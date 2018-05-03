We offer the Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large. When sending submissions, please include details that apply and a contact name and phone number or email address. Submissions for June are due Tuesday, May 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com or mail your submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, call 503-287-8904.

ACTIVITIES and CELEBRATIONS

Naturescaped yard tour

Get a look behind the scenes at naturescaped yards and gardens that are bursting with color and creativity on this free, self-guided tour offered through East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The yard tour is self-guided and provides a great opportunity to meet the do-it-yourself gardeners who have created low-maintenance landscapes that feature native plants, attract wildlife and conserve water without relying on synthetic fertilizers or pesticides.

Register in advance at emswcd.org. Click on workshops and events.

Streets projects in East Portland

Join Portland Bureau of Transportation staffers at its open house to learn about transportation projects coming to east Portland Wednesday, May 16 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Visit portlandoregon.gov/transportation/eastpdx to learn more about projects underway in east Portland.

East Portland greenway bike ride

Take a guided bike ride with Portland Bureau of Transportation staff to learn more about the 100s Neighborhood Greenway, 130s Neighborhood Greenway, East Glisan Street Update, 102nd Street Reconfiguration, 4M Neighborhood Greenway and HOP Neighborhood Greenway Wednesday, May 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The ride begins at Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Come early and check out the East Portland Open House beginning at 4:30 p.m. before hitting the streets to see and learn about upcoming changes by bike.

This ride is organized by PBOT’s Portland by Cycle program. Learn more about it at portlandoregon.gov/transportation/44298.

Prescott celebrating 70 years

Prescott Elementary School in the Parkrose School District has been educating area children since 1947. You’re invited to celebrate its 70th anniversary Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All past, present and future students of the school are invited to tour the newly remodeled building and enjoy light refreshments.

CLASSES and WORKSHOPS

Summer activities for kids

Portland Christian is offering summer camps and workshops for preschool (age 2 1/2 years) to high school students. Registration for these camps and workshops is open to the public. Dates, times and costs vary according to the offering for the preschoolers and elementary students. Art workshops are available for students grades six to 12; softball, volleyball and basketball camps are open for various grades. Please check the school website for more information at pcschools.org/apps/pages/summer-programs-2018.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES

Free spay/neuter services for feral and stray cats

The Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon (FCCO) is offering free spay/neuter services through May 25 for feral and stray cats.

This special is funded by a grant from the Petco Foundation. Now is the perfect time to spay/neuter cats to prevent litters of kittens.

Spring breeding season is in full swing, and many community cats will be exhibiting nuisance behaviors, including fighting, spraying and yowling. These are associated with breeding and are reduced or eliminated when cats are fixed.

Individuals who are feeding feral or stray cats qualify for this special offer, regardless of income or where they live. Services include spay/neuter surgery, rabies and distemper vaccines, flea treatment and an ear tip for identification. Surgeries are performed at the FCCO spay/neuter clinic in SW Portland.

FCCO has humane live traps available to safely catch and transport cats. They will train you on how to use the traps and on best practices for catching feral cats so that even if you haven’t trapped before, you’ll be successful. Help the feral and stray cats in your neighborhood this spring and support FCCO in improving the welfare and reducing the population of feral and stray cats

To schedule an appointment, call 503-797-2606 or visit feralcats.com and mention the promo code SPRING18.

Space is limited, so call today.

Invest in your community

The Community Investment Trust (CIT) is a low-dollar, loss-protected investment opportunity for east Portland residents of zip codes 97216, 97230, 97233 and 97236. Through the CIT, investors build equity in Plaza 122, a thriving and diverse commercial property in East Portland. The CIT aims to help all residents benefit from Portland’s economic prosperity.

If you would like to learn more, attend an informational session at The Rosewood Initiative, 16126 S.E. Stark St., Wednesday, May 7, or Monday, June 4 from 6 to 7 pm. Food and refreshments provided.

For additional information, e-mail cit@mercycorpsnw.org, visit investCIT.com or call 503-896-5073.

REUNIONS

PHS class of 1969

The Parkrose High class of 1969 will gather Saturday, June 9 at Level Beer, 5211 N.E. 148th Ave. (former site of The Barn) from 6 to 10 p.m. to remember graduation night 49 years ago. Watch for postings on the Parkrose Class of 1969 Facebook page and the Parkrose High Alumni Association Facebook page.

