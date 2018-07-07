At the end of each quarter, the Mid-county Memo marks the successes of area students and athletic teams. If we missed someone, let us know—e-mail editor@midcountymemo.com or call 503-287-8904. When you encounter young people in this community, know you are meeting some of Portland’s best and brightest.

ACADEMICS



OSAA Academic All-Stars

The Carl’s Jr. Scholastic Star Program recognizes outstanding achievement in the classroom. Members of the top ten schools with the highest GPAs in each activity are recognized with a commemorative magnet.

City Christian High School boys track team earned a 3.02 GPA.

David Douglas High School activities that placed in the top ten:

Orchestra, fifth place, 3.74

Band, tenth place, 3.55

Other groups earning a 3.0 GPA or higher:

Baseball, 3.3

Softball, 3.13

Boys Track, 3.25

Girls Track, 3.54

Boys Tennis, 3.63

Girls Tennis, 3.59

Boys Golf, 3.48

Girls Golf, 3.42

Choir, 3.36

Madison High School activities that earned 3.0 GPAs:

Baseball, 3.27

Softball, 3.08

Boys Track, 3.29

Girls Track, 3.65

Boys Tennis, 3.61

Boys Golf, 3.5

Band, 3.25

Choir, 3.32

Parkrose High School had six groups place in the top ten schools with their GPAs for these activities:

Choir, third place, 3.49

Boys Tennis, third place, 3.83

Girls Tennis, third place, 3.77

Band, fourth place, 3.62

Softball, eighth place, 3.65

Solo Musicians, ninth place, 3.76

Other Parkrose teams earning a GPA of 3.0 or higher:

Boys Track, 3.21

Girls Track, 3.18

Girls Golf, 3.54

Portland Christian/Columbia Christian high schools combined teams earned top ten spots:

Baseball, fifth place, 3.37

Softball, ninth place, 3.46

Portland Christian teams with qualifying GPAs:

Boys Track, 3.31

Girls Track, 3.46

Reynolds High School boys golf captured fourth place with a 3.67 GPA.

Other teams with 3.0 or higher GPAs:

Baseball, 3.24

Softball, 3.42

Boys Track, 3.08

Girls Track, 3.37

Boys Tennis, 3.43

Girls Tennis, 3.56

Athletic honors

Portland Christian High School athletic honors

ART

Scholastic Art medalists

Two students from Portland Christian received national recognition from the 2018 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. Allison Brist received a silver medal in drawing and illustration, and Skylar Scott received a gold medal in painting.

Scott attended a ceremony in New York City at Carnegie Hall that recognized student artists and writers from across the country.

BAND

BASEBALL



Khalid Ervins earned all-conference honorable mention, outfield, while teammate Habin Weldemariam was named honorable mention, pitcher.

Portland Christian High School baseball player Kaleb Osborne earned first team all Lewis & Clark League honors and honorable mention all-state. Aidan Perry and Nelson Marshall made the second team all-league.

CHOIR

The Parkrose High School A-Choir, Women’s Chorale and Men’s Chorale received the gold award from the American Choral Directors Association for achieving superior scores in festival competition. Parkrose was the only NWOC school with all choirs achieving this honor.

The A-Choir also qualified for state with scores in the 90s and was commended by the OSAA for this achievement.

FBLA

Parkrose students and their projects placed in the top four at the state Future Business Leaders of America competition to earn a trip to nationals. The team had first-place entries in introduction to information technology and insurance and risk management, second place in graphic design, third place in business law and fourth place awards in community service project and business financial plan.

The community service project raised $2,600 for homeless youth in Parkrose.

GOLF

Parkrose Bronco Shelbie Dunn took fourth place at the regional tournament which qualified her for the OSAA state golf tournament, where she placed 10th. She was named first team all-conference.

Portland Christian High School was represented by a golf team of two—Connor Duckett and Kameron Gomez. Gomez placed 12th at the OSAA state championship tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course.

LANGUAGE

This is the first year that Portland Christian students have taken the National Spanish Exams. Tsiyon Geremew earned a bronze medal, and Annie Bahr, Abi Kim, Seth Wobig, Savannah Anderson, Olivia Stumetz, Ireri Munguia and Stephen Nguyen all received honorable mentions.

According to the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese, which sponsors the exam, “Attaining a medal or honorable mention for any student on the National Spanish Examinations is very prestigious because the exams are the largest of their kind in the United States, with over 150,000 students participating in 2018.”

