O’Dear cocktail bar opening pushed back

Earlier this summer, it was reported (“Hipster cocktail lounge set for summer opening in Parkrose,” MCM June 2018) that an upscale cocktail bar would open in the former brick-and-mortar location of Gilhooligans Bar and Grill, 10810 N.E. Sandy Blvd., this July. The bar, called O’Dear, has been delayed a couple of times now: it was first slated to debut this spring. The latest news is that there is now no target opening date.

According to co-owner Scott Thomason, “We are still a ways out, but it’s coming along. There’s a lot of cleaning before getting into some of the build stuff.”

It’s not that there isn’t much to build. Internal construction of the space includes a new stage, fireplaces and a flashy upstairs lounge, among other redesigns. Tens of thousands of dollars have reportedly gone into the new bar’s remodel. It’s likely that O’Dear will look very little like Gilhooligans before it opens.

While exact details backing up the bar’s delay remain ambiguous, Thomason admits he’s been busy. In July, he welcomed a son.

For more on O’Dear, check their Facebook page at facebook.com/ODear-Bar-980170058827132/.

PDX best airport … again

Travel + Leisure 2018 World’s Best Awards readers’ survey recognized Portland International Airport (PDX) as Best Domestic Airport. This award is the sixth consecutive win for PDX, netting them recognition from 2013 to 2018.

“The credit for this accomplishment goes to our Portland International Airport team—the more than 10,000 who always deliver the best travel experience you’ll find anywhere,” said Curtis Robinhold, Port of Portland executive director. “The caring spirit of our PDX team, served up with local restaurants and shops, gives PDX its much-loved heart and character, reflecting the very best our region offers.”

Trinity Lutheran Christian School welcomes new principal

Marsha Wolfe became the Trinity Lutheran Christian School principal on July 1. She follows Chris Herold, who is now an administrator with the Cascade Pacific Council of Boy Scouts of America.

Wolfe has been an elementary school teacher in Portland Public Schools for more than 22 years, most recently teaching third and fourth grades at Rosa Parks Elementary School. Her expertise, leadership and care has allowed her to meet the diverse educational needs of her students and as continue long-term relationships with them and their families. She has been a district leader for math curriculum, student management and mentorship of new teachers.

Trinity Lutheran Christian School, 5520 N.E. Killingsworth St., has been an elementary grade school for 129 years. In August, its program will expand to accept students as young as 6 weeks through grade eight. See trinityportland.org for registration information for all ages.

Reporter Jack Rushall contributed to this report.