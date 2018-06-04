We offer the Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large. When sending submissions, please include details that apply and a contact name and phone number or e-mail address. Submissions for July are due Friday, June 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com or mail your submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, call 503-287-8904.

ACTIVITIES and CELEBRATIONS

Lao community event

A celebration of Yotsofa and Marketfest, organized by the Lao community in Oregon and Southwest Washington, is Sunday, June 10 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Wat Buddhathammaram, 4350 N.E. 133rd Ave in Argay Terrace.

This historic event will feature Lao community Buddhist ceremonies, Marketfest and a variety of activities. Booths from businesses, organizations and individuals will be set up to offer information, arts and crafts, items for sale, food and beverages, music and videos.

For more information, to secure a booth or to display information at this event, please contact Hongsa Chanthavong at 503-915-7839, Vanhlang Khamsouk at 503-307-0835 or Somphet Vongkhamkeo at 503-970-6835.

Summer fun in the parks

Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R)’s wildly popular Summer Free For All (SFFA) series returns for 2018 beginning Tuesday, June 12, with outdoor citywide events—all summer long.

The SFFA kickoff celebration is Thursday, June 28, at Luuwit View Park, Northeast 127th Avenue and Fremont Street, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. There will be music, games and free lunch.

SFFA is an annual community-building series consisting of free and culturally diverse, music, movies and recreation programs. This year, Movies in the Park and Concerts in the Park will take place at 43 different parks across the city, and the Free Lunch + Play program will again provide free lunches to youth while classes are not in session in partnership with five local school districts.

Find the SFFA guide at portlandoregon.gov/parks/61921.

Cruise to the Wooden Chicken

Rose City Classics (RCC) hosts the annual Wooden Chicken Pub cruise in at Northeast 125th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, Saturday, July 14 from noon to 7 p.m.

RCC was established for individuals with an interest in the restoration and preservation of 1955, 1956 and 1957 Chevrolets, but all makes and models of classic vehicles are welcome. Trophies will be awarded in more than 40 categories.

The show and shine entry fee is $15 per vehicle. Registration runs from noon to 4 p.m. There will be music, a beer garden, raffles and t-shirts.

For more information, contact Larry Anderson at 503-329-7636 or larrya567@gmail.com or Ron Younce at 503-939-5985 or ryounce@aol.com.

Celebrate Parkrose

Historic Parkrose and Parkrose Hardware present the fifth annual Taste of Parkrose Saturday, June 23, at Rossi Farms, 3839 N.E. 122nd Ave., from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Taste of Parkrose brings a day of free, family-friendly fun to the community that includes live music and entertainment, a beer tent, local vendors, a bounce house and lawn games.

The centerpiece of Taste of Parkrose is “EGGFest,” Parkrose Hardware’s collection of Big Green Egg grills cooking up a variety of treats to sample—from meats to desserts. Taste tickets for these treats will be available for purchase at the event.

The Taste of Parkrose Fun Run raises funds for Parkrose High School. The recipient this year will be the cross-country program.

For information on how to sign up to participate in the Fun Run, volunteer at the event or be a Taste of Parkrose vendor, e-mail tasteofparkrose@gmail.com, or call 503-964-7807.

SUMMER CAMPS

Art camp combines nature, creativity

Children from ages 6 to 12 spend a week at The Great Thou Art Camp, July 9 to 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 17405 N.E. Glisan St. Campers will collect found objects at the nearby NaDaKa Nature Park to create art. They will explore new skills and ideas through painting and drawing, music and dance, theatre, book arts, fiber arts and more.

The camp’s supportive, process-oriented environment nurtures creativity and builds community. Throughout the week everyone is encouraged to put into practice The Great Thou Art Camp values of being open to new ideas and respectful of the gifts of others.

This secular camp is open to all. Fifty percent of the tuition provides scholarships for others and can be taken as a tax deduction.

Registration information, staff biographies, and employment opportunities for counselors for the camp are available from the registrar at 503-252-6128, Tuesday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., or registrar.staidans@gmail.com anytime.

Drama camp—A “high Cs” adventure

Pirates seeking adventure and treasure on the high seas. A mighty storm rolls in and the pirates find themselves shipwrecked on a deserted island … or is it? Does the king of the high Cs have a plan to save the day?

