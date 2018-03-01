Following is a list of meals to be served this month in the Mid-county area by Meals on Wheels. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Cherry Blossom Senior Services Office in the East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave. Anyone over the age of 60, regardless of income, is invited to dine.

Meals on Wheels People menus follow the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) menu pattern. Research has shown that people who follow a low-sodium diet and the DASH diet receive the biggest benefit in lowering blood pressure and may prevent the development of high blood pressure. The DASH diet includes increased fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry, nuts and whole grains. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian and meet one-third of recommended daily caloric requirements.

The Meals on Wheels People DASH menus support chronic disease management of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. In addition, a soft diet is available for clients with digestive and oral problems. The soft diet will not include raw food items or general dietary irritants.

All Meals on Wheels clients receive the DASH menu pattern or the option of the soft diet. Vegetarian meals are also available. Two entrée options are served in the dining centers and may also include salad bars and ethnic menus.

Transportation assistance to the senior meal center sites is available through Ride Connection (rideconnection.org) or TriMet LIFT Service (trimet.org/lift/index.htm).

For more information, please call the Cherry Blossom Center Meals on Wheels at 503-256-2381.

Thursday, March 1: STIR-FRIED PORK, White Rice, Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad and Blue Cheese Dressing or CHICKEN SALAD and White Beans with Orange

Friday, March 2: BAKED CHICKEN BREAST, Herbs, Polenta and Red Sauce or PUMPKIN ENCHILADA with Flavor Fiesta Vegetables, Creamy Cucumber Salad, Citrus Cake

Monday, March 5: HONEY PINEAPPLE PORK, Noodles, Garden Blend Vegetables, Garden Salad and Italian Dressing or CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD with Orange

Tuesday, March 6: VEGETARIAN PENNE PASTA and Scandinavian Vegetables or ROAST BEEF SANDWICH and Spring Vegetable Soup with Rainbow Spinach Salad, Rainbow Dressing, Apple

Wednesday, March 7: SOMALI CHICKEN and White Rice or RICE and BEANS with Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Orange

Thursday, March 8: ALASKAN POLLOCK, Cucumber Sauce and Couscous or TURKEY SANDWICH and Potato Salad with Oregon Bean Medley, Spinach Salad, Blue Cheese, Banana Bread

Friday, March 9: CHICKEN STROGANOFF and Noodles or VEGGIE BURGER and Black Bean Soup with Italian Mix Vegetables, Four Bean Salad, Strawberry and Pear Gelatin

Monday, March 12: CHICKEN TERIYAKI, Brown Rice or SALAD and Hard-Boiled Egg with Edamame Medley, Creamy Coleslaw, Orange

Tuesday, March 13: SPAGHETTI and MEAT SAUCE or SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER with Scandinavian Blend Vegetables, Rainbow Spinach Salad, Seasonal Fruit

Wednesday, March 14: BAKED FISH, Black Bean Salsa and Couscous or CHICKEN SMITANE and Noodles with Sliced Carrots, Garden Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Bread Pudding

Thursday, March 15: CHICKEN CHILE VERDE and Brown Rice or TUNA SANDWICH and Butternut Squash Soup with Creamy Cucumber Salad, Creole Southwest Vegetable Medley, Peanut Butter Mousse

Friday, March 16: IRISH STEW and Mashed Potatoes or LEMONGRASS CHICKEN and White Rice with Capri Vegetables, Garden Salad, Italian Dressing, Lime Parfait

Monday, March 19: ASIAN BARBECUE CHICKEN and Red Potatoes or FISH TACO with Oregon Bean Medley, Spinach Salad, Italian Dressing, Fruit Cocktail

Tuesday, March 20: BEAN and CHEESE BURRITO, Salsa, Carrot, Bean Blend Vegetables and Santa Fe Salad or CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD with Seasonal Fruit

Wednesday, March 21: TAIWANESE BEEF STEW and Brown Rice or HAWAIIAN PIZZA with Szechuan Green Beans, Chinese Trio Salad, Kiwi

Thursday, March 22: SPINACH LASAGNA or SHEPHERD’S PIE with Garden Blend Vegetables, Boston Bean Salad, Orange

Friday, March 23; PORK STROGANOFF and Rotini Noodles or SPRING PASTA and Chicken with Capri Vegetables, Garden Salad, Thousand Island Dressing, Oatmeal Cookie

Monday, March 26: ALASKAN POLLOCK, Lemon Dill Sauce and Red Potatoes or BROCCOLI-TOMATO QUICHE with Mixed Vegetables, Spinach Salad, Ranch Dressing, Chocolate Chip Cookie

Tuesday, March 27: PLAIN OMELET, Salsa and Tri-Cut Potatoes or DIJON-CRUSTED FISH and White Rice with Imperial Blend Vegetables, Garden Salad, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Apple

Wednesday, March 28: MEAT LASAGNA, Garden Blend Vegetables, Tossed Salad and French Dressing or TUNA SALAD NIÇOISE with Orange and Peach Gelatin

Thursday, March 29: TURKEY ROAST, HERBS and APRICOT SAUCE, Polenta, Key West Blend Vegetables and Claremont Salad or CHICKEN GRAPE SALAD with Banana Bread

Friday, March 30: CHICKEN STROGANOFF, Noodles and Capri Mix Vegetables or VEGGIE BURGER and Black Bean Soup with Four Bean Salad, Orange

Modified diets available with a doctor’s prescription: soft, low sodium, diabetic and low cholesterol.