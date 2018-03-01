Regarding Portland weather, a native once said, “We’ve only got two seasons here: July, August and September—followed by everything else. And ‘everything else’ includes a week in February when it freezes.” The week of Feb. 19 was 2018’s freezing week. This snowman, one of many, was found on Northeast Fremont Drive near Siskiyou Street.
