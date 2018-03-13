Four east Portland churches—Gateway Church, Crossroads Christian Church, Rivercrest Community Church and Woodland Park Baptist Church—are partnering with Adventist Health and the faith-based nonprofit Compassion Connect to provide four free mini-medical clinics in 2018.

“Compassion Clinics” are designed to help the under-insured and those in need of basic medical care as well as provide social services networking. Clinics offer a variety of services, which may include medical check-ups, chiropractic care, vision exams, haircuts and dental extractions and fillings. All services are not available at every clinic. Clinics are free and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first clinic was last month. Held Saturdays, the next three are May 19, Aug. 25 and Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All clinics are held at Gateway Church, 13300 N.E. San Rafael St.

For more information about the free clinic, call Crystal Eddy, Gateway Church’s office administrator, at 503-252-1435 or visit compassionconnect.com.

University of Western States’ William Powls is pictured interviewing Lakeisha Tillman, a Hansen Shelter resident, before treatment.