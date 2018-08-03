The following is a list of meals to be served this month by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) menu pattern. Research has shown that people who follow a low-sodium diet and the DASH diet receive the biggest benefit in lowering blood pressure and may help prevent the development of high blood pressure. The DASH diet includes increased fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry, nuts and whole grains. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian and meet one-third of the recommended daily caloric requirements.

The Meals on Wheels People DASH menus support chronic disease management of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. In addition, a soft diet is available for clients with digestive and oral problems. The soft diet will not include raw food items or general dietary irritants.

All Meals on Wheels clients receive the DASH menu pattern or the option of the soft diet. Vegetarian meals are also available. Two entrée options are served in their dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Wednesday, Aug. 1: SOMALI CHICKEN, White Rice and Pepper Coleslaw or HARD-BOILED EGG SALAD with Garden Blend Vegetables, Orange

Thursday, Aug. 2: TILAPIA, Cucumber Sauce and Couscous or TURKEY SANDWICH and Potato Salad with Oregon Bean Medley, Spinach Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Bread Pudding

Friday, Aug. 3: CHICKEN STROGANOFF and Noodles or VEGGIE BURGER and Black Bean Soup with Capri Mix Vegetables, Four Bean Salad, Strawberry Pear Gelatin

Monday, Aug. 6: CHICKEN TERIYAKI and Brown Rice or PLAIN OMELET, Salsa and Potatoes with Edamame Medley, Creamy Coleslaw, Orange

Tuesday, Aug. 7: SPAGHETTI, Meat Sauce and Rainbow Spinach Salad or TURKEY SALAD with Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Seasonal Fruit

Wednesday, Aug. 8: BAKED FISH, Black Bean Salsa and Couscous or CHICKEN SPRING PASTA with Sliced Carrots, Cucumber Salad, Russian Cream Topping

Thursday, Aug. 9: HONEY PINEAPPLE PORK, Noodles, Tossed Salad and Ranch Dressing or CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD with Garden Blend Vegetables, Orange

Friday, Aug. 10: SOUTHWEST BEEF CASSEROLE or GRILLED VEGETABLE SANDWICH and French Lentil Soup with Carrot-Bean Blend Vegetables, Santa Fe Salad, Orange and Peach Gelatin

Monday, Aug. 13: ASIAN BARBECUE CHICKEN and Red Potatoes or FISH TACO with Oregon Bean Medley, Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Fruit Cocktail

Tuesday, Aug. 14: TAIWANESE BEEF STEW and Brown Rice or HAWAIIAN PIZZA with Szechuan Green Beans, Chinese Trio Salad, Kiwi

Wednesday, Aug. 15: SPINACH LASAGNA or SHEPHERD’S PIE with Garden Blend Vegetables, Boston Bean Salad, Orange

Thursday, Aug. 16: PORK STROGANOFF, Rotini Noodles, Garden Salad and Thousand Island Dressing or CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD with Capri Vegetables, Oatmeal Cookie

Friday, Aug. 17: CHICKEN CHILE VERDE and Brown Rice or TUNA SANDWICH and Butternut Squash Soup with Radish Tomato Salad, Creole Southwest Vegetable Medley, Peanut Butter Mousse

Monday, Aug. 20: TILAPIA, Lemon Dill Sauce and Red Potatoes or SOUTHWEST QUICHE with Mixed Vegetables, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Orange

Tuesday, Aug. 21: BEAN STEW, Brown Rice, Garden Salad and Thousand Island Dressing or BEEF TACO SALAD with Imperial Blend Vegetables, Chocolate Zucchini Cake

Wednesday, Aug. 22: CABBAGE-MINCED CHICKEN CASSEROLE and Capri Mix Vegetables or TOFU STIR-FRY with Eastern European Salad, Seasonal Fruit

Thursday, Aug. 23: TURKEY ROAST in HERB-APRICOT SAUCE, Polenta, Key West Blend Vegetables and Claremont Salad or CHICKEN GRAPE SALAD with Banana Bread

Friday, Aug. 24: MEAT LASAGNA or TUNA SALAD NIÇOISE with Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Strawberry Gelatin, Diced Pears

Monday, Aug. 27: SLOPPY JOE POTATOES, Hamburger Bun and Sliced Carrots or CHICKEN FAJITA WRAP and Tortilla Soup with Spinach Salad, French Dressing, Lemon Gelatin, Blueberries

Tuesday, Aug. 28: SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN and White Rice or CREAMY GARLIC PIZZA with Capri Blend Vegetables, Vermicelli Noodle Salad, Apple

Wednesday, Aug. 29: LEMONGRASS FISH and Brown Rice or SHEPHERD’S PIE with Cabbage Parsley Salad, Garden Blend Vegetables, Chocolate Cake

Thursday, Aug. 30: TURKEY TETRAZZINI and Spaghetti Noodles or GRILLED VEGETABLE SANDWICH and French Lentil Soup with Oregon Bean Medley, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Friday, Aug. 31: CHEESE RAVIOLI and Navy Bean Salad or PORK SLIDERS and Potato Wedges with Italian Blend Vegetables, Bread Pudding

Modified diets available with a doctor’s prescription: soft, low sodium, diabetic and low cholesterol.