Jerome Harlan Beier

Feb. 3, 1936 – April 10, 2018

Jerome Harlan Beier passed away Tuesday, April 10, of metastatic lung cancer at the age of 82. Jerry was born Feb. 3, 1936, in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, to Dave and Leona Beier. The second of four children, Jerry excelled in football and baseball. After graduating from Hillsboro High School, he attended Linfield College in McMinnville, where he was on scholarship for both sports. As a senior, he participated in the inaugural year of the school’s longest streak of consecutive winning seasons in football, which continues to this day. Jerry married Lucy Lofton in 1957, and they moved to Southeast Portland where he taught English and was a counselor and assistant principal at David Douglas High School. In 1971, Jerry accepted the position as the first principal of Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego. After leaving the school system, he started a successful business as a training consultant. In retirement, Jerry and Lucy lived in several Oregon locales, including Oceanside, LaPine and, most recently, Rainier. Each location allowed him to indulge in his favorite pastime: fishing. His hand-tied flies are treasured by family and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Loren and Dan; and sister, Mary Ann. Jerry is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Lucy; daughters, Jan Johnson (Rick), Joanne Mickelsen (Ron), Jane Miller (Mike) and Julie Litzenberg (Dave); grandsons, Alex (Ashley), Aaron (Vanessa) and Daniel; step-grandson, Kris; nieces and nephews; and his beloved Scottish terrier, Angus.

A private family memorial service is planned for later this summer. Remembrances may be made to the OHSUF/Layton Alzheimer’s Disease Center, 1121 S.W. Salmon St., Suite 200, Portland, OR 97205, a cause close to the family.

Gerald Dwain Howard

Dec. 27, 1949 – May 25, 2018

Gerald “Gerry” Dwain Howard, 68, passed away peacefully on May 25 surrounded by family. He was a Portland native and an active, longtime resident of North Portland, having lived on the same property since 1972. Most recently, he served on the board of the North Portland Tool Library, and he had served on the administrative council of Holy Cross Catholic Church and had been an active participant in the St. Johns/Lombard Plan.

Gerry was passionate about his career in banking and promoting small businesses. He worked at several banks in the Portland area. Last August, he retired from Bank of the West, where he significantly expanded their small business portfolio and helped train staff in submitting loan applications. Gerry also volunteered with MESO, an organization that makes small business loans to low-income individuals.

An avid railfan, Gerry served for many years as secretary of the SP&S Railway Historical Society and was a member of the Mt. Hood Model Engineers, a model railroad club. He planned to build his own model railroad in retirement.

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia Jane (Jackson) Ball and Dwain Arnold Howard. He is survived by his wife, Mai; son, Joe; daughter-in-law, Faith; and grandchild, Alison.

A funeral mass has been held.

Ann Packard Dueltgen

Feb. 9, 1937 – May 22, 2018

Ann Dueltgen, 81, died at home May 22. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Ann touched all with her kindness and grace.

She is survived by her beloved family: her husband of 56 years, Robert Dueltgen; her three children, Eric, Lynn and Brian; five grandchildren, Sarah, Natalie, Emma, Bailey and Gavin; and her exchange student “sister” Emiko Suzuki. She was the loving mother-in-law of Amy Davis, Scott Niesen and Michele Helsley Dueltgen.

She was predeceased by her cherished sisters, Judy Bronkey and Penny Taylor, and parents, Frank Bayley Packard and Darthea Peniston Packard.

After graduating from Parkrose High School, Ann attended Whitman College and graduated from the school of nursing at the University of Oregon Medical School (now OHSU). She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the American Association of University Women.

Her career in psychiatric nursing led to her compassionate work as a case manager and support group facilitator with teen parent programs in the Portland area.

She was an OSU Extension Master Gardener with a passion for floral design, golden retrievers, classical piano music and the Oregon coast. She valued education and lifelong learning for all and lived by the code “teach only love.”

A celebration of life has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Sue A. (Craft) Metzger

Jan. 12, 1949 – June 4, 2018

Sue A. Metzger passed away June 4 in Anacortes, Washington.

She was born to William and Ann Craft in Portland, Jan. 12, 1949. Sue graduated from Madison High School in 1967. Sue resided in Gresham, Sandy and Fairview until 2008, when she moved to Lopez Island, Washington.

Sue is survived by her sister, Sandra Long; her daughters, Kristin Smith and Kimberly Kultala; and five grandchildren.

Dennis Richard Miller

Oct. 19, 1951 – May 24, 2018

Dennis Richard Miller, affectionately known as “Toad” or “T-Bone,” was born Oct. 19, 1951, in Portland to the late Ester J. Miller and the late William K. Miller. He passed away at age 66 on May 24 in Oregon City.

He attended Madison High School. Dennis served in the Marine Corps from 1971 to 1975 during the Vietnam War. He also worked as a residential service technician at NW Natural Gas Co. until he retired in 2016.

Dennis was the loving husband of the late Deborah K. Miller. He was preceded in death by his dogs, Sebastian, Ulysses, Butch Magnum, Sable, McIver and Harley. He is survived by his brother, Patrick Collins, and sister, Judi Davis.

Dennis loved fishing. Donations in Dennis’ name to Clackamas Dogs Foundation are welcome and appreciated.

A celebration of life has been held.

