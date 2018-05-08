Each day members of our community quietly celebrate milestones, achievements and accomplishments—big and small. This department highlights these triumphs for the community.

Eightieth birthday celebrated at work

Eleanor Halsey was feted by Portland Christian Junior/Senior High School (PCS) students and staff last month. A cake large enough to serve the student body and special guests was presented to Halsey in celebration of her 80th birthday.

Halsey has worked at PCS for nearly 44 years. She began her career there in the high school office when her daughters were in attendance. She now runs the student store, restocks school supplies and maintains and tracks student records.

Auction supports special education

Boots and bling filled the Airport Sheraton on April 14 as Parkrose friends gathered for the Parkrose Educational Foundation’s 15th annual dinner auction. Spirited bidding had the crowd on the edge of their seats as special education gained $16,600 during the paddle raise.

The Parkrose Educational Foundation would like to thank everyone who donated to the auction and for supporting Parkrose students. Join the fun next year on April 27 for the 25th anniversary of the Foundation.

Argay Green Street project update

Environmental Services continues construction in the Argay Terrace Neighborhood. The project includes moving some water pipes, replacing select stormwater inlets and reconstructing a few intersection sidewalks and Americans with Disabilities Act ramps, as well as constructing 53 green street planters.

When it rains in this neighborhood, water flows over streets, drains into the stormwater system and flows to the Columbia Slough, carrying pollution with it. The green street planters are built next to sidewalks to clean and filter the stormwater before it enters the slough to protect water quality, reduce the risk of basement backups and help control stormwater runoff during heavy rain events.

Construction activities are taking place in multiple locations. There are periods of inactivity between phases, especially with the green street planters. The tentative schedule is as follows:

• Northeast 125th Place: Work has begun on two green street planters at Northeast 125th Place off Sandy Boulevard and two on Northeast 125th Place off Prescott Street and will continue into early May.

• Multiple locations: the Portland Water Bureau will connect new lines from Northeast 125th Place, Prescott Street, 131st Place, 133rd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.

Contact Debbie Caselton at 503-823-2831 or e-mail debbie.caselton@portlandoregon.gov. To sign up for periodic e-mail updates, email Debbie with “Argay” in the subject line. You can also check the project webpage for updates at portlandoregon.gov/bes/argay.

Students create commission lei

Portland Christian Junior/Senior High School’s (PCS’s) newly inaugurated National Art Honor Society (NAHS) and National Junior Art Honor Society (NJAHS) worked together to create the commissioning lei for the new navy ship U.S.S. Portland (LPD-27), named for our city. The ship was commissioned last month (“Local Navy vet rallies locals to celebrate U.S.S. Portland commissioning” MCM November 2017).

Students created the lei using twisted nylon and polyester rope; 1,500 red, white and blue high-density plastic bags; and 1,800 cable ties. “Creating the 150-foot lei took around 10 hours to construct with 15 students,” said Sarah Whitley, art teacher and NAHS/NJAHS advisor.

Take it to the court for education

Through its fourth annual “Take It to the Court for Education” program, the Trail Blazers Foundation and Wells Fargo distributed grants to the following area schools:

• $4,000 to Harrison Park School, 2225 S.E. 87th Ave., to provide financial support for school functions, including a multicultural fair, field trips and behavior incentives for students.

• $3,700 to Lincoln Park Elementary, 13200 S.E. Lincoln St., to pay for a week-long artist residency. The artist will work with the youths to create a colorful mural that reflects the diversity of the student population.

• $2,000 to Madison High School, 2735 N.E. 82nd Ave., to provide transportation for future first-generation college students to visit campuses outside the Portland area.

Teachers, school staff, administrators, parents and community members submitted more than 300 applications in pursuit of grants for their local schools. A committee of community leaders managed the review process to determine this year’s winners.