FUNDRAISERS

Monthly Parkrose can drive

Saturday, May 5, is refundable can and bottle day for the Bronco Boosters. Swing by Parkrose Middle School, 11800 N.E. Shaver St., between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to drop off your donation. The Boosters will make good use of the funds to support activities and provide scholarships for Parkrose students.

If you miss the May collection date, MEChA volunteers will take your donations Saturday, June 7.

Pancake breakfast supports kids, seniors and others in need

The annual Montavilla Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast fundraiser is Sunday, May 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbia Christian School/Johnson Center, 9109 E. Burnside St.

Ticket are $5. Breakfast includes ham, eggs, coffee, juice, milk and pancakes, of course.

Funds raised support Mt. Hood Kiwanis Camp for Handicapped Children and Adults, SnowCap Community Charities, Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels, TaborVilla Little League and Vestal School.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

Check out local nurseries with avid gardeners

It is field trip time for Villa Garden Club. After its Thursday, May 24 meeting at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 S.E. 139th Ave., the group will tour two local nurseries, followed by lunch at a nearby restaurant. The business meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. with coffee and dessert. You are invited to join the fun. Please call Chris McClure at 503-489-5437 for more information.

Crafters warm hearts, heads of cancer patients

The Turban Makers group makes cancer turbans, knit hats, scarves, lap robes, pillows and pillowcases for eight area hospitals. Since 2002 they have donated more than 20,000 turbans, hats and scarves; 6,000 pillows; and nearly 2,000 lap robes to oncology groups. Crafters work at home and meet the third Tuesday of the month (May 22 this month) from 1 to 3 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. If you want to make a difference in the community with your crafts, this is the group for you. To learn more, contact Judy Wilson at 503-255-1915.

Central East Portland (CEP) Rotary meets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Montavilla Kiwanis Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Stark Street Pizza, 9234 S.E. Stark St. Montavilla Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Rotary Club of Northeast Portland club meets Tuesdays at noon at Bradford’s Sports Lounge, 10346 N.E. Halsey St.

East Portland Chamber of Commerce (EPCC) brings small business tools and resources together at regular meetings and seminars. Join EPCC Happy Hour for a casual night of fun with chamber members and guests Thursday, June 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Old Chicago, 10300 S.E. Washington St. You’ll get a chance to see members who are not able to make morning meetings. Please invite employees, friends, family and potential new Chamber members. 21 and over only. The Chamber provides free appetizers.

Visit eastportlandchamberofcommerce.com to register and to view the group’s full schedule.

Midway Business Association meets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Pizza Baron, 2604 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Gateway Area Business Association meets the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at El Indio Mexican Restaurant, 11114 N.E. Halsey St. Network with local business owners over lunch.

Parkrose Business Association meets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Elmer’s Restaurant-Parkrose, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

82nd Avenue of Roses Business Association meets the fourth Tuesday of the month (except August and December) from 8 to 9 a.m. at Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO), 2788 S.E. 82nd Ave.

BAZAARS and SALES

Chose a plant for Mom and one for your garden

The annual Villa Garden Club spring plant sale is Saturday, May 12 at Parkrose Community Church, 12505 N.E. Halsey St., from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There will be a nice selection of perennials along with native plants and pollinator attractors, as well as special planters for Mother’s Day.

Check out the handy reference and research sources to learn more about the plants you have selected. To facilitate your shopping, a holding area and carry-out service will be provided.

Inaugural rummage sale

St. Therese School, 1260 N.E. 132nd Ave. will have a rummage sale Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first fundraiser of its kind for the school features clothing, furniture, golf clubs and more. This is a cash-only event, so stop by the ATM on your way.

Fuchsias for your garden

The annual Oregon Fuchsia Society plant sale is Saturday, May 19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Fabric Depot parking lot, Southeast 122nd Avenue and Stark Street.

Volunteers from OFS will be on hand to answer questions, give advice, and help load your new purchases.

Fuchsias sold out before the 2 p.m. close time last year, so get there early.

Sale offers books, games, puzzles

The Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1700 N.E. 132 Ave., annual book sale is Friday, June 1, and Saturday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Browse for books, games, puzzles, CDs, DVDs and kids’ items at great prices.

Crafters wanted

Sign up now for the Rivercrest Community Church craft bazaar scheduled for Saturday, July 21. Organizers are seeking crafters who are interested in purchasing a table at this bazaar. Tables are $25 and will be sold first-come, first-served. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, May 15. To obtain an application or get more details, please call the church at 503-254-4400. The church is located at 3201 N.E. 148th Ave.

