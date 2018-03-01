We offer the Memo Calendar to you to publicize events open to the community at large. When sending submissions, please include details that apply and a contact name and phone number or e-mail address. Submissions for April are due Thursday, March 15. For best results, e-mail Darlene Vinson at editor@midcountymemo.com or mail your submissions to 3510 N.E. 134th Ave., Portland, OR 97230. To leave a phone message, call 503-287-8904.

EVENTS and ACTIVITIES

Golf and tennis for kids

Calling all kids to Glendoveer Golf and Tennis Center, 14015 N.E. Glisan St. If you have ever wanted to learn to play golf or tennis, now’s your chance. Free clinics are offered in both sports, but you must register in advance at playglendover.com/events/event-registration.

Clinic dates for tennis are March 17, April 21 and May 9 from 1 to 2 p.m. Clinic dates for golf are March 14, April 11 and May 9 from 4 to 5 p.m.

To learn more, contact Sara at senghouse@playglendoveer.com or 503-251-5447.

Reducing Portland’s carbon footprint

The League of Women Voters of Portland will present an educational panel discussion to explore how Portland is working to reduce its carbon footprint Tuesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30) at the Multnomah County Building, 501 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd. This Civic Education Program is free and open to the public.

The city of Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability will present an overview of the plan, including goals and progress so far. The Northwest Earth Institute will explain what individuals can do to lower their personal carbon footprint and offer opportunities for involvement in Earth Day activities and beyond. Local businesses will discuss what they are doing to thrive and grow while lowering the carbon footprint of their businesses.

To learn more, contact Marion McNamara at civiced@lwvpdx.org or the League of Women Voters office at info@lwvpdx.org or 503-228-1675.

Parkrose Community Job Fair upcoming

The Mt. Hood Community College annual Parkrose Community Job Fair is Thursday, March 21 at the Maywood Park MHCC Campus, 10100 N.E. Prescott Street, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Residents from the surrounding neighborhoods are welcome to attend, although the primary focus of the event is for job-seeking students at the Maywood Park campus, which offers GED and ESL programs, as well as Career Pathway certificate programs for accounting clerk, office clerk and assistant teacher for early childhood jobs.

Representatives of some businesses—jobs with hourly wages and financial assistance or available training—are also included if they offer reimbursement for college tuition or other training.

In years past, 75 percent of job fair attendees were from the surrounding community, not from the college, according to organizers. The event features employers from a variety of industries, including job offerings at both entry and career levels. Areas of emphasis offered by invited employers will include health care, manufacturing, hospitality, education and government/nonprofit employment opportunities.

About 40 employers are expected to be on hand.

Free Easter egg hunt

The annual free Easter egg hunt at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1700 N.E. 132 Ave., is Saturday, March 31 at 11 a.m. Two age-appropriate hunts will be offered. Baskets will be provided. No personal baskets please. There will be crafts for kids and hot dogs.

FUNDRAISERS

Make a quick trip to Parkrose Middle School

The first Saturday of most months is the can and bottle drive at Parkrose Middle School, 11800 N.E. Shaver St. Parkrose High School students will collect and sort your donations from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, March 3. Parkrose Boosters use the funds to support student activities. If you missed the collection date this month, they’ll be back Saturday, April 7.

Support SnowCap

Always a fun time, the annual SnowCap Community Charities auction is Saturday, March 17 at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 8439 N.E. Columbia Blvd. The silent auction begins at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and the live auction at 7 p.m. Reserve your seats at snowcap.org. Tickets are $65 per person.

Contact Kathleen at kathleen@snowcap.org or call 503-405-4293 to learn more.

Portland Christian Schools Royal Gala and Auction

Tickets are now on sale for the 2018 Portland Christian Schools (PCS) Royal Gala and Auction. Visit Royalwood, a red-carpet experience where students are the stars. The auction is on Saturday, March 10 at 5 p.m. at the PCS Jr./Sr. High School campus, 12425 N.E. San Rafael St.

