p.m.

Quilts from the 1850s to the 1930s along with a variety of sewing baskets, thread and patterns are now on display. While you’re there, check out the beautiful gardens.

Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and free to children under 13.

For more information, please visit echohistory.org, call 503-618-0946 or e-mail info@echohistory.org.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES

Free clinic at local church

Gateway Church, 13300 N.E. San Rafael St., hosts a Compassion Clinic Saturday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. These clinics are free. Services are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Designed to help the under-insured and those in need of basic medical care and social services network, Compassion Clinics may also offer medical check-ups, chiropractic and vision appointments, haircuts and dental extractions and fillings. All services are not offered at every clinic. Contact Ray Biggerstaff, Compassion Connect East County, at 971-334-5879 or ray@compassionconnect.com for specifics about this upcoming clinic.

REUNIONS

PHS class of 1954

The Parkrose High School (PHS) class of 1954 is holding its 64th class reunion Thursday, Aug. 16 at the Old Spaghetti Factory at Clackamas Town Center from 1 to 4:30 p.m. If you have questions, contact Nancy Humphries at 503-252-3180 or Gary Vailancourt at 503-658-3093.

PHS class of 1963

Members of the Parkrose Senior High School class of 1953 will gather for its 55-year reunion Monday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Shirley’s Tippy Canoe, 28242 Historic Columbia River Hwy. in Troutdale.

Visit the class website (pshs63.org) or the Facebook page (facebook.com/groups/pshs63) or contact Gary Grimes at 503-537-9431.

MHS class of 1968

Madison High School (MHS) class of 1968’s 50th reunion is Saturday, Sept. 15 at Monarch Hotel, 12566 S.E. 93rd Ave., Clackamas, from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person or $30 per couple. Contact Myrna (Wellington) Knoefel at 503-780-3882 or thenoef3@aol.com.

PHS class of 1968

The PHS class of 1968’s 50th reunion celebration is Saturday, Sept. 29 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Persimmon Country Club, 8500 S.E. Butler Road, Gresham. Evening casual dress is requested for this dinner buffet and no-host bar. $92 per person until Aug. 21. Online reservations are available at Reunions with Class through Sept. 25. The price will bump up again for purchases at the door.

DDHS class of 1968

David Douglas High School (DDHS) class of 1968’s 50th reunion is Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13 and 14. Go to facebook.com/david-douglas-class-of-1968-123555058340521 to learn more.

PHS class of 1969

Save this date: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Classmates will gather for their 50th reunion at McMenamins Edgefield.

Watch for postings on the Parkrose Class of ’69 Facebook page and the Parkrose High Alumni Association Facebook page. Send inquiries to parkrose1969reunion@gmail.com.

DDHS class of 1973

The DDHS class of 1973’s 45th reunion is Saturday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Persimmon Country Club, 500 S.E. Butler Rd., Gresham. Please contact Ann Brant Caingcoy to verify or update your contact information at 1973scotsmen@gmail.com. Join the class Facebook group page for updated information (David Douglas High School Class of ’73).

DDHS class of 1978

The DDHS class of 1978’s 40th reunion is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7 and 8. A Friday night alum-only mixer is at Portland Cider Company, 8925 S.E. Jannsen Road, Clackamas, from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $40.

Saturday night dinner and dance is at Persimmon Country Club, 500 S.E. Butler Road, Gresham, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $70. Purchase combined Friday/Saturday event tickets for $100. E-mail ddhs1978reunion@gmail.com for more information.

PHS class of 1978

A 40th reunion grad-only event for the PHS class of 1978 is Friday, Sept. 28 at Level Beer, 5211 N.E. 148th Ave. from 7 to 10 p.m. No host.

Grads and guests event Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Kimpton Hotel Vintage Plaza, 422 S.W. Broadway St. from 6 to 11 p.m. $78 per person.

For info on how register, e-mail parkroseclassof1978@gmail.com.

DDHS class of 2008

All 2008 grads from David Douglas and Fir Ridge high schools will celebrate their 10-year reunion Friday, Aug. 10 at Exchange Ballroom, 123 N.E. 3rd Ave. beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 until July 4 and $40 up to the event night. It’ll be a fun night with food, drink, music, a dance floor, a photo booth and more. Donate a ticket with no fee through Aug. 10. Purchase tickets at eventbright.com.

