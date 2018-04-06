At the end of each school quarter, the Memo notes the achievements of area students and athletic teams. If we missed someone, let us know by e-mailing editor@midcountymemo.com or calling 503-287-8904. When you encounter young people in this community, know you are meeting some of Portland’s best and brightest.

DAVID DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL

ACADEMIC ALL-STARS

Boys basketball 3.29 GPA

Girls basketball 3.23 GPA

Boys swimming 3.60 GPA (top 10 in state)

Girls swimming 3.35 GPA

Dance/Drill 3.04 GPA

Cheer 3.08 GPA

ART

Esther Petukhova has won a Best in Grade National Scholastic Art and Writing Award. The Best in Grade honor is awarded to only two visual artists from each grade (seven through 12) nationwide. The award comes with a $500 cash prize and a ceremony at Carnegie Hall. Petukhova also earned a national gold medal, three national silver medals and 19 regional gold key awards.

Victoria Leus received a national silver medal for her artwork titled “Kiev.”

MAC SCHOLAR ATHLETE

The David Douglas High School 2018 MAC Scholar Athlete is Josiah Green. Green, a three-sport athlete, keeps his grades up while participating in football, wrestling and track. Wrestling coach Anthony Weerheim describes him as a leader “who has excellent work ethic, a huge heart and tons of athletic ability.” Football coach Josh Dill said Josiah “earned his name on the back of his varsity jersey this year [by] meeting the required grade point average, community service hours and attendance in training sessions.”

LETTERS OF INTENT

BOYS BASKETBALL

Four Scots boys were named to Mt. Hood Conference all-star teams. They are Allen Talyboy and Abdi Dahir, second team; and Ameer Muhammad and Markus Presley, honorable mention.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CHEER

David Douglas High School varsity cheerleaders took second in the OSAA State Championship-Small Coed Division at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in February. A couple of weeks later, the team traveled to Anaheim, California, to compete at USA Spirit Nationals, bringing home a second-place trophy from that event as well.

Varsity squad members are seniors Vivian Vu, Elizabeth Vu, Sandra Magana, Diana Yusupova and Lyndra Banks; juniors Angelina Deo and Cameron Holmes; and sophomores Izzy Ganchef, Hannah Irish, Emma Hay and Victoria Harden. Serving as varsity alternates are Silvia Arredondo, Daria Kulakavich, Tam Danh and Amelia Kang.

MUSIC

David Douglas music students winning district competitions and advancing to state are Alex Walker (flute), Daniel Folwick (clarinet), Landon Howard (alto sax), Wynne Chen (trombone), Naomi Southard (violin) and Vegas Harmon (bass). The Troubadors and Aubrey Folwick (clarinet) took second-place honors and qualified for state.

Also earning second-place awards and qualifying as first alternates to state are Ellie Hinh (viola), Savannah Puha (cello) and Daniel Meyer (bass).

Sarah Muller (horn) and Gabe Bella Fennell (trombone) placed third and are first alternates to state. Also placing third at districts were Mach Schmuckley (mallets), Rhaiden Phetsomphou (violin) and Tanner Howard (cello), who is also a second alternate to state.

WRESTLING

David Douglas High School brought home the fourth-place trophy at the OSAA state championships on the strength of state titles by Kyle Beal (138 pounds) and Anthony Cha (132 pounds), second place by Daniel Serik (220 pounds) and third place by Max Hodge (106 pounds). Each also won their respective district championships. Jahzriel Peak (145 pounds) also earned a third-place trophy at state after finishing second in districts.

Other district title holders and state qualifiers were Tairiq Crawley (113 pounds), Ruslan Pilat (152 pounds) and Romeo Manue (182 pounds). Second-place district honors also went to Hayden Narruhn (106 pounds and sixth at state), Telman Razatdinov (132 pounds and sixth at state) and Josiah Green (170 pounds). Damauri Durden (120 pounds), Andrey Ponomarev (126 pounds), Abdi Abdullahi (170 pounds) and Ethan Simmons (195 pounds) earned third-place trophys at district. Adam Young (126 pounds) came in fourth, and Xavier Massad (145 pounds) and Mostafa Abdul Wahed (182 pounds) placed sixth.

