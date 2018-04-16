Marcus “Mark” T. Christopher

Jan. 27, 1946–Feb. 9, 2018

Marcus “Mark” Christopher passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, after a short struggle with lung cancer.

Christopher attended Franklin High School, and his graduation was followed by four years of service in the U.S. Navy. He later attended Portland Community College and received his certification as a master mechanic. He then made a career of his love of cars. After working as a mechanic for seven years, he opened Mark’s Car Clinic in 1980, which he owned and operated for 16 years. Christopher retired in 2008 after 35 years in the automotive field.

Christopher lived in the David Douglas community for 42 years and devoted many volunteer hours to David Douglas schools. His sons graduated from David Douglas High School (DDHS).

Family and friends have established a scholarship in Christopher’s memory to be awarded to a DDHS student who would like to pursue a career in technical education and specifically the automotive field. If you would like to donate to this scholarship fund, please do so at ddefforkids.org/donations/make-a-donation/.

Christopher is survived by his wife of 49 years, Frieda; his sons, Tony and Paul; his daughter-in-law, Viengchith, and daughter-in-law to be, Maggie Scoffin; two grandchildren, Anthony and Mia, and granddaughter to be, Talynn Scoffin; his sister, Jonetha Morgan; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mark Christopher may be made to the David Douglas Educational Foundation, 11300 N.E. Halsey, Portland, OR 97220.

A memorial service has been held.

