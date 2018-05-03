Following is a list of meals to be served this month by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) menu pattern. Research has shown that people who follow a low-sodium diet and the DASH diet receive the biggest benefit in lowering blood pressure and may help to prevent the development of high blood pressure. The DASH diet includes increased fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry, nuts and whole grains. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian and meet one-third of the recommended daily caloric requirements.

The Meals on Wheels People DASH menus support chronic disease management of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. In addition, a soft diet is available for clients with digestive and oral problems. The soft diet will not include raw food items or general dietary irritants.

All Meals on Wheels clients receive the DASH menu pattern or the option of the soft diet. Vegetarian meals are also available. Two entrée options are served in our dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Tuesday, May 1: SPAGHETTI and Meat Sauce or TURKEY SALAD with Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Rainbow Spinach Salad, Seasonal Fruit

Wednesday, May 2: BAKED FISH, Black Bean Salsa and Couscous or CHICKEN SMITANE and Noodles with Sliced Carrots, Garden Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Bread Pudding

Thursday, May 3: HONEY PINEAPPLE PORK and Noodles or CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD with Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Orange

Friday, May 4: MEXICAN CASSEROLE, Carrot Bean Blend Vegetables and Santa Fe Salad or CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD with Strawberry Gelatin, Diced Pears

Monday, May 7: ASIAN BARBECUE CHICKEN and Red Potatoes or FISH TACO with Oregon Bean Medley, Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Fruit Cocktail

Tuesday, May 8: TAIWANESE BEEF STEW and Brown Rice or HAWAIIAN PIZZA with Szechuan Green Beans, Chinese Trio Salad, Kiwi

Wednesday, May 9: SPINACH LASAGNA or PORK SLIDERS and Potato Wedges with Garden Blend Vegetables, Boston Bean Salad, Orange

Thursday, May 10: CHICKEN CHILE VERDE, Brown Rice and Radish Tomato Salad or TUNA SANDWICH, Butternut Squash Soup and Creamy Cucumber Salad with Creole Southwest Vegetable Medley, Peanut Butter Mousse

Friday, May 11: PORK STROGANOFF and Rotini Noodles or SPRING PASTA and Chicken with Capri Vegetables, Garden Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Chocolate Zucchini Cake

Monday, May 14: SWAI FISH, Lemon Dill Sauce and Red Potatoes or BROCCOLI-TOMATO QUICHE, Mixed Vegetables, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Samoa Cookie

Tuesday, May 15: PLAIN OMELET, Salsa, Tri-Cut Potatoes, Garden Salad and Bleu Cheese Dressing or TACO SALAD with Imperial Blend Vegetables, Apple

Wednesday, May 16: MEAT LASAGNA, Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad and French Dressing or TUNA SALAD NIÇOISE with Orange and Peach Gelatin

Thursday, May 17: TURKEY with ROAST HERBS and APRICOT SAUCE, Polenta, Key West Blend Vegetables and Claremont Salad or CHICKEN GRAPE SALAD with Banana Bread

Friday, May 18: CHICKEN STROGANOFF, Noodles and Capri Mix Vegetables or VEGGIE BURGER and Black Bean Soup with Four Bean Salad, Orange

Monday, May 21: SLOPPY JOE, Potatoes, Hamburger Bun and Sliced Carrots or CHICKEN FAJITA and Tortilla Soup with Spinach Salad, French Dressing, Lemon Blueberry Gelatin

Tuesday, May 22: SWEET and SOUR CHICKEN and Brown Rice or CREAMY GARLIC PIZZA with Capri Blend Vegetables, Vermicelli Noodle Salad, Apple

Wednesday, May 23: LEMONGRASS FISH and White Rice or CABBAGE and MINCED CHICKEN with Cabbage Parsley Salad, Garden Blend Vegetables, Chocolate Cake

Thursday, May 24: TURKEY TETRAZZINI and Spaghetti Noodles or GRILLED VEGETABLE SANDWICH and French Lentil Soup with Oregon Bean Medley, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Banana

Friday, May 25: BEEF and MACARONI CASSEROLE and Country Trio Vegetable or OPEN-FACE TURKEY SANDWICH and Lentil Soup with Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Monday, May 28: CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY

Tuesday, May 29: CHEESE RAVIOLI or PORK SLIDERS and Potato Wedges with Italian Blend Vegetables, Navy Bean Salad, Bread Pudding

Wednesday, May 30: CITRUS TARRAGON CHICKEN or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH with Mashed Potatoes, Italian Blend Vegetables, Patio Salad, Thin Mint Cookies

Thursday, May 31: SWEDISH MEATBALLS and Spiral Noodles or SPRING PASTA and Tofu with Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Navy Bean Salad, Banana

Modified diets available with a doctor’s prescription: soft, low sodium, diabetic and low cholesterol.