Please invite fellow classmates to join the Facebook group/event page. If you’re interested in volunteering with setup or decorating or if you have questions, please reach out to Bruce or Lindsey at ddhsreunion08@gmail.com.

PHS class of 2008

The PHS class of 2008 10-year reunion is Saturday, Aug. 11 at On Deck Sports Bar & Grill, 910 N.W. 14th Ave. from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets $25 at eventbrite.com.

PCS class of 2008

The 2008 grad class of Portland Christian High School (PCS) is ready for its 10-year reunion Friday, Sept. 28 at Heathen Brewing Feral Public House, 1109 Washington St., Vancouver from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and include salad, pizza, dessert and three drink tickets. Please purchase tickets no later than July 14.

Significant other welcome. No kids.

Contact Josh, Sydney, Jacqueline or Kelsey with questions.

FUNDRAISERS

Your empties mean cash for Parkrose

Parkrose High students will collect and sort your returnable cans and bottles at the monthly pop can drive the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Parkrose Middle School turnaround, 11800 N.E. Shaver St. The next collection date is Saturday, Aug. 4.

Cruise-in with the Scots

The Matthew Anderson David Douglas Wrestling Scholarship Fund classic car cruise-in is Saturday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at David Douglas High School, 1500 S.E. 130th Ave. In its second year, the cruise-in raises funds to help DDHS students stay on track academically by assisting with athletic participation fees and summer training programs. Recipients must maintain a 3.0 GPA and participate in community service projects.

This free event that includes a Texas barbecue and live music is made possible by the support of Matt’s dad Tim Anderson, his fellow Allstate agents and an Allstate Helping Hands grant.

Matt was a standout wrestler for the Scots who lost his life to Sudden Sniffing Death Syndrome. The family created the scholarship fund in his memory.

Fuchsia show and sale

View award winning fuchsias at the annual Oregon Fuchsia Society (OFS) judged show Friday, Aug. 10 from noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 11, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Portland Nursery, 5050 S.E. Start St. In addition to the winning fuchsia plants from the Friday morning judging, you’ll also see display plants brought in by OFS members and a wide variety of bloom colors and shapes. This is also your opportunity to get fuchsia questions answered.

Ford test drive fundraiser at PHS

Take a short test drive in a new Ford vehicle at Parkrose High School, 12003 NE. Shaver St., Saturday, Sept. 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to earn $20 for the school and win prizes for yourself.

Take a test drive in any of the new Ford vehicles on hand—Parkrose gets $20. Take a second test drive in a Ford Fiesta, boom—Parkrose gets another $20.

On top of that, each person who takes a test drive will be entered in a raffle drawing for prices that include a free set of tires from Courtesy Ford Quick Lane, free oil changes for one year from Courtesy Ford Quick Lane, free passes to all Parkrose conference games for the 2018–2019 school year, Parkrose swag and more.

Must be 18 or over to participate.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

Garden club on brief hiatus

Villa Garden Clubwill not have a business meeting this month, but to learn about the club and possible August outings, contact Chris McClure at 503-489-5437.

Regular monthly meetings resume Thursday, Sept. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 S.E. 139th Ave.

Central East Portland (CEP) Rotarymeets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Montavilla Kiwanis Clubmeets Tuesdays at noon at Stark Street Pizza, 9234 S.E. Stark St. Montavilla Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Rotary Club of Northeast Portlandclub meets Tuesdays at noon at Bradford’s Sports Lounge, 10346 N.E. Halsey St.

Midway Business Associationmeets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Pizza Baron, 2604 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Gateway Area Business Associationmeets the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 1515 N.E. 106th Ave. Network with local business owners over lunch.

Parkrose Business Associationmeets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Elmer’s Restaurant—Parkrose, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

GIVING BACK

Advocate for our seniors

Volunteer advocates are needed in Mid-county for elderly living in long-term care facilities. Help safeguard the well-being of vulnerable seniors and others in nursing homes, assisted living or residential care facilities and adult foster homes. As a Certified Ombudsman volunteer, you will help to ensure the rights and dignity of the residents. Local training and support are provided. Schedules are flexible and are typically about four hours a week. Learn more at 800-522-2602 or oregon.gov/ltco.

