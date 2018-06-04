The Following is a list of meals to be served this month in the mid-county area by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) menu pattern. Research has shown that people who follow a low-sodium diet and the DASH diet receive the biggest benefit in lowering blood pressure and may help to prevent the development of high blood pressure. The DASH diet includes increased servings of fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry, nuts and whole grains. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian and meet one-third of the recommended daily caloric requirements.

The Meals on Wheels People DASH menus support chronic disease management of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. In addition, a soft diet is available for clients with digestive and oral problem. The soft diet will not include raw food items or general dietary irritants.

All Meals on Wheels clients receive the DASH menu pattern or the option of the soft diet. Vegetarian meals are also available. Two entrée options are served in our dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Friday, June 1: PORK TENDERLOIN, Dijon Sauce, Tri-Cut Red Potatoes, Tossed Salad and Summer Dressing or SUMMER CHICKEN SALAD with Carrot-Bean Blend Vegetables, Strawberry Luscious

Monday, June 4: LEMON-PEPPER TILAPIA and Brown Rice or CHICKEN STIR-FRY and Yakisoba Noodles with Green Beans, Chickpea Salad, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, June 5: MEATLOAF and Mashed Potatoes or PORK GYRO with Sunshine Carrots, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Apple

Wednesday, June 6: ROASTED PARMESAN CHICKEN, Spiral Noodles, Tossed Salad and French Dressing or TURKEY SALAD with Mixed Vegetables, Banana

Thursday, June 7: STIR-FRY PORK, White Rice and Claremont Salad or CHICKEN SALAD and White Beans with Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Orange

Friday, June 8: HERB BAKED CHICKEN, Polenta and Red Sauce or PUMPKIN ENCHILADA CASSEROLE with Flavor Fiesta Vegetables, Creamy Cucumber Salad, Citrus Cake

Monday, June 11: VEGETARIAN PENNE PASTA and Scandinavian Vegetables or ROAST BEEF SANDWICH and Spring Vegetable Soup with Rainbow Spinach Salad, Rainbow Dressing, Apple

Tuesday, June 12: IRISH STEW and Mashed Potatoes or LEMONGRASS CHICKEN and Wild Rice with Capri Mix Vegetables, Garden Salad, Italian Dressing, Banana

Wednesday, June 13: SOMALI CHICKEN, White Rice, Garden Blend Vegetables, Pepper Coleslaw, Orange

Hard-Boiled Egg Salad, Garden Blend Vegetables, Orange

Thursday, June 14: TILAPIA, Cucumber Sauce and Couscous or TURKEY SANDWICH and Potato Salad with Oregon Bean Medley, Spinach Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Bread Pudding

Friday, June 15: CHICKEN STROGANOFF and Noodles or VEGGIE BURGER and Black Bean Soup with Capri Mix Vegetables, Four Bean Salad, Strawberry Pear Gelatin

Monday, June 18: CHICKEN TERIYAKI, Brown Rice and Creamy Coleslaw or Plain Omelet, Salsa and Potatoes or with Edamame Medley, Creamy Coleslaw, Orange

Tuesday, June 19: SPAGHETTI, Meat Sauce, and Rainbow Spinach Salad or TURKEY SALAD with Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Seasonal Fruit

Wednesday, June 20: BAKED FISH, Black Bean Salsa and Couscous or CHICKEN SMITANE and Noodles with Sliced Carrots, Cucumber Salad, Russian Cream, Topping

Thursday, June 21: HONEY PINEAPPLE PORK, Noodles, Tossed Salad and Ranch Dressing or CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD with Garden Blend Vegetables, Orange

Friday, June 22: SOUTHWEST BEEF CASSEROLE or CHICKEN SPRING PASTA with Carrot Bean Blend Vegetables, Santa Fe Salad, Strawberry Gelatin Diced Pears

Monday, June 25: ASIAN BARBECUE CHICKEN and Red Potatoes or FISH TACO with Oregon Bean Medley, Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Fruit Cocktail

Tuesday, June 26: TAIWANESE BEEF STEW and Brown Rice or HAWAIIAN PIZZA with Szechuan Green Beans, Chinese Trio Salad, Kiwi

Wednesday, June 27: SPINACH LASAGNA or SHEPHERD’S PIE with Garden Blend Vegetables, Boston Bean Salad, Orange

Thursday, June 28: PORK STROGANOFF and Rotini Noodles or CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD with Capri Vegetables, Garden Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Oatmeal Cookie

Friday, June 29: CHICKEN CHILE VERDE and Brown Rice or TUNA SANDWICH and Butternut Squash Soup with Radish Tomato Salad, Creole Southwest Vegetable Medley, Peanut Butter Mousse

Modified diets available with a doctor’s prescription: soft, low sodium, diabetic and low cholesterol.