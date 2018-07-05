We offer the Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large. When sending submissions, please include details that apply and a contact name and phone number or e-mail address. Submissions for August are due Sunday, July 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com or mail your submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, call 503-287-8904.

ACTIVITIES and CELEBRATIONS

Join the parade and fun at EPCC



East Portland Community Center (EPCC) hosts its free annual Independence Day parade and celebration Tuesday, July 3 at 740 S.E. 106th Ave.

Festivities begin at 10:30 a.m. The parade begins at EPCC at 11:30 a.m. and ends at the same location, circling through the Cherrywood Village Retirement Community, where bleachers will be set up for spectators. Family fun continues at until 3:15 p.m.

The event features red, white and blue craftmaking; face painting; temporary tattoos; Zumba dancing; and the popular bagpiper-led parade for people on foot and bikes. No registration is required—simply show up and enjoy. People of all ages are welcome and free to decorate their bikes and themselves in red, white and blue.

Following the parade’s conclusion at EPCC, EPCC will host a Safety Splash Fun Day at its popular pool inside the community center. Enjoy the biggest splash contest, wild water games and more family fun. Regular admission prices apply for the pool event.

Visit portlandoregon.gov/parks/60370 or call 503-823-3450 to learn more.

Outdoor pools open for summer

Another fun summer of outdoor swimming and other aquatic activities with Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) Aquatics has begun.

PP&R pool schedules and information are available at portlandoregon.gov/parks/38284.

Outdoor Pools

• Creston Pool, 4454 S.E. Powell Blvd., 503-823-3672

• Grant Pool, 2300 N.E. 33rd Ave., 503-823-3674

• Montavilla Pool, 8219 N.E. Glisan St., 503-823-3675

• Peninsula Pool, 700 N. Rosa Parks Way, 503-823-3677

• Pier Pool, 9341 N. St. Johns Ave., 503-823-3678

• Sellwood Pool, 7951 S.E. 7th Ave., 503-823-3679

• Wilson Pool, 1151 S.W. Vermont Ave., 503-823-3680

Indoor Pools

• Columbia Pool, 7701 N. Chautauqua Blvd., 503-823-3669

• East Portland Pool, 740 S.E. 106th Ave., 503-823-3450

• Matt Dishman Pool, 77 N.E. Knott St., 503-823-3673

• Mt. Scott Pool, 5530 S.E. 72nd Ave., 503-823-3183

• Southwest Pool, 6820 S.W. 45th Ave., 503-823-2840

PP&R pools also offer open play swims, water exercise classes, junior lifeguard training, junior swim training, summer swim teams and special events.

PP&R offers swim lessons for all age groups and ability levels, and parents who want to enroll their children in swimming lessons should act now. Most sessions include 10 lessons for $55.00.

For more information on all Aquatics offerings, including how to register for swimming lessons or participate in other summer activities, contact the pool near you, visit the PP&R Aquatics website or call the Aquatic Administration Office at 503-823-5130.

Get your classic on

Saturday, July 14 is the date for the 10th annual East Portland Moose Lodge Cruise-In at 16411 N.E. Halsey St.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. and trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. The fee is $15. The first 50 registrants will receive a swag bag. Trophies will be awarded for American cars by decade from the 1920s to the 1970s and trucks and vehicles under construction. Guests will vote for a People’s Choice award, and a Governor’s Choice trophy will be presented as well.

Enjoy live music by Ron Ruedi, raffles, a barbecue and cold beverages.

Street mural and block party

Parkrose Neighborhood Association will close Northeast Skidmore Street between 105th and 112th avenues as well as Northeast 109th Avenue from Prescott to Shaver streets Saturday, July 21 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to install a mural in the intersection of Northeast 109th Avenue and Skidmore Street.

While the streets are closed, a block party will take place. Grab your painting clothes and lawn chairs and help bring art to the streets. Bring a game or food to share if you like. Last Call Delivery Boyz, owned by a Parkrose resident, will serve food around noon.

Free activities at Gateway Discovery

Park, 10520 N.E. Halsey St.

Despite the official grand opening celebration set for Saturday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., a slate of activities and events gets underway beginning this month.

Family game day

Check out four hours of free family fun and games Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. at Gateway Discovery Park, 10520 N.E. Halsey St., beginning July 10 through Aug. 28.

Dance the night away

Get your groove on Friday nights. DJs will be spinning beats and taking requests Friday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning June 13 through Sept. 7.