Volunteer with SMART

You can help children discover the joy of reading. SMART(Start Making A Reader Today) is an early literacy nonprofit that envisions an Oregon in which every child can read and is empowered to succeed. Community volunteers help PreK through third-grade children become confident readers by providing one-on-one literacy support, valuable adult mentorship and books to keep.

As a SMART Reader, you’ll read one-on-one with children for one hour per week from October to May. If you’re not able to commit to a weekly session, apply to be a substitute reader. SMART is also looking for site coordinators to lead programs. It’s a fun, meaningful way to make a difference for kids—you can team up with a friend if you like. The SMART program has volunteer opportunities at Menlo Park, Margaret Scott and Prescott elementary schools. Apply today.

For more information and to apply, go to getsmartoregon.org/volunteer/ or call 971-634-1628.

THE ARTS

Campers to perform musical

The annual Parkrose United Methodist Churchmusic and drama camp for kids is Aug. 6 through 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11111 N.E. Knott St. The camp is under the direction of local music instructors Molly Fazio and Lesley Bossert.

For more information or to sign up, contact Jan Schmidt at schmidt6011@comcast.net.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood Associationmeeting: Monday, Aug. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Ron Russell Middle School, 3955 S.E. 112th Ave. Please enter through the front double doors near the bus drop-off. The meeting will take place upstairs in the library.

For more information, see pgpride.org or facebook.com/pages/powellhurst-gilbert-neighborhood-association-pgna/189829850506.

Parkrose Heights Association of Neighborsmeeting: Wednesday, Aug. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. Contact Tom Badrick at tbadrick@aol.com for more information.

Mill Park Neighborhood Associationboard meeting: Monday, Aug. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St. Contact mill.park.pdx.chair@gmail.com for more information.

LIBRARIES

Summer Reading

Free fun and prizes at Multnomah County Library this summer. Babies, kids and teens can play the Summer Reading game by starting a daily reading habit. Through Aug. 31.

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Wednesdays through Aug. 15, 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Thursdays through Aug. 16, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Thursdays through Aug. 16, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Fridays through Aug. 17, 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays through Aug. 18, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children ages newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon.

Summer Party for Families: Join this art and play workshop to celebrate summer with nature crafts and simple games you can do again at home to keep the fun going this summer. Activities will focus on the sun and summer wildflowers and utilize materials from our Portland neighborhoods. This fun family event will help you connect with other families and celebrate this most beautiful time of year. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Music in Action: A freewheeling fiesta of songs, creative movement, comedy and audience participation led by the irrepressible Rich Glauber. Using guitar, accordion and his joyful personality, he turns every show into a community celebration. In English and Spanish. Wednesday, Aug. 8, 11:15 a.m. to noon.

Steve’s Creature Feature: Explore the amazing world of reptiles with Steve Lattanzi. Kids will be able to safely see, hear and touch some of the most amazing creatures on earth. Nature doesn’t get any more real and fun than this. Steve is a well-traveled wildlife expert who specializes in studying exotic animals from around the world. Wednesday, Aug. 15, 11:15 a.m. to noon.

Loteria: Come play the traditional Mexican game Loteria. Loteria is like Bingo using images instead of numbers.

Friday, Aug. 17, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

FOR KIDS

Follow the Reader: Practice your new reading skills with a teen buddy. Discover new books, learn new words and make a new friend. Sign up for a 30-minute session to read with a specially trained teen volunteer. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Thursdays through Aug. 16, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Legos at the Library: Bring your mad Lego skills to the library and let your imagination flow. Each time, the group will build a new structure to put on display. Bricks and supplies provided. Donations welcome. For kids ages 5 to 11. Fridays through Aug. 24, 4 to 5 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

Vietnamese Knitting Club: Come join the fun and learn how to knit and crochet together. All ages and experience levels welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Mondays, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun and learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Sundays, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Tell Your Story—Journal Making Workshop: Having a space to put your thoughts on paper is important. Many artists, writers and scientists use journals to keep track of their work and daily lives. In this class, make your own customized journal, diary or sketchbook. Learn simple bookbinding techniques with common materials that can be made again and again at home. Discover the importance of journaling and look at examples of different custom-designed books. This class is run in collaboration with the Independent Publishing Resource Center. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Monday, Aug. 6, 3 to 6 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient, Spanish-speaking lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up e-mail accounts and filling out online forms and applications. Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Mondays through Aug. 13, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Tuesdays through Aug. 14, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Fridays through Aug. 17, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Fridays through Aug. 17, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Mondays through Aug. 13 and Tuesdays through Aug. 14, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years (with a favorite adult and other family members). Saturdays through Aug. 18, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Sundays, 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Thursdays through Aug. 23, 6 to 6:45 p.m.

