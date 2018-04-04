We offer the Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large. When sending submissions, please include details that apply and a contact name and phone number or e-mail address. Submissions for May are due Sunday, April 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com or mail your submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, call 503-287-8904.

EVENTS, ACTIVITIES and CELEBRATIONS

Open House set for Gateway Park mixed-use development

Interested in what’s planned for the corner of Northeast Halsey Street at 105th Avenue? That’s the property next to the new Gateway Discovery Park.

Gerding Edlen, the real estate company developing the site for the east Portland community charity Human Solutions, is holding an open house for Gateway Park Wednesday, April 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Ride Connection’s Glisan Meeting Room, 9955 N.E. Glisan St. next to Glisan Commons.

The updated concept will be on display, and representatives from Gerding Edlen, Human Solutions and Holst Architecture will be available to answer questions. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information on the development, contact Gerding Edlen’s Carly Harrison at carly.harrison@gerdingedlen.com or 503-299-6000.

Candidate forums and other services for voters

League of Women Voters offers nonpartisan information to help you vote.

Nonpartisan candidate forums with co-sponsor Interfaith Alliance on Poverty will be offered in the Multnomah County Board Room, 501 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd.

Three panels of candidates will appear on April 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. Metro president candidates will appear from 6 to 6:20 p.m. Multnomah county auditor candidates will appear from 6:30 to 7 p.m., and Multnomah County chair and Multnomah County commission district 2 candidates will appear from 7:10 to 9 p.m.

Candidates for Portland commission positions 2 and 3 will appear from 6 to 7:25 p.m. on April 10, followed by candidates for Metro Councilor districts 2 and 4 from 7:35 to 9 p.m. April 24.

Videos of the forums will be available on lwvpdx.org after the dates noted if you cannot attend.

Other nonpartisan information to inform your vote can be found at lwvpdx.org and includes: Vote411.org (online candidate and ballot measure); Oregon and Multnomah County Voters’ Guides (printed in English and Spanish) will be available beginning April 6 at all branches of the Multnomah County Library and at many other places; Video Voters’ Guide recordings of interviews with state legislative candidates running for election in Multnomah County will be available at lwvpdx.org shortly after April 18.

Ventura Park play date

Celebrate the new playground at Ventura Park, Southeast 113th Avenue and Stark Street, Saturday, April 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be lots of activities and free cake.

To learn more, contact Maija Spencer at 503-823-5593 or maija.spencer@portlandoregon.gov.

Multicultural night celebrates diversity

Alice Ott Middle School and David Douglas High School (DDHS) families are invited to celebrate diversity as a community Thursday, April 19 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the high school north cafeteria, 1001 S.E. 135th Ave. The evening includes dinner, raffle prices and community resources.

Other David Douglas School District families are advised to keep an eye on your own school’s activities calendar. There are quite a few multicultural and family nights coming up this spring around the district.

For more information, contact Etema Banks at 503-261-8300 ext. 8669 or LaShawanta Spears-Hardy at 503-256-6510 ext. 8167.

Youth track and field clinic

DDSD kindergarten through eighth-grade students are invited to participate in an eventful Saturday morning of track and field Saturday, April 21. Participants are grouped by grade level and will learn by doing the many events of track and field. They’ll learn block starts, high jump mats, long jump into sand pits, turbo javelin throw and much more.

Middle school students will have a special practice session with current high school coaches. In the case of rainy conditions, the clinic will still be held indoors in the DDHS south gym. A snack will be provided during the clinic. If your child has any dietary needs, please send a snack with them. Registration is 8:30 a.m. that morning, and the clinic runs from 9 a.m. until noon at the DDHS Palermini Stadium, Southeast 130th Avenue and Market Street. Registration forms are available at each elementary and middle school. Registration can be done the morning of the clinic. Contact Taylor Adrian at taylor_adrian@ddsd40.org with your questions.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES

It’s time for some spring cleaning

The Parkrose Neighborhood Association (PNA) and Historic Parkrose, with the help of Metro and the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS), are holding a bulky waste clean-up and reuse event on Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Parkrose High School east parking lot, 12003 N.E. Shaver St. Enter from Shaver Street, please.

