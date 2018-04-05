Each day members of our community quietly celebrate milestones, achievements and accomplishments—big and small. This department highlights these triumphs for the community.

Rose Festival Court Selections

Senior Alanesia Vang will represent David Douglas High School on the Rose Festival Court this year. Called Ally by friends and family, Vang plans to become a doctor, specializing in pediatric oncology. Her high school activities and honors include Key Club, speech and debate, student government (freshman co-president), tennis and varsity volleyball (JAAC championship winner), Health Science Academy (Residency Award), health club and National Honors Society.

She is the daughter of Arum and Xe Vang and has five siblings: Amerina, Arihianna, Averyella, Aezayden and Aeddan.

Madison High School has chosen Stephanie Vo-Nguyen as its 2018 Rose Festival Princess. Vo-Nguyen is a senior who plans to attend the University of Oregon. She would like to pursue a career in public policy with the ACLU of Oregon.

As a Madison Senator, Vo-Nguyen participates in cheerleading, Madison Singers choir and chamber choir, is on the student athlete honor roll and is a representative to the Portland Public Schools Student Advisory Council.

She is the daughter of Kim Nguyen and Khanh Vo and has three siblings: Catherine, Jennifer and Andrew.

Senior Kiara Johnson will wear the Rose Festival crown for Parkrose High School. Johnson hopes to have a career in veterinary medicine or journalism. She will soon make a choice between the University of Oregon, Syracuse University or Washington State University to pursue those dreams. Johnson holds a part-time job at the Shilo Inn Restaurant and Hotel while playing varsity volleyball and track and field—she is a team captain. She is the sports editor for The Bronco Blaze student newspaper and is active in AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), Mock Trial, We the People Constitution Team, Link Crew and Asian Youth Society. In her spare time, she takes regular drop-in dance classes at Vega Dance Lab and participates in club volleyball and Drish Dance Crew at Hip Hop Soulsation Academy.

She is the daughter of Stephanie and Brian Johnson and has four siblings: Selena, Kenji, Chaz and Emia.

Supporters set new fundraising record

The annual SnowCap Community Charities auction raised record funds for hungry families and expanded hours of operation. Pastor Don Frueh of Parkrose Community United Church of Christ served as emcee and JillMarie Wiles was auctioneer to 315 guests in attendance for the March 17 auction at the Holiday Inn Portland Airport, which raised a record-breaking $150,000 for food assistance and expanded evening hours to include Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. to serve low-income families and the working poor in east Portland, Gresham, Fairview, Troutdale, Parkrose and Wood Village.

Executive Director Kirsten Wageman says adding additional hours for those who are unable to get to SnowCap during the regular 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. hours is vital for those who work during the day or lack transportation. “Funds raised to support evening hours support the working poor and the most vulnerable in our community.” Wageman adds that volunteers are needed, particularly on Monday evenings, to make these expanded hours work. Support raised at this event makes east Multnomah County a more compassionate place, she said.

More than 9,000 residents depend on SnowCap for food or clothing each month, and a multigenerational crew of 1,000 volunteers helps the nonprofit organization run smoothly. Please contact nate@snowcap.org or 503-405-4295 for information about volunteering.