African Song and Dance: Join Habiba, a native of Ghana, in learning about the richness of West African culture through song and dance. Habiba offers an interactive, multicultural performance with authentic West African costume, spiced with singing and movement. The whole audience gets involved in simple dance steps, call and response, greetings and phrases and rhythm drumming. Thursday, Aug. 2, 2 to 2:45 p.m.

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Read to the Dogs: Improve your reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. The dogs and handlers are from Pet Partners®. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Sundays, noon to 2 p.m.

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Please contact Karen at karens@multcolib.org for more information.

Mondays through Aug. 13, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Super Science Camp: It’s a grab bag of science … a little of this and a little of that. Look into the earth, learn all about and eat snack tectonics, make a volcano then travel to the ocean floor and back to sandy shore. Dissect a squid. Learn what makes a catapult work. Come and be amazed with so many discoveries. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Monday through Friday, Aug. 6 to 10, 2 to 3 p.m.

Beats, Rhymes and Life Camp: Learn the basic skills of beat making and lyricism from two experts. Jesse will introduce you to the skill of beat making with music production software on an iPad. Mic will introduce you to the technique of lyric writing and song composition that has helped him excel in his profession. Mic Crenshaw is a world-class spoken word artist and emcee who has toured extensively in Africa, the United States and Europe. Mic Crenshaw was the 2016 Best Hip-Hop Artist in Portland according to Willamette Week. Jesse Munro Johnson is a music producer, studio engineer and owner of the internationally recognized record label Boomarm Nation. For teens in grades 6 to 12. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 8 through 10, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Scales, Claws and Expanding Jaws: Students slide, slither and hop into herpetology, the science of reptiles. Get up close and personal with live snakes, lizards and turtles to study the features that make this class of animals unique. Discover that snakes are smooth and dry, lizards have no earlobes and geckos can lick their eyeballs. Thursday, Aug. 16, 2 to 3 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays and Fridays, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English. Saturdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Sundays, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Sushi Making: Joyce Li will introduce two basic types of sushi: the traditional Japanese inari sushi (tofu pouch) and the modern American California roll. Learn how to make them with the right kind of rice for sushi and practice how to wrap and roll sushi for a professional look. This class will be taught in Chinese only. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Saturday, Aug. 11, 3 to 5 p.m.

Learn Uzbek Dance: Dance in Uzbekistan is considered a national treasure. Join this dance master class to explore the elements of this old choreographic tradition. You will not only dance but also study the meaning behind the movements, dancers’ traditional dresses and the distinctions between regional choreographic styles. This workshop will focus on women’s traditional dance; however, men are welcome to join. Basic dance background will help but is not required. Please wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Program will be conducted in Russian. Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Seed Saving for Gardeners: Learn how to integrate seed saving into your garden with Grow Portland. Learn the basics of seed saving, planning your garden to save seeds successfully, choosing tools and equipment for cleaning seed and how to store seed until next year. If you have a garden, come with a garden plan to work with. If you do not have a garden plan, come and make one. Seed saving has many benefits, from saving money to enriching biodiversity in your garden. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Monday, Aug. 20, 2 to 4 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Tech Help: Meet one-on-one for 30 minutes with a friendly Tech Helper. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Mondays, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Computer Help: Friendly, patient assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Tuesdays, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

E-books and Audiobooks—Hands-on Help: Drop in for one-on-one help. Please bring your device and any other equipment you need to download and/or transfer. Fridays, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Android Basics: Learn the basics of using your Android smartphone or tablet. Bring your questions and your fully charged device. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Saturdays, Aug. 4 and 11, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.