For the 12th summer, Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St., is offering a music and drama camp to young people entering grades 3 through 8. The musical this year is “Pirates 2: The Hidden Treasure” by John Jacobson and Roger Emerson (Hal Leonard Corporation). The camp is under the direction of talented music instructors Molly Fazio, who is now retired from Lloyd Light Middle School, and Lesley Bossert, from Parkrose High School. The camp fee is $50. Scholarships and family prices are available based on financial need. The camp will be held Aug. 6 through 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A family barbecue will be held Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. followed by a performance at 6 p.m. For more information and to receive a registration form, contact Jan Schmidt at schmidt6011@comcast.net. Space is limited to 40 campers. Parkrose United Methodist Church is located at 11111 NE Knott St.

REUNIONS

PHS class of 1954

The Parkrose High School (PHS) class of 1954 is holding its 64th class reunion, Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Old Spaghetti Factory at Clackamas Town Center from 1 to 4:30 p.m. If you have questions, contact Nancy Humphries at 503-252-3180 or Gary Vailancourt at 503-658-3093.

MHS class of 1968

Madison High School (MHS) class of 1968’s 50th reunion is Saturday, Sept. 15, at Monarch Hotel, 12566 S.E. 93rd Ave., Clackamas, from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person or $30 per couple. Contact Myrna (Wellington) Knoefel at 503-780-3882 or thenoef3@aol.com.

PHS class of 1968

The Parkrose High School (PHS) class of 1968’s 50th reunion celebration is Saturday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Persimmon Country Club, 8500 S.E. Butler Road, Gresham. Evening casual dress is requested for this dinner buffet and no host bar. $92 per person until Aug. 21. Online reservations are available at Reunions with Class through Sept. 25. The price will bump up again for purchases at the door.

DDHS class of 1968

David Douglas High School (DDHS) class of 1968’s 50th reunion is Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13 and 14. Go to facebook.com/david-douglas-class-of-1968-123555058340521 to learn more.

PHS class of 1969

The Parkrose High School (PHS) class of 1969 will gather Saturday, June 9, at Level Beer, 5211 N.E. 148th Ave. (former site of The Barn) from 6 to 10 p.m. to remember graduation night 49 years ago. Food carts on site. No host.

And save this date: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Classmates will gather for their 50th reunion at McMenamins Edgefield.

Watch for postings on the Parkrose Class of ’69 Facebook page and the Parkrose High Alumni Association Facebook page. Send inquiries to parkrose1969reunion@gmail.com.

DDHS class of 1973

The David Douglas High School (DDHS) class of 1973’s 45th reunion is Saturday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Persimmon Country Club, 500 S.E. Butler Road, Gresham.

Please contact Ann Brant Caingcoy to verify or update contact information at 1973scotsmen@gmail.com.

Join the class Facebook group page for updated information (David Douglas High School Class of ’73).

DDHS class of 1978

The David Douglas High School (DDHS) class of 1978’s 40th reunion is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7 and 8. A Friday night alum-only mixer is at Portland Cider Company, 8925 S.E. Jannsen Road, Clackamas, from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $40.

Saturday night dinner and dance is at Persimmon Country Club, 500 S.E. Butler Road, Gresham, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $70. Purchase combined Friday/Saturday event tickets for $100. E-mail ddhs1978reunion@gmail.com for more information.

PHS class of 1978

A 40th reunion grad-only event for the Parkrose High School (PHS) class of 1978 is Friday, Sept. 28, at Level Beer, 5211 N.E. 148th Ave. from 7 to 10 p.m. No host.

Grads and guests event Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Kimpton Hotel Vintage Plaza, 422 S.W. Broadway from 6 to 11 p.m. $78 per person.

For info on how register, e-mail parkroseclassof1978@gmail.com.

DDHS class of 2008

All 2008 grads from David Douglas and Fir Ridge high schools will celebrate their 10-year reunion Friday, Aug. 10, at Exchange Ballroom, 123 N.E. 3rd Ave. beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 until July 4 and $40 up to event night. It’ll be a fun night with food, drink, music, a dance floor, a photo booth and more. Donate a ticket with no fee through Aug. 10. Purchase tickets at eventbright.com.

Please invite fellow classmates to join the Facebook group/event page. If you’re interested in volunteering with setup or decorating, or if you have questions, please reach out to Bruce or Lindsey at ddhsreunion08@gmail.com.