GIVING BACK

You can be the next Pop Can Patty

Parent teacher groups at all Parkrose schools are recruiting a representative or two to join the team that runs the monthly pop can drive at the middle school. The can and bottle drive generates nearly $18,000 per year that helps fund student clubs, activities and events as well as scholarships and the high school senior all-night party.

The monthly drive is the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. until l p.m. There are other opportunities available that require 10 to 15 hours per year.

Contact Pop Can Patty Meighen at 503-333-3969 to sign on to help with this unique and valuable fundraising opportunity.

DDHS PTSA needs your support

The David Douglas High School (DDHS) Parent Teacher Student Association is a group of volunteers that raises funds for scholarships and the senior all-night party as well as assisting with other events that support DDHS. More involvement is needed from the DDHS community to continue the good work. Meetings are the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the north building (room 117). There are plenty of small ways you can help without a major time commitment. For the latest info on events and activities, follow the group at facebook.com/ddhsptsa.

Depave for Salmon at MHCC

Polluted rain water flows untreated into Beaver Creek on the Mt. Hood Community College campus where endangered salmon live. You can help change that. Sandy River Basin Watershed Council, Depave, and Mt. Hood Community College invite you to take part in a volunteer work party Saturday, May 19 from 8:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. Volunteers will pull up pavement in the main parking lots E, F, G, and H to install rain gardens to filter pollution—all with minimal parking loss.

All ages are welcome; no experience needed. Long pants and close-toed shoes are required. Bring a water bottle. Necessary tools, gloves, safety gear and lunch will be provided. There will be activities for kids, and the Gresham Saturday Market is just down the street.

Go to sandyriver.org/projects/depave/ to learn more and to register.

Standup for seniors

Volunteer advocates are needed in Mid-county for elderly living in long-term care facilities. Help safeguard the well-being of vulnerable seniors and others in nursing homes, assisted living or residential care facilities and adult foster homes. As a certified ombudsman volunteer, you will help to ensure the rights and dignity of the residents. Local training and support are provided. Schedules are flexible and are typically about four hours a week. Learn more at 800-522-2602 or oregon.gov/ltco.

THE ARTS

Concert celebrates spring

The Sunnyside Symphony Orchestra presents its spring concert Sunday, May 6 at 4 p.m. at Sunnyside Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 10501 S.E. Market St. The concert is free and accessible.

Works include “Finlandia” by Jean Sibelius, “Concerto for Viola and Orchestra” by Béla Bartók with guest soloist Désirée Elsevier of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7 in A Major, op. 92.”

For more information, please visit sunnysidesymphony.org.

Visual arts, band and choir students share their talents

The annual Portland Christian Junior High Spring Arts Showcase is Wednesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at 12425 N.E. San Rafael St. Tour the works of visual arts students and enjoy band and choir performances. Open to the public; no entry fee.

A light and lively show

The East County Community Orchestra will present its spring concert Sunday, June 3 at Horner Performing Arts Center, David Douglas High School, 1400 S.E. 130th Ave. Downbeat at 3 p.m.

The theme for this performance is “Marches, Light Classical, Show Tunes, Oh, My!”

Refreshments will be served at intermission. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted. The venue is wheelchair accessible.

Drama camp—a high Cs adventure

Pirates seek adventure and treasure on the high seas. A mighty storm rolls in and the pirates find themselves shipwrecked on a deserted island … or is it? Does the king of the high Cs have a plan to save the day?

For the 12th summer, Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St., is offering a music and drama camp to young people entering grades three through eight. The musical this year is “Pirates 2: The Hidden Treasure” by John Jacobson and Roger Emerson (Hal Leonard Corporation). The camp is under the direction of talented music instructors Molly Fazio, who is now retired from Lloyd Light Middle School, and Lesley Bossert, from Parkrose High School. The camp fee is $50. Scholarships and family prices are available based on financial need. The camp will be held Aug. 6 to 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A family barbecue will be held Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. followed by a performance at 6 p.m. For more information and to receive a registration form, contact Jan Schmidt at schmidt6011@comcast.net. Space is limited to 40 campers. Parkrose United Methodist Church is located at 11111 NE Knott St.

EDUCATION

District seeks input on start times

The David Douglas School District plans changes to next year’s start and end times for its schools. Input of parents, students and community members is being sought at a meeting Tuesday, May 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the south cafeteria at David Douglas High School, 1500 S.E. 130th Ave.

