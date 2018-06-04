Local businesses provide employment for area residents and products and services close to home. Mid-county Memo Business Memos celebrate news, advancements, promotions, retirements, expansions and other noteworthy events at these cornerstones of our community. To share news of your business with our readers, Business Memo submissions for the July issue are due by Friday, June 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com. You may also mail submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, dial 503-287-8904.

Experienced groomers join team

U Can Do It Dog Wash & Grooming, 11931 N.E. Halsey St., has two new groomers.

Cheree Anne Clegg has 15 years of experience in pet services, include two years working with senior pets and dogs prone to skin problems and allergies. She loves grooming and prides herself on safety and quality.

Kim Koopman has been grooming dogs for nearly 30 years and is highly respected in the industry.

Shop owner Sue Wade is thrilled that Cheree and Kim have chosen to bring their considerable talents to U Can Do It.

The full-service grooming salon also offers self-service tubs for grooming your own dog.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Call 503-477-7868 to make an appointment or drop in for self-service.

Annual cruise-in draws nearly 100 classic cars

Jim Dandy held its annual classic car cruise-in last month. Nearly 100 entrants cruised to the popular Parkrose drive-in for the contest, according to Bob Miller, one of the event organizers with the Road Knights Car Club, the group that produces the event. “It was a good one this year,” said Miller. “The club started in 1952; we’ve been going to Jim Dandy for about 15 years.”

Best in show—the Jim Dandy Choice Award—went to a 1960 Chrysler Imperial.

School district staffers take pride in school grounds

Parkrose School District Business and Operations Director Sharie Lewis organized a Parkrose District Office grounds beautification day last month. District office support staff, who normally spend most of their day in front of a computer, put their gardening clothes on and pulled weeds for a day. You may notice a fresher look to the building’s grounds when driving by the office on Northeast Prescott Street and 106th Avenue. Special thanks to board chair Mary Lu Baetkey for her plant donations and help cleaning up and maintenance supervisor Tom Dufresne, along with Kyle Brought from maintenance, for hauling and spreading barkdust. This was an unexpected team-building activity for the Parkrose office crew.