Shakespeare in the park

Enjoy “A Midsommer Night’s Dreame” presented by Original Practice Shakespeare, Sunday, July 8 from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Noontime arts and culture performances

Enjoy an afternoon of free music and entertainment from noon until 2 p.m. Thursdays beginning July 12 through Aug. 16; Sunday, Aug. 19; and Thursdays, Aug. 30 and Sept. 6. Programs vary from salsa and Latin beats to jazz and circus performances.

Neighborhood walk with PBOT

Meet at Gateway Discovery park to join the Public Bureau of Transportation for its annual Ten Toes Express Walks. Check out some of the new pedestrian and bike route improvements to many of the streets in outer Northeast Portland on this 4.5-mile walk through parts of the Parkrose Heights, Russell and Hazelwood neighborhoods.

The route is relatively flat, often without sidewalks, and there are a few unimproved streets.

Saturday, July 14 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Chess for Success

Monday, July 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. learn about Chess for Success. Play a game or two with volunteers available for advice and enjoy the sunshine. For more information about Chess for Success please visit chessforsuccess.org.

Kids making noise

Join Friends of Noise’s Youth Showcase Saturday, July 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. for an afternoon of performances and music by local teen performers in concerts designed by youth for the entire community. Watch as established musicians and poets share the stage with emerging youth artists. Learn more at friendsofnoise.org.

Saturday night dance party

Enjoy a free concert with dance instructors on site to teach you salsa moves Saturday, July 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Join in for a fiery Latin jazz concert and dance party with Pa’lante. Dance instructors will be on site teaching the basic salsa and mambo moves to get this dance party started.

Picnic in the park

Pack a lunch, grab the family and friends and come out to enjoy a day of events in the park Sunday, July 29 from noon until 4 p.m. Activities include music by DJ Prashant, bubble soccer, lawn games and much more. Food vendors will be on site if you want to buy your lunch or grab a snack.

First Thursday concerts

This free concert features Reggie Huston’s Crescent City Connection, Thursday, Aug. 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy the high-energy, danceable genre-jumping sounds of New Orleans music, rooted in funk and R&B and designed to get you on your feet and dancing.

ReelAbilities disability film festival

The Disability Art and Culture Project is hosting the second Portland ReelAbilities Disability Film Festival Saturday, Aug. 4 from 7:30 until 10 p.m. This portion of the festival will feature an integrated and cross-disability dance performance from the Inclusive Arts Vibe Dance Company, followed by a family-friendly film at Gateway Discovery Park. All films are captioned, and audio description and ASL interpreters are provided at film showings. Learn more at portland.reelabilitieslegacy.org.

Movies and concerts in the park

Experience cinematic magic and concerts in an outdoor setting. Entertainment precedes movies, which begin at dusk.

Saturday, July 14, Glenhaven Park, 7900 N.E. Siskiyou St., Star Wars: The Last Jedi, PG-13—English with Spanish subtitles.

Friday, July 28, Earl Boyles Park, Southeast Center Street and 107th Avenue, Ghostbusters, PG-13—English with Spanish subtitles.

Sunday, July 29, Wilkes Park, Northeast 154th Avenue and Beech Street, Annie, PG—English with Spanish subtitles.

Sunday, Aug. 5, Glenfair Park, Northeast Couch Court and 154th Avenue, Portland Festival Symphony, 6 p.m.

REUNIONS

PHS class of 1954

The Parkrose High School (PHS) class of 1954 is holding its 64th class reunion, Thursday, Aug. 16 at the Old Spaghetti Factory at Clackamas Town Center from 1 to 4:30 p.m. If you have questions, contact Nancy Humphries at 503-252-3180 or Gary Vailancourt at 503-658-3093.

MHS class of 1968

Madison High School (MHS) class of 1968’s 50th reunion is Saturday, Sept. 15 at Monarch Hotel, 12566 S.E. 93rd Ave., Clackamas, from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person or $30 per couple. Contact Myrna (Wellington) Knoefel at 503-780-3882 or thenoef3@aol.com.

PHS class of 1968

The Parkrose High School (PHS) class of 1968’s 50th reunion celebration is Saturday, Sept. 29 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Persimmon Country Club, 8500 S.E. Butler Road, Gresham. Evening casual dress is requested for this dinner buffet and no-host bar. $92 per person until Aug. 21. Online reservations are available at Reunions with Class through Sept. 25. The price will bump up again for purchases at the door.