The following items will be accepted:

Furniture (indoor and outdoor), appliances (but no refrigerants), carpets, mattresses, strollers, TVs, computers, electronics and other bulky items that are not on the prohibited list below.

The clean-up cannot accept the following:

Construction, remodeling or demolition items; food waste; yard debris; pet or human waste; paint; oil; tires; antifreeze; fertilizer; pesticides; solvents and thinners; and other hazardous waste.

Please bring lightly used items for the reuse area; you can drop off something you don’t want and walk away with something you need. Think of items you might put out for a garage sale.

The suggested donation is $10 per carload or $20 per truck or vanload.

All proceeds support PNA events and activities.

If you have questions or available to volunteer for this event, please contact PNA Chair Annette Stanhope at parkroseneighbors@gmail.com or 503-432-9050.

REUNIONS

PHS class of 1969

Needing no excuse for a party, the Parkrose High class of 1969 has reason to celebrate. It’s been 49 years since graduation. To mark the occasion, classmates, friends and family will gather Saturday, June 9 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Level Beer, 5211 N.E. 148th Ave. (you will remember it as the site of The Barn on Northeast 148th Avenue between Airport Way and Marine Drive). They serve handcrafted beers and offer wine and non-alcoholic beverages as well. Food is provided by food carts on site. This is a no host event with a two-drink minimum per person.

All Parkrose alumni are welcome to join the fun. Please RSVP at facebook.com/events/153097985371496/.

FUNDRAISERS

Take your cans and bottles to Parkrose Middle School

Saturday, April 7, is refundable can and bottle day for the Bronco Boosters. Swing by Parkrose Middle School, 11800 N.E. Shaver St., between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to drop off your donation. The Boosters will make good use of the funds to support activities and provide scholarships for Parkrose students.

If you miss the April collection date, they will be back in the turnaround Saturday, May 5.

Make the cash register ring at Boots & Bling

Join the Parkrose community Saturday, April 14 for Boots & Bling, the 15th annual Parkrose Educational Foundation dinner auction. This event helps the foundation fund its mission of enhancing the educational experiences of Parkrose students. Dust off your boots, polish your bling and support Parkrose kids at the Portland Airport Sheraton, 8235 N.E. Airport Way, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 but go up to $60 the day of the event. You must be over 21 to attend. Buy tickets at parkroseedfdn.org.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

Get pruning tips at garden club meeting

Learn about pruning shrubs at the Villa Garden Club meeting Thursday, April 26, at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 S.E. 139th Ave., beginning at 10:30 a.m. Local expert Robert Nelson, will give tips on when and how to prune shrubs.

Bring a brown bag lunch. Dessert will be served. Please call Chris McClure for more information at 503-489-5437.

Central East Portland (CEP) Rotary meets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Montavilla Kiwanis Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Stark Street Pizza, 9234 S.E. Stark St. Montavilla Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Rotary Club of Northeast Portland club meets Tuesdays at noon at Bradford’s Sports Lounge, 10346 N.E. Halsey St.

Midway Business Association meets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Pizza Baron, 2604 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Gateway Area Business Association meets the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at El Indio Mexican Restaurant, 11114 N.E. Halsey St. Network with local business owners over lunch. Visit gabanet.com for more information.

Parkrose Business Association meets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Elmer’s Restaurant–Parkrose, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

82nd Avenue of Roses Business Association meets the fourth Tuesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO), 2788 S.E. 82nd Ave.

East Portland Chamber of Commerce (EPCC) brings small business tools and resources together at regular meetings and seminars. Join EPCC Happy Hour for a casual night of fun with chamber members and guests Thursday, May 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Zoiglhaus Brewing Company, 5716 S.E. 92nd Ave. You’ll get a chance to see members who are not able to make morning meetings. Please invite employees, friends, family and potential new Chamber members. 21 and over only. The Chamber provides free appetizers.

Visit eastportlandchamberofcommerce.com to register and to view the group’s full schedule.

DDSD budget committee meeting upcoming

The first budget committee meeting for the 2018 to 2019 proposed budget for the DDSD will be held on at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 30, in the board room DDHS south building, 1500 S.E. 130th Ave.