HEALTH and WELLNESS

Free mini-clinics

Compassion Connect offers free health clinics with limited medical and dental care on a first-come, first-serve basis.

• Rockwood Preparatory Academy, 740 S.E. 182nd Ave., Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

• Gateway Church, 13300 N.E. San Rafael St., Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To learn more, contact Milan Homola, co-founder and executive director or Compassion Connect, at milan@compassionconnect.com.

FAITH and VALUES

Summer five-day club for kids

Grace Bible Fellowship is partnering with Child Evangelism Fellowship to host two free summer five-day clubs. Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to attend one or both fun daily clubs. Clubs meet for 90 minutes each day, five days in a row.

The first club will be hosted next door to Grace Bible Fellowship, 12318 N.E. Siskiyou St., from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 25 through 29.

The second club will meet at the west end of Knott Park, 11427 N.E. Sacramento St., from 1 to 2:30 p.m. June 25 through 29.

Child Evangelism Fellowship is a Bible-centered ministry serving in 188 countries around the world. All teachers and helpers have been trained and screened to ensure your child’s protection. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Wills Osborn at wills.osborn@gmail.com.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood Association meeting: Monday, May 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Ron Russell Middle School, 3955 S.E. 112th Ave. The agenda includes speakers who will discuss topics related to gardening and the environment, including:

• Michael Mills-Lents Stabilization and Job Creation Project with a focus on the environmental implications

• Lauren Lubowicki and Maya Edelstein-Zenger Farm

• Lenny Dee—Portland Just Energy Transition

• Adrienne Moat—Johnson Creek Water Shed

• Daniel Newberry—Green Lents

Please enter through the front double doors near the bus drop-off. The meeting will take place upstairs in the library.

Parkrose Neighborhood Association meeting: Tuesday, May 15 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Russellville Grange, 12105 N.E. Prescott St. Contact parkroseneighbors@gmail.com for more information.

Russell Neighborhood Association meeting: Thursday, May 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at University of Western States, 2900 N.E. 132nd Ave., Hampton Hall Conference Room. For more information, contact Ron Glanville at ronglanville@gmail.com or visit russellneighbors.org.

Hazelwood Neighborhood Association board meeting: Monday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. at East Portland Neighbor Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave. Contact Chair Arlene Kimura at arlene.kimura@gmail.com for more information. All neighbors are welcome at any meeting.

East Portland Action Plangeneral meeting: Wednesday, May 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at David Douglas School District office board room, 1500 S.E. 130th Ave. The purpose of the East Portland Action Plan general meeting is to coordinate implementation of action items in the East Portland Action Plan. Childcare and dinner provided. Dinner served at 6 p.m. Interpretation provided upon request with reasonable notice. Contact Lore Wintergreen at 503-823-4035 or lore.wintergreen@portlandoregon.gov.

Glenfair Neighborhood Associationmeeting: Thursday, May 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Glenfair School, 15300 N.E. Glisan St.

Mill Park Neighborhood Associationboard meeting: Monday, May 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St. Contact mill.park.pdx.chair@gmail.com for more information.

Wilkes Community Group general meeting: Tuesday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2101 N.E. 162nd Ave.

East Portland Parks Coalition general meeting: Thursday, June 7 at 7 p.m. at 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

LIBRARIES

Bike to Books: Celebrate National Bike Month. Ride your bike to the library during May and get a free bike light. Multnomah County Library is partnering with the city of Portland Bureau of Transportation and Metro to give free bike lights to patrons who ride their bikes to any Multnomah County library during the month of May. One bike light per person—while supplies last. Students in pre-K through 12th grade can enter the bike lane art coloring contest. May 1 through 31.

Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon, except May 28.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Tuesdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except May 29.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Fridays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Fridays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Mondays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except May 28, and Tuesdays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., except May 29.

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Chinese Storytime: Storytime presented in Cantonese for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Sundays from 1 to 1:45 p.m., except May 13.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Thursdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m., except May 31.

Bike Storytime: Join a special storytime to celebrate National Bike Month. Friday, May 4 from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.,

Saturday, May 5 from 12 to 12:30 p.m. and Monday, May 7 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Chess at the Library: Have fun playing chess or Chinese chess. Chess equipment is provided. All ages welcome.

Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Black Storytime with Food—Sharing Nutrition Knowledge: Come join us for an exciting storytime featuring themes of food growth and preparation and nutrition-related activities. Read fun picture books and participate in a nutrition activity. A nutrition educator as a representative of OSU Extension Service SNAP-Ed. Program will be on hand. Saturday, May 19 from noon to 1 p.m.

Celebrating Cultures: Come join Midland Library’s Teen Council to celebrate some of the many cultures in our neighborhood. Activities will include an ambient playlist, volunteer-run informational displays, performances, food tasting and a collaborative poetry workshop. Sunday, May 20 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Dog Days of Summer: From delightful short skits to dog puppets galore to dog and cat songs, you will actively celebrate your furry pals. Bring your own stuffed dog or cat and join Jory Aronson’s show as a performer, actor or musician. Wanted: all dog and cat lovers. Tuesday, May 29 from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Read to the Dogs: Improve your reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. The dogs and handlers are from Pet Partners®. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Sundays from noon to 2 p.m.

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Please contact Karen at karens@multcolib.org for more information.

Mondays from 4 to 5:30 p.m., except May 28.

FOR ADULTS

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays and Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., except May 28;

Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., except May 2 and 30, and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., except May 3 and 31.

Adult Literacy Tutoring: Drop in to work one-on-one with a tutor. Get help with reading, writing, math, English and the GED. Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Sundays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia—Effective Communication Strategies: As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, May 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Pageturners Book Groups: Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Read “The Underground Girls of Kabul: In Search of a Hidden Resistance in Afghanistan” by Jenny Nordberg.

Tuesday, May 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Read “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race” by Margot Lee Shetterly. Wednesday, May 16 from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease: In this class, attendees will gain an understanding of the difference between age-related memory loss and Alzheimer’s and what to do if they or someone they know has signs of the disease. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, May 22 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Job Application Strategies: Looking for a job? Not sure which skills you need to highlight? Job coach specialists from Goodwill Industries are here to help. Develop a master job application and learn how to market transferable skills to land the job you want. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Wednesday, May 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Tech Help: Meet one-on-one for 30 minutes with a friendly Tech Helper. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Mondays from 3 to 4:30 p.m., except May 28.

Computer Help: Friendly, patient assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Tuesdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

E-books and Audiobooks—Hands-On Help: Drop in for one-on-one help. Please bring your device and any other equipment you need to download and/or transfer files. Fridays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Internet Basics: This class is an introduction to using the Internet on computers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, May 1 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Word Processing 1: Learn about different tools you can use to create and edit documents. You will use Google Docs and Microsoft Word. This class is for beginners, but you must be comfortable using a keyboard and a mouse. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, May 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Computer Basics: Learn the very basics of using a computer, a keyboard and a mouse. This class uses Windows-based laptop computers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, May 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Protecting Yourself Online: Curious about the basics of staying safe online? Come to this class to learn what you can do to protect yourself online with more secure passwords, recognizing and reporting online scams, privacy control with your social media accounts and more. This class is for beginners. Bring your own laptop or mobile device or use a library computer. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123.Tuesday, May 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Wednesdays through May 16 from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Thursdays through May 17 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Thursdays through May 17 from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Fridays through May 18 from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Bike Storytime: Join this special family storytime for children newborn to 6 years to celebrate National Bike Month.

Saturday, May 5 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays, May 12 and 19 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

A Better World with Shakespeare: Join the Original Practice Shakespeare Festival for an interactive, improvisational, fun and funny performance of the best of Shakespeare and how his work has made our world a better world. Saturday, May 19 from 3 to 3:45 p.m.

FOR KIDS

Follow the Reader: Practice your new reading skills with a teen buddy. Discover new books, learn new words, and make a new friend. Sign up for a 30-minute session to read with a specially trained teen volunteer. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Saturdays through May 19 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun and learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Nature Drawing: Drawing or sketching the natural world from observation fills the artist with awe and wonderment. In this drawing class, engage in fun and surprising sketching exercises to loosen the hand to draw with confidence and to learn to observe. Study how light and shadow affect objects and how to tone, shade and apply texture to make your natural objects look realistic. You will walk away with a collection of ideas and drawing skills to practice for the rest of the year. All skill levels welcome. Please bring a seashell, favorite rock or another natural object. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Sunday, May 13 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Knitting Club: Come join the fun to learn how to knit and crochet together. All ages and experience levels welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Mondays, May 14 and 21 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Read “A Fatal Grace” by Louise Penny. Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Monday, May 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up e-mail accounts and filling out online forms and applications. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.