DDHS class of 1968

David Douglas High School (DDHS) class of 1968’s 50th reunion is Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13 and 14. Go to facebook.com/david-douglas-class-of-1968-123555058340521 to learn more.

PHS class of 1969

Save this date: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Classmates will gather for their 50th reunion at McMenamins Edgefield.

Watch for postings on the Parkrose Class of ’69 Facebook page and the Parkrose High Alumni Association Facebook page. Send inquiries to parkrose1969reunion@gmail.com.

DDHS class of 1973

The DDHS class of 1973’s 45th reunion is Saturday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Persimmon Country Club, 500 S.E. Butler Rd., Gresham.

Please contact Ann Brant Caingcoy to verify or update your contact information at 1973scotsmen@gmail.com.

Join the class Facebook group page for updated information (David Douglas High School Class of ’73).

DDHS class of 1978

The DDHS class of 1978’s 40th reunion is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7 and 8. A Friday night alum-only mixer is at Portland Cider Company, 8925 S.E. Jannsen Road, Clackamas, from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $40.

Saturday night dinner and dance is at Persimmon Country Club, 500 S.E. Butler Road, Gresham, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $70. Purchase combined Friday/Saturday event tickets for $100. E-mail ddhs1978reunion@gmail.com for more information.

PHS class of 1978

A 40th reunion grad-only event for the PHS class of 1978 is Friday, Sept. 28 at Level Beer, 5211 N.E. 148th Ave. from 7 to 10 p.m. No host.

Grads and guests event Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Kimpton Hotel Vintage Plaza, 422 S.W. Broadway St. from 6 to 11 p.m. $78 per person.

For info on how register, e-mail parkroseclassof1978@gmail.com.

DDHS class of 2008

All 2008 grads from David Douglas and Fir Ridge high schools will celebrate their 10-year reunion Friday, Aug. 10 at Exchange Ballroom, 123 N.E. 3rd Ave. beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 until July 4 and $40 up to event night. It’ll be a fun night with food, drink, music, a dance floor, a photo booth and more. Donate a ticket with no fee through Aug. 10. Purchase tickets at eventbright.com.

Please invite fellow classmates to join the Facebook group/event page. If you’re interested in volunteering with setup or decorating or if you have questions, please reach out to Bruce or Lindsey at ddhsreunion08@gmail.com.

PHS class of 2008

The PHS class of 2008 10-year reunion is Saturday, Aug. 11 at On Deck Sports Bar & Grill, 910 N.W. 14th Ave. from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets $25 at eventbrite.com.

PCS class of 2008

The 2008 grad class of Portland Christian High School (PCS) is ready for its 10-year reunion Friday, Sept. 28 at Heathen Brewing Feral Public House, 1109 Washington St., in Vancouver from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and include salad, pizza, dessert and three drink tickets. Please purchase tickets no later than July 14.

Significant other welcome. No kids.

Contact Josh, Sydney, Jacqueline or Kelsey with questions.

RHS all classes

The ninth annual Reynolds/Columbia high schools all-alumni barbecue and scholarship fundraiser is Saturday, July 14 from noon to 6 p.m. at Back Roads Pub & Grub, 13230 S.E. Orient Drive, Gresham. $12 per person. Food is being donated by Larry Parker, class of 1969.

Custom cars and bikes welcome. Bring a classmate and any teachers or staff with whom you are in touch. To RSVP call Terry at 971-221-4395 or Jay at 503-705-6116.

FUNDRAISERS

Can and bottle collection day in Parkrose

School is out, but Parkrose High Elite Dance Team members and Parkrose Bronco Boosters still need your donations of refundable cans and bottles. They will be on hand Saturday, July 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Parkrose Middle School turnaround, 11800 N.E. Shaver St., to accept the returnables you have from Independence Day celebrations.

BAZAARS and COMMUNITY SALES

Handcrafted gifts for sale

The Rivercrest Community Church craft bazaar is Saturday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3201 N.E. 148th Ave. Please call the church at 503-254-4400 to learn more.

Maywood Park

The 31st annual Maywood Park Garage Sale is Friday, Saturday and Sunday July 20, 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The city within a city is bound roughly by Northeast 102nd Avenue, I-205 and Fremont and Prescott streets.

Argay Terrace Neighborhood

The annual Argay Terrace Neighborhood Association neighborhood-wide garage sale is Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3, 4 and 5. Announced sale hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, but neighbors can be open any hours and days they choose. This is a free event.

