There are approximately 3,000 restaurants in Multnomah County and about 350 in mid-Multnomah County.

Multnomah County Health Department Environmental Health Specialists conduct unannounced inspections of food service establishments. These inspectors ensure food safety by evaluating food worker habits and practices.

A restaurant must receive a score of 70 to pass the inspection. Priority violations unable to be corrected at the time of the inspection must be corrected within 14 days and verified by a reinspection. Reinspections are not scored. A safe, alternative procedure must be in place until the final correction is completed.

Customers will find a placard on a restaurant’s entrance that indicates if the facility passed its last routine health inspection.

To look up any restaurant in Multnomah County, visit aca.accela.com/multco.

Recent results are as follows:

(you can download a copy here: mar2018_restaurants)