PARKROSE SCHOOLS

ACADEMIC ALL-STARS

Girls basketball 3.58 GPA

Boys swimming 3.89 GPA (first in state)

Girls swimming 3.62 GPA (top 10 in state)

Wrestling 3.19 GPA (fifth in state)

Dance/Drill 3.43 GPA

CONSTITUTION TEAM

Parkrose constitution team members brought home a pair of Outstanding Unit awards from the We the People competition. Team members are, from left, John Thai, Leslie Holguin, coach Richard English, Grace Trang, Tenzin Kartsang, Emiliano Flores, Theresa Do, Sarah Bolger, Katherine Grobey, Elliot Darus and Kevin Avellaneda.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bronco boys went 10-4 in league play to earn a play in game versus Summit of Bend. The Storm rolled into Rossi Field to claim a 55-54 victory and a spot in the 5A championship bracket.

Justin Tran was named to the first team All-Northwest Conference. Leyson Farmer and Damontae’ Burns were named to the third team; Isamu Chang and Shawn Briggs earned honorable mentions.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DANCE

GOVERNOR FOR A DAY

Parkrose Middle School student Karla Ochoa won the Governor for a Day essay contest. She shadowed Governor Brown as she served as “governor for a day.” Karla, accompanied by her brother Adrian, met with the Superintendent of Education and Korean diplomats, toured the capitol and enjoyed a private luncheon with the governor.

Karla’s essay expressed her desire to be a voice for the voiceless, including members of the LGBTQ community, immigrants, people of color and other marginalized groups.

Mellian Asmelash, also a Parkrose Middle School student, was a top-five finalist in the contest.

MUSIC

Parkrose Debonaire boys took first place at districts, as did the girls. Each group also qualified for the state competition.

Debonaire boys are Uriel Castro, Vlad Kuzmenko, Kenny To, Anthony Nguyen, Easton Fiser, Ethan Chang, Isamu Chang, Elliot Saephanh, Vynorton Nguyen, Yeilast Peter and Joe Souders. Debonaire girls are Sinclair Ashley, Grace Trang, Noelle Bell, Kayly Le, Angelea Nguyen, Nadia Pagoda, Kylie Sepich, Rachel Seid, Kate Grobey, Vicki Ebert and Theresa Do.

Jeffrey Bumatay (tuba) placed third and qualified as a first alternate to state. Kate Grobey (alto voice), Noelle Bell (mezzo soprano voice) and Haven Worley (snare drum) also earned third-place honors.

Other district qualifiers were Lily Sveinbjornssen (alto voice), Easton Fiser (baritone voice), Austin Dong (clarinet), Kelza Garcia (flute), Liza Protchenko (flute) and Emily Miller (French horn).

The Parkrose Middle School band placed third among 14 participating schools at the middle school band festival at Sandy High School. Honor band members are Hannah Alvaran, Ana Amador-Fuentes, Noe Barahona, Emily Bardocz, Isis Bayonne, Caleb Bradford, Devan Brown, Haylee Chernault, Quinmree Corey, Matthew Dobre, Jacob Dyer, Daniel Fabyanchuk, Samuel Fabyanchuk, Alixander Fernee, Alizyna Fernee, Amirah Fields, Tyler Fields, Garrett Gothro, Elijah Grady, James Grant, Amanda Ho, Megan Ho, Zhanna Khabarova, Tanya Konyukhova, Ruby LaBonty, Aleks Lazurko, Lyly-Elizabeth Le, Hannah Lewis, Eric Lopez Martinez, Jordan Madera, Rider Maldonado, Haley Marshall, Ruby Marshall, Mason Maurer, Marissa Mercado, Donovan Meyer, Brookty Micael, Josedavid Munoz-Ronquillo, Keegan Neely, Venus Ngo, Enzo Patton, Romeo Payton-Rivas, Jacqueline Perez Herrera, Anasva Peterson, Yanet Reta, Pedro Rivera, Jessica Ross, Jenna Saperstein, Izabella Sathrum, Maria Scardino, Semarea Seals, Justin Smith, Soren Storfjell, Kayla Strand, Chelsea Sutton, Dung Ton, Daniel Toscano, Mason Tremblay, Serge Viegas Dias, Kim Vu and Daniel Yanchevskiy.