To register for the sale and have your sale placed on the sale event map, Argay Terrace residents should contact Katie Beymer at argayevents@gmail.com or 503-807-9284. Please share this information with your neighbors. The registration deadline is July 31.

THE ARTS

Get outside, get creative at art camp

Children from ages 6 to 12 spend a week at The Great Thou Art Camp, July 9 to 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 17405 N.E. Glisan St. Campers will collect found objects at the nearby NaDaKa Nature Park to create art. They will explore new skills and ideas through painting and drawing, music and dance, theatre, book arts, fiber arts and more.

The camp’s supportive, process-oriented environment nurtures creativity and builds community. Throughout the week everyone is encouraged to put into practice The Great Thou Art Camp values of being open to new ideas and respectful of the gifts of others.

This secular camp is open to all. Fifty percent of the tuition provides scholarships for others and can be taken as a tax deduction.

Registration information, staff biographies and employment opportunities for counselors for the camp are available from the registrar at 503-252-6128, Tuesday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., or registrar.staidans@gmail.com anytime.

Drama camp at PUMC

Pirates seeking adventure and treasure on the high seas. A mighty storm rolls in and the pirates find themselves shipwrecked on a deserted island … or is it? Does the king of the high Cs have a plan to save the day?

For the 12th summer, Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St., is offering a music and drama camp to young people entering grades 3 through 8. The musical this year is “Pirates 2: The Hidden Treasure” by John Jacobson and Roger Emerson (Hal Leonard Corporation). The camp is under the direction of music instructors Molly Fazio, who is now retired from Lloyd Light Middle School, and Lesley Bossert from Parkrose High School. The camp fee is $50. Scholarships and family prices are available based on financial need. The camp will be held Aug. 6 through 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A family barbecue will be held Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. followed by a performance at 6 p.m. For more information and to receive a registration form, contact Jan Schmidt at schmidt6011@comcast.net. Space is limited to 40 campers. Parkrose United Methodist Church is located at 11111 NE Knott St.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

Needle crafters wanted

The Turban Makersgroup makes cancer turbans, knit hats, scarves, lap robes, pillows and pillowcases at home then get together once a month to distribute the gifts to eight area hospitals. The group meets the third Tuesday of each month (July 17 this month) from 1 to 3 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. If you want to make a difference in the community with your crafts, this is the group for you. To learn more, contact Judy Wilson at 503-255-1915.

Gardeners hold picnic in park

The annual Villa Garden Clubpotluck picnic is Thursday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at Hogan Butte Nature Park, 757 S.E. Gabbert Road, Gresham.

There will be lots of good food and fun. To join the celebration as a guest of club, please call Chris McClure 503-489-5437 for more information and directions.

Central East Portland (CEP) Rotarymeets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Montavilla Kiwanis Clubmeets Tuesdays at noon at Stark Street Pizza, 9234 S.E. Stark St. Montavilla Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Rotary Club of Northeast Portlandclub meets Tuesdays at noon at Bradford’s Sports Lounge, 10346 N.E. Halsey St.

Midway Business Associationmeets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Pizza Baron, 2604 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Gateway Area Business Associationmeets the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at El Indio Mexican Restaurant, 11114 N.E. Halsey St. Network with local business owners over lunch.

Parkrose Business Associationmeets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Elmer’s Restaurant-Parkrose, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

82nd Avenue of Roses Business Associationmeets the fourth Tuesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at APANO (Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon), 2788 S.E. 82nd Ave.

GIVING BACK

Be the voice for seniors

Volunteer advocates are needed in Mid-county for elderly living in long-term care facilities. Help safeguard the well-being of vulnerable seniors and others in nursing homes, assisted living or residential care facilities and adult foster homes. As a Certified Ombudsmanvolunteer, you will help to ensure the rights and dignity of the residents. Local training and support are provided. Schedules are flexible and are typically about four hours a week. Learn more at 800-522-2602 or oregon.gov/ltco.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

Hazelwood Neighborhood Association board meeting: Monday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m. at East Portland Neighbor Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave. Contact Chair, Arlene Kimura, at arlene.kimura@gmail.com for more information. All neighbors are welcome at any meeting.

East Portland Action Plan Civic Engagement Subcommitteemeeting Tuesday, July 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at East Portland Neighborhood Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

Purpose: To organize cultural and language specific civic engagement workshops, share curriculum, advocate for ongoing funding, and advise on East Portland cultural and language specific issues and projects.