Special Parkrose board meeting

A special session of the Parkrose School Board to engage community members in the budget process is set for Saturday, April 21 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Parkrose district office, 10636 N.E. Prescott St.

This is a time for patrons to make comments and ask questions. Following district policy, no questions or comments concerning specific personnel will be entertained.

Learn about state and federal mandates and where funding comes from. Find out how the district spend career technical education funds and Outdoor School funds. Get answers as to how the district is doing.

Refreshments will be served. Activities provided for kids ages 3 to 11. Interpreters are available upon request. Call 503-408-2135 to make arrangement.

GIVING BACK

Become a senior ombudsman

Volunteer advocates are needed in Mid-county for elderly living in long-term care facilities. Help safeguard the well-being of vulnerable seniors and others in nursing homes, assisted living or residential care facilities and adult foster homes. As a Certified Ombudsman volunteer, you will help to ensure the rights and dignity of the residents. Local training and support are provided. Schedules are flexible and are typically about four hours a week. Learn more at 800-522-2602 or oregon.gov/ltco.

THE ARTS

School concerts

Enjoy the Parkrose High spring choir concert Wednesday, April 4. The PHS band performs in concert Wednesday, April 11. Both events are at 7 p.m. in the PHS theater, 12003 N.E. Shaver St. Admission is free.

Combined concert offered this month

The East County Community Orchestra and the Portland Metro Concert Band present a free concert Sunday, April 8 at 3 p.m. the Horner Performing Arts Center, David Douglas High School, 1400 S.E. 130th Ave. Enjoy preconcert music by DDHS musicians.

Meet the directors and musicians and enjoy free refreshments during the intermission.

This concert is made possible by a grant received by the Portland Metro Concert Band from the Multnomah County Cultural Coalition and the Oregon Cultural Coalition.

Free spring concert

The Sunnyside Symphony Orchestra presents its spring concert Sunday, May 6 at 4 p.m. at Sunnyside Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 10501 S.E. Market St. The concert is free and accessible.

Works include “Finlandia” by Jean Sibelius, “Concerto for Viola and Orchestra” by Béla Bartók with guest soloist Désirée Elsevier of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7 in A Major, op. 92.”

For more information, please visit sunnysidesymphony.org.

EDUCATION

Openings available for free preschool

Apply now for Mt. Hood Community College Head Start and Early Head Start Preschool. Programs feature services for pregnant women and children from birth to 5 years old, full-day and full-year schedules and free preschool for eligible families.

Apply in person at one of these events:

• Monday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East County Church of Christ, 24375 S.E. Stark St.

• Monday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Freedom Foursquare Church, 660 S.E. 160th Ave.

Additional resources that will be available at these events include SNAP sign-ups, OHP health care sign-ups, advocates for tenant rights, dental care, medical assistance and food boxes from the Oregon Food Bank.

Remember to bring income verification, proof of child’s age, immunization records and document of child’s disability or foster placement letter if applicable.

To learn more, call 503-491-6111.

Connect to Kindergarten

All 2018 to 2019 kindergarten students in the David Douglas School District are invited to their neighborhood school for the spring Connect to Kindergarten event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 17. If you do not know your designated school, please call 503-256-6526. Childcare is available for siblings, and translators are available if requested. All upcoming kindergarten students and their parents are strongly encouraged to attend this informational event. In addition to helping the district project enrollment for kindergarten classes, participation in this event helps children become excited and comfortable with going to school.

All Parkrose elementary schools invite incoming kindergarten students and their families to this welcoming event Thursday, April 19 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at your zoned school: Prescott, Russell, Sacramento or Shaver.

Visit and register your child for the next school year. Please bring immunization records, birth certificate and proof of residence.

SENIOR RESOURCES

Learn about Northeast Village PDX

The village is neighbors helping neighbors age at home, with support from a network of volunteers and access to reputable service providers. The village serves seniors west of Northeast 122nd Avenue and north of I-84. Learn how to get involved as a member, volunteer or both Saturday, April 7 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Parkrose Community United Church of Christ, 12505 N.E. Halsey St.

FAITH and VALUES

Nurture the spirit to discover dreams

There are often obstacles that stand in our way when we want to follow our heart’s desire. Spirituality offers us the ability to keep trying despite failure. Northwest Catholic Counseling Center, 8383 N.E. Sandy Blvd., offers a workshop Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. until noon with presenter Nancie Potter. She will reveal tools and insights on how to cultivate and nurture your spirit using self-exploration.

