Following is a list of meals to be served this month in the Mid-county area by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) menu pattern. Research has shown that people who follow a low-sodium diet and the DASH diet receive the biggest benefit in lowering blood pressure and may help to prevent the development of high blood pressure. The DASH diet includes increased fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry, nuts and whole grains. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian and meet one-third of the recommended daily caloric requirements.

The Meals on Wheels People DASH menus support chronic disease management of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. In addition, a soft diet is available for clients with digestive and oral problems. The soft diet will not include raw food items or general dietary irritants.

All Meals on Wheels clients receive the DASH menu pattern or the option of the soft diet. Vegetarian meals are also available. Two entrée options are served in our dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Monday, April 2: SLOPPY JOE, Potatoes and Sliced Carrots or CHICKEN FAJITA and Tortilla Soup with Spinach Salad, French Dressing, Lemon Gelatin, Blueberries

Tuesday, April 3: SWEET and SOUR CHICKEN and Brown Rice or CREAMY GARLIC PIZZA with Capri Blend Vegetables, Vermicelli Noodle Salad, Apple

Wednesday, April 4: LEMONGRASS FISH and White Rice or CABBAGE and MINCED CHICKEN with Cabbage Parsley Salad, Garden Blend Vegetables, Chocolate Cake

Thursday, April 5: TURKEY TETRAZZINI and Spaghetti Noodles or GRILLED VEGETABLE SANDWICH and French Lentil Soup with Oregon Bean Medley, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Seasonal Fruit

Friday, April 6: CHEESE RAVIOLI or PORK SLIDERS and Potato Wedges with Italian Blend Vegetables, Navy Bean Salad, Bread Pudding

Monday, April 9: CHICKEN and Rice or TUNA SALAD and Tomatoes with Mexican Blend Vegetables, Italian Slaw, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, April 10: BEEF and MACARONI CASSEROLE and Country Trio Vegetable or OPEN-FACE TURKEY SANDWICH and Lentil Soup with Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Wednesday, April 11: CITRUS TARRAGON CHICKEN or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH with Mashed Potatoes, Italian Blend Vegetables, Patio Salad, Oatmeal Cookie

Thursday, April 12: SWEDISH MEATBALLS and Spiral Noodles or SPRING PASTA and Tofu with Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Navy Bean Salad, Banana

Friday, April 13: PORK TENDERLOIN, Dijon Sauce, Tri-Cut Red Potatoes, Carrot Bean Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad, and Tomato Vinaigrette or WINTER CHICKEN SALAD with Strawberry Luscious

Monday, April 16: LEMON-PEPPER TILAPIA and Brown Rice or CHICKEN STIR-FRY and Yakisoba Noodles with Green Beans, Carrot Raisin Slaw, Seasonal Fruit

Tuesday, April 17: MEATLOAF and Mashed Potatoes or CHICKEN GYRO with Sunshine Carrots, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Vanilla Pudding

Wednesday, April 18: ROASTED PARMESAN CHICKEN, Spiral Noodles, Mixed Vegetables, Tossed Salad and French Dressing or TURKEY SALAD with Banana

Thursday, April 19: STIR-FRY PORK, White Rice, Scandinavian Blend and Claremont Salad or CHICKEN SALAD and White Beans with Orange

Friday, April 20: BAKED CHICKEN BREAST, Herbs, Polenta and Red Sauce or PUMPKIN ENCHILADA with Flavor Fiesta Vegetables, Creamy Cucumber Salad, Citrus Cake

Monday, April 23: VEGETARIAN PENNE PASTA and Scandinavian Vegetables or ROAST BEEF SANDWICH and Spring Vegetable Soup with Rainbow Spinach Salad, Rainbow Dressing, Banana

Tuesday, April 24: IRISH STEW and Mashed Potatoes or LEMONGRASS CHICKEN and White Rice with Capri Mix Vegetables, Garden Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange

Wednesday, April 25: SOMALI CHICKEN and White Rice or RICE and BEANS with Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Orange

Thursday, April 26: TILAPIA, Cucumber Sauce and Couscous or TURKEY SANDWICH and Potato Salad with Oregon Bean Medley, Spinach Salad, Bleu Cheese, Bread Pudding

Friday, April 27: CHICKEN STROGANOFF and Noodles or VEGGIE BURGER and Black Bean Soup with Capri Mix Vegetables, Four Bean Salad, Strawberry Pear Gelatin

Monday, April 30: CHICKEN TERIYAKI, Brown Rice or SALAD and Hard-Boiled Egg with Edamame Medley, Creamy Coleslaw, Orange

Modified diets available with a doctor’s prescription: soft, low sodium, diabetic and low cholesterol.