Dinner and Spanish/English interpretation provided. If you or someone you know wants interpretation in an additional language or childcare, contact Lore Wintergreen at lore.wintergreen@portlandoregon.gov.

Parkrose Neighborhood Associationmeeting: Tuesday, July 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Russellville Grange, 12105 N.E. Prescott St. Contact parkroseneighbors@gmail.com for more information.

Russell Neighborhood Association meeting: Thursday, July 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at University of Western States, 2900 N.E. 132nd Ave., Hampton Hall Conference Room. For more information contact Ron Glanville at ronglanville@gmail.com or visit russellneighbors.org.

Mill Park Neighborhood Associationboard meeting: Monday, July 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St. Contact mill.park.pdx.chair@gmail.com for more information.

East Portland Action Plangeneral meeting: Wednesday, July 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at David Douglas School District office board room, 1500 S.E. 130th Ave. The purpose of the East Portland Action Plan general meeting is to coordinate implementation of action items in the East Portland Action Plan. Childcare and dinner provided. Dinner served at 6 p.m. Interpretation provided upon request with reasonable notice. Contact Lore Wintergreen at 503-823-4035 or lore.wintergreen@portlandoregon.gov.

Parkrose Heights Association of Neighborsmeeting: Tuesday, July 27 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. Contact Tom Badrick at tbadrick@aol.com for more information.

LIBRARIES

Summer Reading

Free fun and prizes at Multnomah County Library this summer. Babies, kids and teens can play the Summer Reading game by starting a daily reading habit. Libraries rock. June 15-August 31

Library Music Project

Multnomah County Library has launched the Library Music Project, a new collection of more than 100 albums of local independent music available to stream and download at librarymusicproject.com. Listeners can stream music from anywhere, and those with a Multnomah County Library card can sign in to download or make playlists.

The library invited submissions for the project in February. More than 400 individual submissions were evaluated by a team of local music experts. The library compensated contributing artists whose work was selected. The library will open another submission window in September 2018. Artists who wish to be notified when submissions open can email librarymusicproject@multcolib.org.

Select artists are available to provide comment on their participation in the project.

Midland Library, 805 SE 122nd Ave., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Mondays, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12-24 months with adult. Tuesdays, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24-36 months with adult. Fridays, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Fridays, 11:15-11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3-6 years with adult. Mondays and Tuesdays, 11:15-11:45 a.m.

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years, with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays, 11:15-11:45 a.m.

Chinese Storytime: Storytime presented in Cantonese for children newborn to 6 years, with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays through July 14, 2-2:45 p.m.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Sundays, 1-1:45 p.m.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Thursdays, 6-6:45 p.m.

Upcycled Art: Join Trash for Peace to learn how to turn unwanted and recyclable materials into artistic treasures that are cool, fun, and functional. All aspects of the program are bilingual in English and Spanish. Tuesdays, July 3, 17 and 31, 2-4 p.m.

The Puppet Town Musicians: Penny’s lovable puppets want to begin new lives. They have grown older and feel useless at the farm, so they decide to head towards Puppet Town to create a band. Enjoy this original musical puppet production. Thursday, July 5, 2-2:45 p.m.

All-You-Can-Make Art Bar: Art ala Carte turned restaurant salad bars into art bars for an “all you can make” art experience. Kids create at their own pace as imaginative ideas are transformed into masterpieces. Tuesdays, July 10 and 24, 2-4 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Nature Ceramic Painting: Paint your own ceramics. The summer nature theme includes bugs, birds, flowers and more. The pieces are painted with lead-free acrylic paint and ready to be taken home in just a few minutes. Due to space limitations, children will enter the room to paint in about 20-minute intervals. Thursday, July 12, 2-3:30 p.m.

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band: Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band have been crowned the first Americans to win a Latin Grammy in the children’s album category. Enjoy this bilingual, head-bopping, dance party extravaganza.

Thursday, July 19, 2-2:45 p.m.

Vain Little Mouse: In a bilingual folktale from Venezuela, this tiny heroine thinks herself much too fine to accept the proposal of a common mouse. This Tears of Joy production features Venezuelan folk music, a puppet set shaped like a Venezuelan tabletop mountain, adorable puppets and a costumed performer. Friday, July 27, 2-2:45 p.m.

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours, and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Please contact Karen at karens@multcolib.org for more information.

Mondays, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Read to the Dogs: Improve your reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. The dogs and handlers are from Pet Partners®. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Sundays beginning July 15, noon-2 p.m.