Bid on silent auction items while munching hors d’oeuvres, then stay for a delicious dinner and rousing live auction. Who knows—you just might go home with something fabulous. You will experience all the fun you’ve come to expect from this annual PCS event.

Read more about the event and buy your tickets at pcschools.org.

DDHS PTSA rummage sale supports Senior All-Night Party

The David Douglas High School (DDHS) Parent-Teacher-Student Association (PTSA) is accepting gently used items for its annual rummage sale in support of the Senior All-Night Party. Let the PTSA find a home for things you no longer need and support graduating seniors as you spring clean. Contact ddhsptsa@gmail.com or 503-683-3479 to schedule a time to drop off your donations and receive a donation receipt.

The annual rummage sale is Friday, March 16 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the DDHS south cafeteria, 1500 S.E. 130th Ave.

Community Block Party for mental health

The Northwest Catholic Counseling Center (NCC) invites you join with friends and neighbors in the community to help raise funds for those seeking mental health services.

The party starts at 6 p.m. Friday, April 6, at the Lagunitas Brewing Community Room, 237 N.E. Broadway. This casual event will have beer, wine, food trucks, a raffle and much more. The party concludes at 9 p.m.

Tickets for the Community Block Party are $50 each. A set of four tickets is $190, a table of eight is $360 and a table of 10 is $450. NCC is also offering a special “$30 under 30” pricing for younger adults.

All funds raised go to NCC’s mission of providing professional mental health services. NCC is an independent nonprofit. They aid more than 1,100 people each year across age, social and economic spectrums.

For full information, visit nwcounseling.org/block_party/, e-mail info@nwcounseling.org or call 503-253-0964.

Make the cash register ring at Boots & Bling

Join the Parkrose community on Saturday, April 14 for Boots & Bling, the 15th annual Parkrose Educational Foundation dinner auction. This event helps the foundation fund its mission to enhance the educational experiences of Parkrose students. Dust off your boots, polish your bling and join friends and neighbors at the Portland Airport Sheraton, 8235 N.E. Airport Way, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 but will raise to $60 the day of the event. Must be over 21 to attend. To buy tickets, donate an auction item or get more information, go to parkroseedfdn.org or send an e-mail to predfdn@gmail.com.

CLUBS and ORGANIZATIONS

Potluck to celebrate 70 years

You are invited as Villa Garden Club celebrates its 70th anniversary this month with a potluck luncheon, Thursday, March 22 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 S.E. 139th Ave. There will be an informative club history display set up for the occasion, as well as a program on techniques of flower design by Villa’s very own Carole Schuldt and other design specialists. Please call Chris McClure at 503-489-5437 for more information.

Local knitters donate to patients

The Turban Makers group makes cancer turbans, knit hats, scarves, lap robes, pillows and pillowcases for eight area hospitals. Since 2002 they have donated more than 20,000 turbans, hats and scarves; 6,000 pillows; and nearly 2,000 lap robes to oncology groups. Crafters work at home and meet the third Tuesday of the month (March 20 this month) from 1 to 3 p.m. at Parkrose United Methodist Church, 11111 N.E. Knott St. If you want to make a difference in the community with your crafts, this is the group for you.

Central East Portland (CEP) Rotary meets at Elmer’s Restaurant, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd., every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CEP Rotary funds college scholarships, mentors students and raises money to fight muscular dystrophy and polio.

Montavilla Kiwanis Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Stark Street Pizza, 9234 S.E. Stark St. Montavilla Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Rotary Club of Northeast Portland club meets Tuesdays at noon at Bradford’s Sports Lounge, 10346 N.E. Halsey St. The March 20 guest speaker is Dana Clark, a local expert on human sex trafficking.

Midway Business Association meets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Pizza Baron, 2604 S.E. 122nd Ave.