SCHOLARSHIPS

EAGLE Caddie program scholarship winners

Three Parkrose High School students who take part in the Portland Parks & Recreation EAGLE Caddie program (Early Adventures in Golf for a Lifetime of Enjoyment) have earned full housing and tuition scholarships through the Evans Scholars Program: Thu Victoria Dang, Joseph Goodwin and Taylor Phomphakdy. Each has been awarded full scholarships to the University of Oregon beginning this fall.

Evans Scholarships are supported by the Western Golf Association and valued at more than $100,000 over the course of four years. The requirements for becoming an Evans Scholar are based on financial need, good grades and the skills of a strong caddie.

Taylor Phomphakdy said, “I literally cried tears of joy. There’s nothing I’ve been wanting more than to be the first in my family to attend a four-year university. But to get a full ride feels absolutely unreal. It still feels like a dream to me. I may be getting a full ride to UO, but I am forever indebted to the EAGLE program because of the lifetime of opportunities it’s now opened me to.” Her teachers refer to Taylor as a role model, as she consistently helps other students understand new material and thrive in school. Taylor also serves on the AVID student council.

Thu Victoria Dang is a Vietnamese immigrant who has lived in Portland since 2011. She lives with her mother and father. As she began middle school, Victoria only spoke a handful of English words. However, she was able to successfully exit the school’s English as a Second Language program by the end of eighth grade. Now she’s a freshman-to-be at the University of Oregon on a full ride.

Joseph Goodwin is a top student at Parkrose High School who believes his best attributes are his perseverance and his ability to adapt to his surroundings. Joseph is excited to begin college and plans to attend medical school to become an anesthesiologist.

SWIMMING

Bronco boys swimmers earned the Northwest Oregon Conference (NWOC) title and took fifth place at state. Joe Lundberg was named NWOC male swimmer of the year. Coach Gary Muzzy was named NWOC coach of the year.

The OSAA championship meet took place at Mt. Hood Aquatic Center in February. Parkrose earned a second-place trophy in the 200-yard freestyle relay (Zach Tudor, Ben McKee, Calvin Haynes and Joe Lundberg) and took fourth in the 200-yard medley relay (Zach Tudor, Joe Lundberg, Calvin Haynes and Ben McKee). In individual events, Joe Lundberg earned second place in the 100-yard breaststroke and sixth in the 50-yard freestyle. Zach Tudor was third in the 100-yard freestyle.

VIDEO

Parkrose High School video students seek to win competition a second time

Two videos by Parkrose High School students are finalists in the annual “Speak up. Work safe.” video competition sponsored annually by the Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition.

View the entries at bit.ly/2poNRYY. The Parkrose entries are “Phone Drones” and “Welcome to Recyc Corp.”

The competition is intended to engage teen workers, who are twice as likely to be injured on the job, according to federal studies.

A group of Parkrose students won the contest last year with a video called “Rewind.”

MADISON HIGH SCHOOL

ACADEMIC ALL-STARS

Girls basketball 3.18 GPA

Boys swimming 3.51 GPA

Girls swimming 3.77 GPA

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Senators finished sixth in the Portland Interscholastic League (PIL) qualifying for a first round game in the OSAA state championships. They were turned away 63-58 by West Linn in that game.

Mujeeb Rufai and Trey Ratcliff, both seniors, were named second team all-PIL. Senior Michael Bennett and junior Tommy Pham earned honorable mention.