The cost is $25. All participants must register and pre-pay to attend. To do so, please visit nwcounseling.org or call 503-253-0964.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

Wilkes Community Group general meeting: Tuesdays, April 3 and May 1 at 6:30 p.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2101 N.E. 162nd Ave.

East Portland Parks Coalition general meeting: Thursdays, April 5 and May 3 at 7 p.m. at 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

Regional Arts & Culture Council Information Session for Multiple Public Art Commissions: Sunday, April 15 at 6 p.m. at 1017 N.E. 117th Ave.

The Regional Arts & Culture Council invites artists from Oregon, Washington and Idaho to submit qualifications for multiple public art projects in the Portland metro area. Two of the opportunities are for permanent artworks for Portland Parks & Recreation that will be located at Glenhaven Park and Lynchview Park. There are also opportunities for eight artists to be commissioned to create wall artwork for eight lobby areas in the Multnomah County Health Department Headquarters. Attend this info session to learn more about these opportunities from public art staff.

It’s important for art in public spaces to reflect the diverse communities that occupy them. Artists that live in and/or share the experiences of the communities where these public art projects will exist are encouraged to attend.

RSVP to Salvador Mayoral IV at smayoral@racc.org if you have any questions or need additional accommodations.

Hazelwood Neighborhood Association board meeting: Monday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m. at East Portland Neighbor Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave. Contact Chair Arlene Kimura at arlene.kimura@gmail.com for more information. All neighbors are welcome at any meeting.

Parkrose Neighborhood Association meeting: Tuesday, April 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Russellville Grange, 12105 N.E. Prescott St. Contact parkroseneighbors@gmail.com for more information.

Mill Park Neighborhood Association board meeting: Monday, April 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St. Contact mill.park.pdx.chair@gmail.com for more information.

East Portland Action Plan general meeting: Wednesday, April 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at DDSD office board room, 1500 S.E. 130th Ave. The purpose of the East Portland Action Plan general meeting is to coordinate implementation of action items in the East Portland Action Plan. Childcare and dinner provided. Dinner served at 6 p.m. Interpretation provided upon request with reasonable notice. Contact Lore Wintergreen at 503-823-4035 or lore.wintergreen@portlandoregon.gov.

LIBRARIES

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Wednesdays from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Thursdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Thursdays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Fridays from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Saturdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except April 21.

Wee Wonders: This introductory class with OMSI has little ones exploring the wonders of chemistry, physics and biology. Participants will make chemicals change colors, levitate objects, meet a live reptile and more in this fun-filled class. Topics include physics, biology and chemistry. Thursday, April 5 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Monarch: The migration of the monarch is one of the most inexplicable phenomena in nature. From the tiny caterpillar traversing a world of miniature obstacles to the beautiful and brave butterfly who dares to fly for thousands of miles, Mon the Minnesotan Monarch takes you from Canada to Mexico and back up through the states again on this astonishing journey of determination and wonder, served up with a heapin’ hot dish of Minnesotan hospitality. Performed by Emily Alexander of Tears of Joy Theatre. Saturday, April 21 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

