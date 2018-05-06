CORRECTIONS

In last month’s article “Winter 2018 student achievement roundup,” we reported David Douglas High Mt. Hood Conference All-Star basketball players from the 2016–17 season. Here are the players named to all-conference teams for the 2017–18 season:

Four Scots boys were named to Mt. Hood Conference All-Star teams. They are Allen Talyboy and Abdi Dahir, second team, and Ameer Muhammad and Markus Presley, honorable mention.

Savannah Proske, Jie Tan and Sienna Glenn were each named Mt. Hood Conference All-Star second team from the David Douglas girls team.