Stamp It-Linoleum Block Cuts: Learn how to make your own stamps to print on fabric, paper and anything else you can think of. In this workshop, students will learn about the basic principles of design and layout and carve a custom stamp using carving tools and a linoleum block. This class is run in collaboration with the IPRC. For teens in grades 6-12. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Saturday, July 28, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays, 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., except July 4. Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., except July 5. Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Saturdays, 3:30-5 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Sundays 3-4:30 p.m.

City of Portland-Archives Roadshow: The City is taking its archives on the road and traveling to neighborhood libraries. Drop by and learn what you can find in the City’s collections and how you can do your own research. City archivists are ready to answer questions and get you started on your research projects. Even if you don’t have any specific questions, stop by to look at historic photos from the surrounding neighborhoods. Sunday, July 15, 2-3 p.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Join others for a party and bring a book to share for summer reading. Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Wednesday, July 18, 2-3:15 p.m.

Russian Bean Mosaic: Using black and white beans, create amazing mosaic art. Enjoy this very creative and meditative process. Program is in Russian. Wednesday, July 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

12 Key Acupressure Points for Everyday Health: Yiwen Yoga presents an experiential holistic event sharing information based on the wisdom of the ancients that will improve your health and strengthen your immune system. Learn how to find and self-massage the most commonly applied pressure points in the Traditional Chinese Medicine system for everyday care and optimal health. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Saturday, July 21, 2-3 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Tech Help: Meet one-on-one for 30 minutes with a friendly Tech Helper. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Mondays, 3-4:30 p.m.

Computer Help: Friendly, patient assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Tuesdays, 5-7:30 p.m.

iPad/iPhone Basics: Learn the basics of using your iPhone or iPad. Bring your questions and your fully charged device. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Thursdays, 1-3 p.m., except July 26.

E-books & Audiobooks-Hands-on Help: Drop in for one-on-one help. Please bring your device and any other equipment you need to download and/or transfer. Fridays, 3-4:30 p.m.

Android Basics: Learn the basics of using your Android smartphone or tablet. Bring your questions and your fully charged device. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Saturday, July 28, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24-36 months with adult. Wednesdays, 10:15-11 a.m., except July 4.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12-24 months with adult. Thursdays, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Thursdays, 11:15-11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3-6 years with adult. Fridays, 10:15-11 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children ages newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays, 11:15 a.m.-noon.

Experience the World of Ghana: Performance begins with a solo dance, followed by drumming. Chata Addy will share the names of the different instruments, their functions in the music and how they are played. Members of the audience are invited to join Chata on stage to drum and dance. Together we will bring rhythms of joy to share with everyone. Everyone will take some joy home and an experience to remember. Wednesday, July 11, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

JuggleMania: Rhys Thomas dazzles you with improbable juggling, unique comedy and amazing acrobatics. Chinese yo-yos, cowboy lassos, Indian clubs, Egyptian juggling balls and other toys come alive in the hands of an artist that has toured four continents. Wednesday, July 18, 11:15 a.m.-noon.

Family Craft Hour: Bring art and color into your life with our very simple crafts for the entire family. Friday, July 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Follow the Reader: Practice new reading skills with a teen buddy. Discover new books, learn new words, and make a new friend. Sign up for a 30-minute session to read with a specially trained teen volunteer. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Thursdays, 3-4:30 p.m.

Legos at the Library: Bring your mad Lego skills to the library and let your imagination flow. Each time, we’ll build a new structure to put on display. Bricks and supplies provided. Donations welcome. For kids ages 5-11. Fridays, 4-5 p.m.

Flight and Space-Game Design Camp for Teens: It’s not just a video game, it’s a world with infinite possibilities built by you. Design flying games and be a pilot in a digital world that you create. For teens in grades 6-12. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Monday-Friday, July 9-13, 1-3 p.m.

Camp Read: Second graders have fun while participating in literacy, art, games, and puzzle activities that are designed to strengthen their reading and writing skills and help them prepare for the upcoming school year. This program is for incoming second graders only. Participants are encouraged to attend all five sessions. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Fridays, July 27-August 24, 1-2:30 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

Vietnamese Knitting Club: Come join the fun and learn how to knit and crochet together. All ages and experience levels welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Mondays, 12:30-2 p.m.

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun and learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays, 4-5:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Sundays, 12:30-2 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Spanish Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Wednesdays, 4-5:30 p.m., except July 4.

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up emails and filling out online forms and applications. Wednesdays, 4-5:30 p.m., except July 4.