REYNOLDS HIGH SCHOOL

ACADEMIC ALL-STARS

Boys basketball 3.0 GPA

Girls basketball 3.1 GPA

Boys swimming 3.35 GPA

Girls swimming 3.33 GPA

Wrestling 3.08 GPA

Dance/Drill 3.18 GPA

Cheer 3.08 GPA

BOYS BASKETBALL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS

ACADEMIC ALL-STARS

Boys basketball 3.16 GPA

Girls basketball 3.25 GPA

ART

Thirty-one Portland Christian Schools students received Scholastic Art awards for art and writing. Skylar Scott earned a Scholastic Art national gold medal, and Allison Brist won a national silver medal. Other Scholastic Art regional gold key winners are Elijah Chapman, Isobel Espinor, Katherine Fakashchuk, Alana Garrett, Matthew Griffith, Avery Heidebrecht, Giang Huynh, Jesse Lortz and Jiaxi Luo.

Earning Silver Key recognition are Sarah Asaya, Annie Bahr, Jeri Bahr, Rachel Baird, Allison Brist, Ying Chak, Elijah Chapman, Josie Ernst, Katherine Fakashchuk, Simone Gordon, Rachel Grigorchuk, Giang Huynh, Alexandria Johannesen, Jesse Lortz, Kirk Mazurowski, Yukina Miyachi, Lydia Mumford and Yahan Xiong.

Receiving honorable mentions are Karen Aizawa, Sarah Asaya, Annie Bahr, Ying Chak, Isobel Espinor, Madeline Files, Beau Griffith, Matthew Griffith, Rachel Grigorchuk, Marissa Hanberg, Avery Heidebrecht, Alexandria Johannesen, Jesse Lortz, Jiaxi Luo, Matthew Miller, Lydia Mumford, Skylar Scott, Taiga Yamasaki and Yahan Xiong.

BASKETBALL

Royals basketball players named to Lewis & Clark Conference all-star teams are Jaela McKinney and Dee Pennington, second team; Journie Conard, Kai Munoz and Lucas VanderPloeg, third team; and Brad Antal, honorable mention.

FOOTBALL

The National Football Foundation Oregon Chapter has recognized Aidan Perry for his excellence in athletics, academics, leadership and community service. He is one of 16 finalists and will receive a scholarship valued between $750 and $1,500.

Perry led the Royals in total touchdowns, as well as total tackles and solo tackles, for the 2017 season. His stats on offense and defense include rushing 57 carries, 313 yards and 5.49 yards average per carry with five touchdowns; receiving 6 receptions for 65 yards and 13 average yards per reception resulting in three touchdowns; 69 tackles (35 solo and 34 assists); one interception; and one fumble recovery. He was named first team flex player and second team defensive back in the Lewis & Clark League.

During the winter, Perry plays basketball, and he is looking forward to this spring when baseball season starts. When track and field meets begin, he will run the relays. This busy athlete is also in the National Honor Society and is the student council senior class representative.

CITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS

ACADEMIC ALL-STARS

Girls basketball 3.25 GPA

GIRLS BASKETBALL

City Christian girls basketball took second in Northwest League play and had a 17-8 record for the season. The Lions faced off against Monroe in the first round of OSAA championship play but were turned away 80-43 and did not advance.

BASKETBALL

COLUMBIA CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Columbia Christian boys are 2A state champs. A young team with but one senior and a host of freshman, the Knights went 17-1 in conference play and had a 30-1 overall record.

The boys began their quest to the state title with a 79-38 rout of Elgin in first-round play on their home court. At the eight-team championship tournament in Pendleton, they beat Kennedy 58-45 and Vernonia 67-48 before dispatching Western Mennonite 65-61 to claim the championship.

Freshman Ben Gregg set a tournament record with 51 rebounds in three games, breaking the previous record by 10. He also led Columbia in scoring and ranked second overall for the tournament, winning a unanimous selection to the all-tournament first team. Junior point guard Dominic Blake won a berth on the all-tournament second team.

MUSIC