FOR KIDS

Follow the Reader: Practice your new reading skills with a teen buddy. Discover new books, learn new words and make a new friend. Sign up for a 30-minute session to read with a specially trained teen volunteer. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Saturdays from 4 to 5 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun and learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Beginning Somali Sewing Class—Barnamij Sharqaan: Learn beginning sewing. Instruction will be only in Somali. Registration required; call Suad at 503-988-6993. Friday, April 6; Saturday, April 7; Friday, April 13; and Saturday, April 14 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Cut Paper Bookmarks: Join the local artist from Little Gold Fox Designs and learn to design, cut and glue your own paper creation to a mat board bookmark and decorate it with a tassel. All supplies and tools will be provided. Just bring your imagination and leave with a cut paper bookmark of your own. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Sunday, April 8 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Read “The Prisoner Pear: Stories from the Lake” by Elissa Minor Rust. Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Monday, April 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Our Story—African Americans of Portland: The prolific journey of African Americans in Portland is rooted in the courageous determination of black pioneers to begin anew in an unfamiliar and often hostile territory. Amazingly, a small population of African Americans settled in Portland against a backdrop of exclusion laws that banned free blacks from settling in Oregon. The war boom, coupled with the tragic Vanport flood, forever changed Portland’s urban landscape and reshaped the socioeconomic realities of Portland’s African American community. This program is part of the Our Story: Portland Through an African American Lens digital collection and project. Made possible by The National Endowment for the Humanities Fund of The Library Foundation. For teens and adults. Monday, April 23 from 6 to 7 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up e-mail accounts and filling out online forms and applications. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Mondays from 11:30 a.m.to noon.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Tuesdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Fridays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Fridays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Mondays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and Tuesdays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Chinese Storytime: Storytime presented in Cantonese for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Vietnamese Storytime:Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Sundays from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Thursdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

STEAM Storytime: Enjoy a 15-minute storytime followed by age-appropriate science, math or art exploration. For children 2 to 6 years. Wednesdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Chess at the Library:Have fun playing chess or Chinese chess. Chess equipment is provided. All ages welcome.

Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Monarch: Mon the Minnesotan Monarch takes you from Canada to Mexico and back up through the states again on a journey of determination and wonder. Performed by Emily Alexander of Tears of Joy Theatre. Sunday, April 8 from 3 to 3:45 p.m.

Our Story—Vanport the Musical: They came from all over the country during WWII. After the war, many left to return to their hometowns, but some stayed, making the city their home, until the flood of 1948 washed it away. In this musical, you will smell the opportunity, touch the dream, hear the music, taste the victory and see the canvas of Vanport. Made possible by The National Endowment for the Humanities Fund of The Library Foundation. Saturday, April 21 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Bilingual Children’s Book Day: A celebration of childhood and bilingual literacy in English and Spanish. Each child will receive a free book and enjoy crafts, music, face-painting and other fun activities. Made possible in part by The Library Foundation with support from the Regional Arts and Culture Council, U.S. Bank Foundation and Honl Tree Care. Sunday, April 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Read to the Dogs: Improve your reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. The dogs and handlers are from Pet Partners®. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m., except April 29.

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Please contact Karen at karens@multcolib.org for more information.

Mondays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays and Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Adult Literacy Tutoring: Drop in to work one-on-one with a tutor. Get help with reading, writing, math, English and the GED. Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English.

Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Sundays from 3 to 4:30 p.m., except April 29.

Needle-Felt Hummingbird: In this class, we will go step by step through the needle-felting process and hand-stitch some fabric details to make a cute little hummingbird. Class taught by guest artist Suzanne Moulton. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pageturners Book Groups: Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Read “Furiously Happy: A Funny Book About Horrible Things” by Jenny Lawson. Tuesday, April 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Read “The Underground Girls of Kabul: In Search of a Hidden Resistance in Afghanistan” by Jenny Nordberg.

Wednesday, April 18 from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

PDX Death Café: Death Cafe is an international movement of people who come together in a relaxed and safe setting to discuss death and drink tea. Made possible by The National Endowment for the Humanities Fund of The Library Foundation. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Sunday, April 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Russian Citizenship Classes: Learn about the process of becoming a citizen in a 10-session series of classes. Classes are taught in Russian by a volunteer from SOAR Legal. Tuesdays, April 24 through June 26 from 3 to 5 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Tech Help: Meet one-on-one for 30 minutes with a friendly Tech Helper. Registration is required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Mondays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Computer Help:Friendly, patient assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Tuesdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

E-Books and Audiobooks—Hands-On Help: Drop in for one-on-one help. Please bring your device and any other equipment you need to download and/or transfer. Fridays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Computer Basics: Learn the very basics of using a computer, a keyboard and a mouse. This class uses Windows-based laptop computers. Registration is required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, April 3 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Android Basics: Learn the basics of using your Android smartphone or tablet. Bring your questions and your fully charged Android smartphone or tablet. Registration is required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, April 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Presentations 1: Learn about different tools you can use to create and edit presentations. This class is for beginners, but you must be comfortable using a keyboard and a mouse. Registration is required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, April 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.