Gateway Area Business Association meets the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at El Indio Mexican Restaurant, 11114 N.E. Halsey St. Network with local business owners over lunch and meet Urban Parks Supervisor Alicia Hammock, who helps manage Gateway Discovery Park.

Parkrose Business Association meets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for its monthly membership luncheon at Elmer’s Restaurant-Parkrose, 10001 N.E. Sandy Blvd. These luncheons offer business-to-business networking and a unified voice with city officials. To learn more, visit parkrosebusiness.org.

82nd Avenue of Roses Business Association meets the fourth Tuesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO), 2788 S.E. 82nd Ave.

East Portland Chamber of Commerce (EPCC) brings small business tools and resources together at regular meetings and seminars. Join EPCC Happy Hour for a casual night of fun with chamber members and guests Thursday, April 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Fire + Stone, 3707 N.E. Fremont St. You’ll get a chance to see members who are not able to make morning meetings. Please invite employees, friends, family and potential new Chamber members. 21 and over only. The Chamber provides free appetizers.

Visit eastportlandchamberofcommerce.com to register and to view the group’s full schedule.

GIVING BACK

Be the voice of seniors in our community

Volunteer advocates are needed in Mid-county for elderly people living in long-term care facilities. Help safeguard the well-being of vulnerable seniors and others in nursing homes, assisted living or residential care facilities and adult foster homes. As a certified ombudsman volunteer, you will help to ensure the rights and dignity of the residents. Local training and support are provided. Schedules are flexible and are typically about four hours a week. Learn more at 800-522-2602 or oregon.gov/ltco.

THE ARTS

A farce for the whole family

The David Douglas High School theatre department presents “The Government Inspector” by Nikolai Gogol on March 9, 10, 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. and March 11 and 18 at 2:30 p.m. at Howard F. Horner Performing Arts Center, 1400 S.E. 130th Ave. Tickets are $8 for students and seniors and $10 for adults. The show includes the work of nearly 100 David Douglas students, from actors and musicians to technicians.

This satire begins when residents in a small Russian hamlet learn that an undercover government inspector is coming for a surprise visit. An unfortunate case of mistaken identity sends the whole village spiraling into a world of panic and greed.

Reserve tickets online at sites.google.com/a/ddouglas.k12.or.us/dd/, call 503-262-8270 or visit the box office Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on school days.

“Seussical” the musical comes to Parkrose

Much loved Dr. Seuss characters are brought to life in the rendition of “Seussical,” the Dr. Seuss-themed Broadway musical, by Parkrose High School music, drama and theatre tech students.

The play is an amalgamation of many of Seuss’s most famous children’s stories, with most of its plot being based on “Horton Hears a Who!”

The show plays on March 16, 17, 22, and 23 at 7 p.m. and March 18 and 24 at 2 p.m. in the Parkrose High School theatre, 12003 N.E. Shaver St.

Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $7 for adults.

To learn more, contact Karl Metz, drama teacher, at karl_metz@parkrose.k12.or.us or Lesley Bossert, choir director, at lesley_bossert@parkrose.k12.or.us.

Add your music to new online music collection at libraries

One of the country’s best public libraries is debuting in the local music scene—Multnomah County Library is inviting submissions from local musicians for a new online streaming music collection.

The Library Music Project will accept submissions of local music from any genre from through March 14 at librarymusicproject.com. A team of local music experts will review all submissions, and all artists selected to be part of the catalog will be compensated for their work.

“The Portland area is already known for its vibrant music scene,” said Javier Gutierrez, director of collections and technical services for Multnomah County Library. “This new collection is a great opportunity for the library to help showcase and share all of the great talent in our community.”

The library’s first online collection of local music will be available for free download and streaming in May of this year.

For more information about digital collections available through the library, visit multcolib.org.

EDUCATION

Sign up for free preschool

Apply now for Mt. Hood Community College Head Start and Early Head Start Preschool. Programs feature services for pregnant women and children from birth to 5 years old, full-day and full-year schedules and free preschool for eligible families.

