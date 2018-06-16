While Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) crews jump into the 2018 construction season, the planning and design of future projects continues as the bureau looks toward 2019. One such project is the East Portland Access to Employment & Education (EPAEE) project. EPAEE is a comprehensive, Metro-funded project dedicated to improving east Portlanders’ access to public transit, parks, schools and community centers. The project is currently in the early design phase and is scheduled to begin construction in the summer of 2019. The project is funded by a $5.5 million Metro grant and $1 million in system development charges.

The goal is to enhance access to major employment hubs and business districts including the Gateway Regional Center, Mall 205, Halsey-Weidler Business District, Division-Midway District and the Rosewood Initiative District. The project will also improve walking and biking access to eight public schools, including David Douglas High School, Floyd Light Middle School, Sacramento Elementary and Glenfair Elementary School. Public transit access improvements will help residents connect to more distant employment and education centers, including downtown Portland, Clackamas County, Portland International Airport and the Columbia Corridor, via light rail or bus. Finally, the project will connect to major community open spaces including Gateway Discovery Park, Kelly Butte, Glenfair Park, Parklane Park and eight additional neighborhood parks.

As part of this project, PBOT intends to:

•Complete missing sidewalks on Southeast Market Street from 92nd to 130th avenues and Southeast Cherry Blossom Drive from Washington to Market streets.

•Pave unimproved streets on Southeast Morrison Street between 154th and 155th avenues.

•Install traffic calming along the 100s and 150s bikeway route.

•Install crossing improvements on Southeast Stark Street and Powell Boulevard and Northeast Glisan and Halsey streets.

•Complete new trail connections at Southeast 108th Avenue and Franklin Street, Southeast 106th Avenue south of Market Street, Northeast 106 Avenue at Wasco and San Rafael streets.

•Install buffered bike lanes on Southeast Market Street and Cherry Blossom Drive.

•New transit island at Southeast 106th Avenue and Cherry Blossom Drive.

•Reconfigure Northeast Glisan Street from 102nd to 122nd avenues to a three-lane cross section with buffered bike lanes.

•Build a two-way cycle track on Southeast 106th Avenue between Main and Stark streets.

•Install a mini-roundabout at Northeast 108th Avenue and Oregon Street.

•Install Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps throughout project area.

For questions about EPAEE, please contact Timur Ender, PBOT project manager, at timur.ender@portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-7084.

More information about this and other east Portland projects can be found at portlandoregon.gov/transportation/eastPDX.