PHS class of 2008

Parkrose High School (PHS) class of 2008 10-year reunion is Saturday, Aug. 11, at On Deck Sports Bar & Grill, 910 N.W. 14th Ave. from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets $25 at eventbrite.com.

PCS class of 2008

The 2008 grad class of Portland Christian High School (PCS) is ready for its 10-year reunion Friday, Sept. 28, at Heathen Brewing Feral Public House, 1109 Washington St., in Vancouver from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and include salad, pizza, dessert and three drink tickets. Please purchase tickets no later than July 14.

Significant other welcome. No kids.

Contact Josh, Sydney, Jacqueline or Kelsey with questions.

FUNDRAISERS

Don’t miss can and bottle day

MEChA student volunteers will be at Parkrose Middle School, 11800 N.E. Shaver St., between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, to accept your refundable cans and bottles. If that date got by you, hang on to your cans and bottles as the Parkrose Elite Dance Team will take your donations Saturday, July 7, same time, same place.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

Needle crafters make hats for patients

The Turban Makers group makes turbans, knit hats, scarves, lap robes, pillows and pillowcases for eight area hospitals. Since 2002 they have donated more than 20,000 turbans, hats and scarves; 6,000 pillows; and nearly 2,000 lap robes to oncology groups. Crafters work at home and meet the third Tuesday of the month (June 19 this month) from 1 to 3 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. If you want to make a difference in the community with your crafts, this is the group for you. To learn more, contact Judy Wilson at 503-255-1915.

It’s garden tour time

After the Thursday, June 28, meeting Villa Garden Club members and guests will car pool for tours of a garden and an orchard. The public is invited.

The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 S.E. 139th Ave. Bring a brown bag lunch. Coffee and dessert will be served. For more information, please call Chris McClure at 503-489-5437.

Central East Portland (CEP) Rotary meets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Montavilla Kiwanis Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Stark Street Pizza, 9234 S.E. Stark St. Montavilla Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Rotary Club of Northeast Portland club meets Tuesdays at noon at Bradford’s Sports Lounge, 10346 N.E. Halsey St.

East Portland Chamber of Commerce (EPCC) brings small business tools and resources together at regular meetings and seminars. Join EPCC Happy Hour for a casual night of fun with chamber members and guests Thursday, June 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Old Chicago, 10300 S.E. Washington St. You’ll get a chance to see members who are not able to make morning meetings. Please invite employees, friends, family and potential new Chamber members. 21 and over only. The Chamber provides free appetizers.

Visit eastportlandchamberofcommerce.com to register and to view the group’s full schedule.

Midway Business Association meets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Pizza Baron, 2604 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Gateway Area Business Association meets the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at El Indio Mexican Restaurant, 11114 N.E. Halsey St. Network with local business owners over lunch.

Parkrose Business Association meets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Elmer’s Restaurant—Parkrose, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

82nd Avenue of Roses Business Association meets the fourth Tuesday of the month (except August and December) from 8 to 9 a.m. at Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO), 2788 S.E. 82nd Ave.

BAZAARS and SALES

Save the date

The Rivercrest Community Church craft bazaar is Saturday, July 21, at 3201 N.E. 148th Ave. Please call the church at 503-254-4400 to learn more.

GIVING BACK

Become a voice for seniors

Volunteer advocates are needed in Mid-county for elderly living in long-term care facilities. Help safeguard the well-being of vulnerable seniors and others in nursing homes, assisted living or residential care facilities and adult foster homes. As a Certified Ombudsman volunteer, you will help to ensure the rights and dignity of the residents. Local training and support are provided. Schedules are flexible and are typically about four hours a week. Learn more at 800-522-2602 or oregon.gov/ltco.

Can drive needs organizers

Parent teacher groups at all Parkrose schools are recruiting a representative or two to join the team that runs the monthly pop can drive at the middle school. The can and bottle drive generate nearly $18,000 per year that helps fund student clubs, activities and events as well as scholarships and the high school senior all-night party.

The monthly drive is the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. until l p.m. There are other volunteer opportunities available that require 10 to 15 hours per year.

Contact “Pop Can Patty” Meighen at 503-333-3969 to sign on to help with this unique and valuable fundraising opportunity.

THE ARTS

Final concerts of the school year set

Parkrose High School (PHS) music students celebrate the end of the year with free concerts. The final band concert is Tuesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. in the Parkrose High theater, 12003 N.E. Shaver St.