Twenty-three Portland Christian High School students earned awards after taking the 2018 National Latin Exam. Logan Maxwell, Aidan Taylor, Ailis Collins, Daniel Humphrey and Stan Nguyen received gold medals. Humphrey had a perfect score on his exam; he is the first Portland Christian student to achieve this.

Mary Helgerson, Gabriella Platt, Julia Vesa, Emma Zallee, Abby Collopy, Lydia Mumford and Colin Taylor earned silver medals.

Receiving certificates magna cum laude were Jacob Babalai, Allison Brist, Anthony Chinchilla, Andrew Dailey, Jesse Lortz and Matt Sopke.

Receiving certificates cum laude were Nellie Ernst, Andy London, Kyle Wicklander and Johnny Humphrey.

LETTER OF INTENT

State champion wrestler Anthony Cha (132 pounds) of David Douglas High School has signed a letter of intent to wrestle at Warner Pacific University in southeast Portland. Warner Pacific is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Cascade Collegiate Conference.

PARADES

The David Douglas High School Marching Band was the sweepstakes winner in the 2018 PGE/SOLVE Starlight Parade.

SCHOLARSHIPS

Sinclair Ashley and Andrew Wilson, Parkrose High School, each received scholarships from the Oregon Alliance of Black School Educators (OABSE). The OABSE encourages African American youth to realize their ability to succeed academically.

SOFTBALL

Janell Kilborn of Parkrose High was named Northwest Oregon Conference first team pitcher. Other Broncos named to all-conference teams are Zaeda Chase, second team, infield, and Shawna Mora, second team, catcher.

Portland Christian Royals landed a pair of players on the Lewis & Clark League all-conference team. Josie Ernst and Olivia Stumetz were voted to the second team all-league.

TENNIS

Bronco boys tennis all conference honorees: Ethan Chang, first team singles; Matthew Ngo, second team singles;

VyNorton Nguyen and Norman Nguyen, second team doubles. Ethan Chang competed in the OSAA state championships. Coach Paul Scafidi was named NWOC coach of the year.

The Parkrose girls team was also well represented on all conference teams: Theresa Vu and Leslie Parredes-Torres, first team doubles; Lily Enbysk and Emily Paan, second team doubles; Haley Chang, honorable mention singles.

THEATER

David Douglas High School drama students Julia Archer and Sarah Muller won the duo dramatic acting state title at the Oregon State Thespian Acting Competition for a scene from “The Miracle Worker.”

TRACK & FIELD

Ahmed Ibrahim led the Parkrose High School contingent that competed at the OSAA state championship meet. He placed fourth in the 1,500-meter run and seventh in the 800. Hassan Ibrahim, also a distance runner, placed 10th and 11th in the 1,500- and 3,000-meter events, respectively. Shariayah Crews also competed at state.

Parkrose track and field athletes receiving all NWOC honors are Ahmed Ibrahim, first team, 800 and 1,500 meters; Hassan Ibrahim, second team, 1,500 and 3,000 meters; Shariayah Crews, second team, 400 meters, and honorable mention, 100 and 200 meters; Elliott Saephan, honorable mention, 100 and 200 meters; Abdi Ibrahim, honorable mention, 3,000 meters; Andrew Wilson, honorable mention, triple jump; Aniya Brown, honorable mention, 800 meters.

Portland Christian High School was represented by more than 50 athletes for track and field events this spring. The Royals placed third at its district meet and sent a nice contingent to the OSAA state meet at Hayward Field in Eugene.

They were Kathryn Nyone, long jump and 400 meters; Jessica Lai, high jump; Dee Pennington, 400 meters; Carly Brunner, Madi Delucia, Jessica Lai and Kathryn Nyone, 4 x 100-meter relay; Brad Antal, Zach Cummins, Dee Pennington and Garet Whisenbake, 4 x 100-meter relay; Brad Antal, Zach Cummins, Dee Pennington and Lucas VanderPloeg, 4 x 400-meter relay.

VIDEO

Students in the advanced video class (sixth period) at Parkrose High School took third place in the 2018 [O]Yes Speak Up. Work Safe. statewide video contest. The video, “Welcome to Recyc Corp,” was directed by Chad McAdams and edited by Janos Wilson and Sarah Wilson.

“Phone Drones,” by the seventh-period advanced video class, also made it into the state finals. The video was directed by Erich Dettmann and edited by Shanahan Sweet. n