Apply in person at one of the following events:

• Monday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rockwood Center, 17805 S.E. Stark St.

• Monday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East County Church of Christ, 24375 S.E. Stark St.

• Monday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Freedom Foursquare Church, 660 S.E. 160th Ave.

Remember to bring income verification, proof of child’s age, immunization records and document of child’s disability or foster placement letter if applicable.

To learn more, call 503-491-6111.

Portland Christian Schools application deadline approaches

The application deadline for new students applying for kindergarten through 12th grade at Portland Christian Schools (PCS) is Thursday, March 15. Applications will be accepted after this, but admittance is on a space-available basis only. Upon request, late applicants will be added to a waitlist. PCS is also pleased to offer several merit scholarships this year in addition to alumni scholarships, needs-based scholarships and financial aid. Please visit pcschools.org or call 503-256-3960 to learn more.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETINGS

Wilkes Community Group general meeting: Tuesday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2101 N.E. 162nd Ave.

Russell Neighborhood Association meeting: Thursday, March 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at University of Western States, 2900 N.E. 132nd Ave., Hampton Hall Conference Room. For more information, contact Ron Glanville at ronglanville@gmail.com or visit russellneighbors.org.

Hazelwood Neighborhood Association general meeting: Monday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. at East Portland Neighborhood Office, 1017 N.E. 117th Ave. Contact Chair Arlene Kimura at arlene.kimura@gmail.com for more information

Parkrose Neighborhood Association meeting: Tuesday, March 20 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Russellville Grange, 12105 N.E. Prescott St. Contact parkroseneighbors@gmail.com for more information.

Mill Park Neighborhood Association meeting: Monday, March 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St. Contact mill.park.pdx.chair@gmail.com for more information.

East Portland Action Plan general meeting: Wednesday, March 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at David Douglas School District office boardroom, 1500 S.E. 130th Ave. The purpose of the East Portland Action Plan (EPAP) general meeting is to coordinate implementation of action items in the EPAP. Childcare and dinner provided. Dinner served at 6 p.m. Interpretation provided upon request with reasonable notice. Contact Lore Wintergreen at 503-823-4035 or lore.wintergreen@portlandoregon.gov.

LIBRARIES

Midland Library, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Book Babies: Storytime for children from birth to 12 months with adult. Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon, except March 26.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Tuesdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except March 27.

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Fridays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except March 30.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Fridays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., except March 30.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Mondays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., except March 26, and Tuesdays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., except March 27.

Black Storytime: The African and African American experience comes alive for children newborn to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from noon to 12:30 p.m., except March 24.

Chinese Storytime: Storytime presented in Cantonese for children from birth to 6 years with a favorite adult and other family members. Saturdays from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Vietnamese Storytime: Storytime presented in Vietnamese for children newborn to 6 years with adult. Sundays from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Russian Storytime: Storytime presented in Russian for children from birth to 6 years with adult. Thursdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m., except March 1.

STEAM Storytime: Enjoy a 15-minute storytime followed by age-appropriate science, math or art exploration. For children 2 to 6 years. Wednesdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m., except March 28.

Chess at the Library: Have fun playing chess or Chinese chess. Chess equipment is provided. All ages welcome. Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Folk Songs and Stories from the Rural South: Newel Briggs sings old slave songs accompanied by his guitar, mandolin and banjo. Raised by his grandparents, the first people in his family to be born free, Newel’s grandma sang songs such as “Loop de Loo,” “Miss Mary Mac,” “Ham Bone” and “Shortnin’ Bread.” Learn about the history behind the songs and the evolution of African American music through his stories. Saturday, March 3 from noon to 1 p.m.

Bean and Seed Pictures: Fricken Cute will bring in various colors of beans and seeds that you can glue into cardboard cutouts. Each picture will turn out unique. A fun activity for a winter day. Sunday, March 11 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Drawing a Spring Tale: Join artist Liya Kot in reading Russian tales about the spring and then learning to draw your favorite characters. Program presented in Russian. Wednesday, March 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Read to the Dogs: Improve your reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. The dogs and handlers are from Pet Partners®. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Sundays from noon to 2 p.m.

