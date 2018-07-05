Following is a list of meals to be served this month in the mid-county area by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) menu pattern. Research has shown that people who follow a low-sodium diet and the DASH diet receive the biggest benefit in lowering blood pressure and may help to prevent the development of high blood pressure. The DASH diet includes increased servings of fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry, nuts and whole grains. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian and meet one-third of the recommended daily caloric requirements.

The Meals on Wheels People DASH menus support chronic disease management of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. In addition, a soft diet is available for clients with digestive and oral problem. The soft diet will not include raw food items or general dietary irritants.

All Meals on Wheels clients receive the DASH menu pattern or the option of the soft diet. Vegetarian meals are also available. Two entrée options are served in our dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Monday, July 2: SPAGHETTI, Meat Sauce and Rainbow Spinach or TURKEY SALAD with Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, July 3: TURKEY ROAST, Herbs, Apricot Sauce, Polenta, Key West Blend Vegetables and Claremont Salad or CHICKEN GRAPE SALAD with Sparkling Cake

Wednesday, July 4: CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY HOLIDAY

Thursday, July 5: BEAN STEW and Brown Rice or BEEF TACO SALAD with Imperial Blend Vegetables, Garden Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Chocolate Zucchini Cake

Friday, July 6: CABBAGE and MINCED CHICKEN CASSEROLE and Capri Mix Vegetables or TOFU STIR-FRY with Eastern European Salad, Seasonal Fruit

Monday, July 9: SLOPPY JOE, Potatoes, Hamburger Bun and Sliced Carrots or CHICKEN FAJITA WRAP and Tortilla Soup with Spinach Salad, French Dressing, Lemon Gelatin, Blueberries

Tuesday, July 10: SWEET and SOUR CHICKEN and White Rice or CREAMY GARLIC PIZZA with Capri Blend Vegetables, Vermicelli Noodle Salad, Apple

Wednesday, July 11: LEMONGRASS FISH and Brown Rice or SHEPHERD’S PIE with Cabbage Parsley Salad, Garden Blend Vegetables, Chocolate Cake

Thursday, July 12: TURKEY TETRAZZINI and Spaghetti Noodles or GRILLED VEGETABLE SANDWICH and French Lentil Soup with Oregon Bean Medley, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Friday, July 13: CHEESE RAVIOLI or PORK SLIDERS and Potato Wedges with Italian Blend Vegetables, Navy Bean Salad, Bread Pudding

Monday, July 16: CHICKEN and RICE or TUNA SALAD and Tomatoes with Mexican Blend Vegetables, Italian Slaw, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, July 17: BEEF and MACARONI CASSEROLE and Country Trio Vegetable or OPEN-FACE TURKEY SANDWICH and Lentil Soup with Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Wednesday, July 18: CITRUS TARRAGON CHICKEN or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH with Mashed Potatoes, Italian Blend Vegetables, Patio Salad, Cookie

Thursday, July 19: SWEDISH MEATBALLS and Spiral Noodles or SPRING PASTA and TOFU with Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Navy Bean Salad, Banana

Friday, July 20: PORK TENDERLOIN, Dijon Sauce, Tri-Cut Red Potatoes or SUMMER CHICKEN SALAD with Carrot Bean Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad, Summer Dressing, Strawberry Luscious

Monday, July 23: LEMON PEPPER TILAPIA, Brown Rice and Chickpea Salad or CHICKEN STIR-FRY and Yakisoba Noodles with Willamette Beans, Chickpea Salad, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, July 24: MEATLOAF and Mashed Potatoes or PORK GYRO with Sunshine Carrots, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Apple

Wednesday, July 25: ROASTED PARMESAN CHICKEN and Spiral Noodles or TURKEY SALAD with Mixed Vegetables, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Strawberry Pear Gelatin

Thursday, July 26: STIR-FRY PORK, White Rice and Claremont Salad or CHICKEN SALAD and White Beans with Scandinavian Blend, Orange

Friday, July 27: BAKED HERB CHICKEN, Polenta and Red Sauce or PUMPKIN ENCHILADA CASSEROLE with Flavor Fiesta Vegetables, Creamy Cucumber Salad, Citrus Cake

Monday, July 30: VEGETARIAN PENNE PASTA and Scandinavian Vegetables or ROAST BEEF SANDWICH and Spring Vegetable Soup with Rainbow Spinach Salad, Rainbow Dressing, Apple

Tuesday, July 31: BEEF and BROCCOLI STEW and Mashed Potatoes or LEMONGRASS CHICKEN and White Rice with Capri Mix Vegetables, Garden Salad, Italian Dressing, Banana

Modified diets available with a doctor’s prescription: soft, low sodium, diabetic and low cholesterol.