On Thursday, June 7, the choral awards concert is at 7 p.m., also in the PHS theater.

FAITH and VALUES

Summer five-day club for kids

Grace Bible Fellowship is partnering with Child Evangelism Fellowship to host two free summer five-day clubs. Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to attend one or both fun daily clubs. Clubs meet for 90 minutes each day, five days in a row.

The first club will be hosted next door to Grace Bible Fellowship, 12318 N.E. Siskiyou St., from 10 to 11:30 a.m., June 25 through 29.

The second club will meet at the west end of Knott Park, 11427 N.E. Sacramento St., from 1 to 2:30 p.m., June 25 through 29.

Child Evangelism Fellowship is a Bible-centered ministry serving in 188 countries around the world. All teachers and helpers have been trained and screened to ensure your child’s protection. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Wills Osborn at wills.osborn@gmail.com.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

Wilkes Community Group general meeting: Tuesday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2101 N.E. 162nd Ave.

East Portland Parks Coalition general meeting: Thursday, June 7 at 7 p.m. at 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

Eid Celebration—Somali Women Coalition of Portland: Sunday, June 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. at 1017 N.E. 117 Ave.

Parkrose Neighborhood Association meeting: Tuesday, June 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Russellville Grange, 12105 N.E. Prescott St. Contact parkroseneighbors@gmail.com for more information.

Mill Park Neighborhood Association board meeting: Monday, June 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St. Contact mill.park.pdx.chair@gmail.com for more information.

Parkrose Heights Association of Neighbors meeting: Tuesday, June 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. Contact Tom Badrick at tbadrick@aol.com for more information.

East Portland Action Plan general meeting: Wednesday, June 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at David Douglas School District office board room, 1500 S.E. 130th Ave. The purpose of the East Portland Action Plan general meeting is to coordinate implementation of action items in the East Portland Action Plan. Childcare and dinner provided. Dinner served at 6 p.m. Interpretation provided upon request with reasonable notice. Contact Lore Wintergreen at 503-823-4035 or lore.wintergreen@portlandoregon.gov.

LIBRARIES

Summer reading

Free fun and prizes at Multnomah County Library this summer. Babies, kids and teens can play the Summer Reading game by starting a daily reading habit. Libraries rock! June 15 through Aug. 31.

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Wednesdays beginning June 20 from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Thursdays beginning June 21 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Thursdays beginning June 21 from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Fridays beginning June 22 from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays beginning June 23 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Vain Little Mouse: In a bilingual (Spanish/English) folktale from Venezuela, our tiny heroine thinks herself much too fine to accept the proposal of a common mouse. This Tears of Joy production features Venezuelan folk music, a puppet set shaped like a Venezuelan tabletop mountain, adorable puppets and a costumed performer. Wednesday, June 20 from 11:15 a.m. to noon.

Red Yarn’s Old Barn: The critters on Red Yarn’s farm are preparing for the big barn dance and they need your help. The animals must practice on their instruments, the band needs to rehearse, and everyone must cooperate to get ready. In this engaging music and puppet show, award-winning family performer Red Yarn will have audiences singing, dancing, stomping and clapping along with traditional and original folk songs. Lovable animal puppets will help children learn musical concepts like melody, harmony, rhythm and folk instrument identification. All are welcome in Red Yarn’s Old Barn. Wednesday, June 27 from 11:15 a.m. to noon.

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Follow the Reader: Practice your new reading skills with a teen buddy. Discover new books, learn new words and make a new friend. Sign up for a 30-minute session to read with a specially trained teen volunteer. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Legos at the Library: Bring your mad Lego skills to the library and let your imagination flow. Each time, a new structure will be built to put on display. Bricks and supplies provided. Donations welcome. For kids ages 5 to 11.

Fridays beginning June 15 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Shibori Fabric Tie-dying: Get ready to get messy in this hands-on workshop where teens will be able to transform fabric and t-shirts into their own wearable works of art. See examples, techniques and the tradition of this ancient Japanese art. Participants will learn techniques that they will be able to take home and recreate with an assortment of available dyes. This class is run in collaboration with the IPRC. For teens in grades 6 through 12. Tuesday, June 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun and learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Vietnamese Knitting Club: Come join the fun and learn how to knit and crochet together. All ages and experience levels welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Mondays from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Read “Portland Confidential: Sex, Crime and Corruption in the Rose City” by Phil Stanford. Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Monday, June 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Beginning Somali Sewing Class—Barnamij Sharqaan: Learn beginning sewing. Instruction will be only in Somali. Registration required; call Suad at 503-988-6993. Friday, June 22; Saturday, June 23; Friday, June 29; and Saturday, June 30 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. In Spanish.

Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up e-mail accounts and filling out online forms and applications. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR EVERYONE

Reimagining Home—A South Asian Youth Panel: Through visual art, spoken word, mini-performances and conversations, a diverse panel of local South Asian youth will unpack the nuances of their lives as recent immigrants to America. Come, learn and engage with their experiences and journeys. Saturday, June 23from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Mondays beginning June 25 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Tuesdays beginning June 26 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Fridays beginning June 29 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Fridays beginning June 29 from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Mondays beginning June 25 from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and Tuesdays beginning June 26 from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Chinese Storytime: Storytime presented in Cantonese for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Sundays from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Thursdays beginning June 21 from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Chess at the Library: Have fun playing chess or Chinese chess. We provide the chess equipment. All ages welcome.

Saturday, June 2 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Upcycled Art: Join Trash for Peace to learn how to turn unwanted and recyclable materials into artistic treasures that are cool, fun and functional. All aspects of the program are bilingual in English and Spanish. Tuesday, June 19 from 2 to 4 p.m.

“All You Can Make” Art Bar: Art a la Carte turned restaurant salad bars into art bars for an “all you can make” art experience. Kids create at their own pace as imaginative ideas are transformed into masterpieces. Tuesday, June 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

JuggleMania: Rhys Thomas dazzles with improbable juggling, unique comedy and amazing acrobatics. Thursday, June 28 from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Black Storytime with Food-Sharing Nutrition Knowledge: This exciting storytime featuring themes of food growth and preparation and nutrition-related activities. Read fun picture books and participate in a nutrition activity together. A nutrition educator as a representative of OSU Extension Service Snap-Ed program will be on hand. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Saturday, June 30 from noon to 1 p.m.

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Read to the Dogs: Improve your reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. The dogs and handlers are from Pet Partners®. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Sundays from noon to 2 p.m.

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Please contact Karen at karens@multcolib.org for more information.

Monday, June 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Monday, June 25 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays and Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Adult Literacy Tutoring: Drop in to work one-on-one with a tutor. Get help with reading, writing, math, English and the GED. Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Sundays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Proud Voices: Local LGBTQ authors and poets Denise Chantrelle DuBois, Marnie Freeman, Vinnie Kinsella and Sam Roxas-Chua will read passages from their published works, share stories and answer questions from the audience. There will be plenty of opportunities for informal conversations, including a book signing. Light refreshments will be served. Made possible by The National Endowment for the Humanities Fund of The Library Foundation. For teens and adults. Saturday, June 2 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Russian Folk Songs: This performance showcases some of the most popular Russian songs. Russian singer and guitarist Natalia Hougen sings and shares the history and context of Russian folk songs. Program is in Russian. Thursday, June 14 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Pageturners Book Groups: Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Read “The Round House” by Louise Erdrich. Tuesday, June 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Read “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman. Wednesday, June 20 from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Summer Crafting: Join this summer gathering to make lovely seasonal art and crafts with recycled and nature-based materials. Have fun designing pieces to beautify your home and connect with the natural world this summer season. Whether you’re an expert crafter or this is your first-time crafting, you’ll enjoy this workshop and go home with some lovely decorative pieces. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123.

Saturday, June 30 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Tech Help: Meet one-on-one for 30 minutes with a friendly Tech Helper. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Mondays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Computer Help: Friendly, patient assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Tuesdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Android Basics: Learn the basics of using your Android smartphone or tablet. Bring your questions and your fully charged device. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m., except June 28.

E-books & Audiobooks—Hands-on Help: Drop in for one-on-one help. Please bring your device and any other equipment you need to download and/or transfer. Fridays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Canva for Cards, Posters and More: Are you looking for a fun and easy way to design beautiful cards, invitations or flyers? Do you wish your social media posts looked snappier? Do you want to explore alternatives to PowerPoint for your presentations? Come to this class to learn about Canva, a free online design studio. Please sign up for a Canva account before coming to class. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123.

Tuesday, June 5 from 2 to 4 p.m.