Teen Council: Build leadership skills, work on creative projects, plan events, earn service hours and have fun with other teens and library staff. Snacks provided. Please contact Karen at karens@multcolib.org for more information. Mondays from 4 to 5:30 p.m., except March 26.

FOR ADULTS

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Sundays from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

English Classes: Free ESL classes. All levels welcome. Mondays and Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Adult Literacy Tutoring: Drop in to work one-on-one with a tutor. Get help with reading, writing, math, English and the GED. Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English. Saturdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Traditional Chinese Dough Figurines: This program provides an opportunity to see, understand and make traditional Chinese dough art. Program is conducted in Mandarin. For teens and adults. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Saturday, March 3 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Memory Techniques—Names and Faces: Almost all of us think we have terrible memories, but nothing could be further from the truth. Your memory is excellent, but you must train yourself to recall what is there. Use your imagination to create vivid images linked to names, and you’ll soon have friends convinced you’re a genius. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, March 6 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Join Everybody Reads, Multnomah County Library’s annual community-wide book discussion. Read “Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid. Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Tuesday, March 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, March 21 from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Basics: Learn the very basics of using a computer, a keyboard and a mouse. This class uses Windows-based laptop computers. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, March 6 from 2 to 4 p.m.

iPad/iPhone Basics: Learn the basics of using your iPhone or iPad. Learn about text messaging, taking and attaching pictures to messages, installing apps and using the Apple Store, accessing the internet, managing your contacts and more. Bring your questions and your fully charged iPad or iPhone. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Tuesday, March 20 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Gregory Heights Library, 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., 503-988-5123

Space at programs is limited. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, except as noted.

FOR FAMILIES

Toddler Storytime: Storytime for children 24 to 36 months with adult. Wednesdays from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Tiny Tots: Storytime for children 12 to 24 months with adult. Thursdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Book Babies: Storytime for children newborn to 12 months with adult. Thursdays from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Storytime for children 3 to 6 years with adult. Fridays from 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Family Storytime: Storytime for children from birth to 6 years with adult. Saturdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Family Craft Hour: Bring art and color into your life with our very simple crafts for the entire family. Thursday, March 1 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Butterflies + STEAM: Join library staff and volunteers for a STEAM adventure with butterflies. Learn about these beautiful creatures through simple science experiments, observation and process art. Friday, March 30 from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

FOR KIDS

Follow the Reader: Practice your new reading skills with a teen buddy. Discover new books, learn new words and make a new friend. Sign up for a 30-minute session to read with a specially trained teen volunteer. Registration required; call 503-988-5123. Saturdays from 4 to 5 p.m.

FOR ADULTS

A Good Yarn: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced knitter, come join the fun and learn together. All experience levels and ages welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Language Exchange: Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere. Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Talk Time: Talk Time is an informal conversation circle for non-native speakers to practice speaking English. Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Seismic Retrofitting: Learn the basics of how to install a seismic retrofit, whether you think you’d like to do yourself or you just want to understand the basic principles. Topics covered will include goals of seismic retrofitting, basic load calculations, earthquake insurance, features to avoid in your next home purchase, permits, foundation quality assessments, tools and hardware. Registration required; register online, in the library or by calling 503-988-5123. Sunday, March 4 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Pageturners Book Group: Join Everybody Reads, Multnomah County Library’s annual community-wide book discussion. Read “Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid. Engage in conversation about books and get to know your neighbors. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Monday, March 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Computer Help: Friendly, patient lab assistants are available to help you practice your computer skills. Offered in Spanish. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Vietnamese Computer Help: Library volunteers provide one-on-one assistance with basic computer functions like setting up e-mail accounts and filling out online forms and applications. Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.