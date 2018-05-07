Local businesses provide employment for area residents and products and services close to home. Mid-county Memo Business Memos celebrate news, advancements, promotions, retirements, expansions and other noteworthy events at these cornerstones of our community. To share news of your business with our readers, Business Memo submissions for the June issue are due by Tuesday, May 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com. You may also mail submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, dial 503-287-8904.

Reynolds chooses superintendent

The Reynolds School District board has selected Dr. Danna Diaz as the finalist in their search for a new superintendent to serve the district. The board has entered into contract negotiations with Diaz, and she is expected to start July 1, as retiring Superintendent Dr. Linda Florence leaves her position at the end of the 2017–18 school year.

Diaz is currently the superintendent of schools for San Juan Island School District in Friday Harbor, Washington. She holds a doctoral degree in education administration from University of Texas, a master’s degree in preschool education from University of Houston, and a bachelor’s degree from University of Marcy Hardin-Baylor. Before working with the San Juan Islands School District, she was assistant superintendent of El Paso Independent School District (20,000 students), director of student engagement at Fort Worth Independent School District (80,000 students), regional superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia (130,000 students), and statewide technical assistance provider and education specialist at Dallas Independent School District (157,000 students). She also was an elementary principal in Round Rock, Texas, the district bilingual coordinator in La Porte, Texas and a bilingual elementary teacher in Houston, Texas and Pasadena, California.

Executive recruitment consultants McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, initially reviewed 33 applicants from 17 different states who applied for the open position and presented eight highly qualified candidates for the board to review. The board narrowed that selection to four they invited for the interview process. Candidates were interviewed by the board and met with various stakeholder groups including administrative personnel, staff union groups, parent groups, students, and community partners in early April. The board received sealed comments and input from each stakeholder group on the four candidates, which were carefully reviewed during six hours of deliberation.

“We are thrilled the various stakeholder groups were able to offer us valuable input during the process of choosing the finalist for the superintendent position,” said Reynolds School Board Chair Joe Teeny. “With the qualifications and skills Dr. Diaz will be bringing to our district along with the positive connection and feedback she received from the stakeholder groups, we are confident in her ability to lead our district for years to come.”

For more information on the process of selecting a new superintendent of schools, please visit reynolds.k12.or.us and click on the “Superintendent Search” link.

MHCC chooses bold, innovative leader

The Mt. Hood Community College (MHCC) board of directors has chosen Lisa Skari, Ed.D., to become the college’s next president. Dr. Skari was selected by the board from among five finalists who visited the campus earlier this month.

Skari is currently the vice president for institutional advancement at Highline College in Des Moines, Washington. She has spent 26 years in the community college system, beginning her career as an adjunct faculty member before working her way into a leadership role. Skari earned a doctorate of education from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, and holds a master of business administration degree from Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Washington.

“The board is proud of the search process that brought us five highly qualified candidates,” stated Tamie Arnold, board chair. “Dr. Skari stood out as a bold and innovative leader—qualities that will bode well for the future of the college.”

Skari becomes the college’s 11th president and follows Dr. Debra Derr, who will retire June 30 after serving five years as president at MHCC.

Insurance provider expands to Gateway

Hollywood Allstate Insurance (4421 N.E. Sandy Blvd.) has been a fixture in Hollywood since 1986. Now agent Mark Hall is bringing his expertise to Gateway. The office is at Northeast 111th Avenue and Halsey Street, next to the El Indio Mexican Restaurant. Hollywood Allstate Insurance offers home, life, motorcycle and auto insurance. The staff is bilingual and happy to answer all your questions.

“We are so glad to be in Gateway,” Hall says. “We look forward to becoming a part of the community.”

Venture Portland awards grants to neighborhood business districts

Last month, Venture Portland awarded $29,700 to fund a dozen spring/summer grant projects in Portland’s neighborhood business districts city-wide. Shopping locally is a way for Portlanders to support the small businesses that strengthen the livability and character of the neighborhoods they call home.

Mid-county business districts receiving grant money are:

• Gateway— “Cruising Gateway” (June 30)

• Montavilla/East Tabor—District Map

• 82nd Avenue—Corporate Infrastructure Improvement

Get medical care on the fly

Providence Express Care, one of Oregon’s largest providers of on-demand health care, is now servicing travelers and airport personnel at Portland International Airport. The walk-in virtual care clinic is open with on-demand providers offering treatment for common ailments such as allergies, cough and colds, headaches, sinus infections and upset stomachs. The clinic also provides a large assortment of over-the-counter health and wellness products and a demonstration of Providence’s Circle app for moms and moms-to-be.

Located just beyond the security checkpoint for the A, B and C concourses, Providence Express Care is intended to serve the more than 19 million travelers who pass through Portland International Airport each year, as well as the more than 10,000 employees who work at the airport.

The airport location, open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., features a private room and kiosk where travelers can initiate a secure video visit with a board-certified provider for diagnosis, treatment for minor illnesses and prescriptions, as needed. The cost of a visit is $49. In addition to medical care, the clinic features a large selection of over-the-counter health and wellness products.