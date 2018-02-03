Each day, members of our community quietly celebrate milestones, achievements and accomplishments—big and small. This department highlights these triumphs for the community.

New playground, Portland Loo at Ventura Park

Portland Parks & Recreation hosted an informal play day at the new Ventura Park playground, 460 S.E. 113th Ave., with hot chocolate and rambunctious, delighted children, on a rainy day last month. A formal grand opening is anticipated this spring.

This latest park replacement bond project features a partnership with Playform for a spectacular play area. The playground, adjacent to Ventura Park Elementary School in the David Douglas School District, was in serious need of replacement. Now area children (in a part of Portland still lacking in parks and green spaces) have a sparkling new space to run, play and make new friends. Also included in the project are a new Portland Loo and public art. This project was also partially funded by Parks System Development Charges from city-wide construction development (not General Fund tax dollars). For more bond project details, visit parksreplacementbond.org.

Student health centers serve all kids

Student Health Centers serve the elementary, middle and high school-aged youth of Multnomah County. Even if you don’t attend school, you can still get care. There is never an out-of-pocket cost for services (i.e., no copay and no cost for prescriptions).

Student Health Centers are like having a doctor’s office at school. They offer comprehensive primary and mental health care services to all Multnomah County youth ages 5 to 18 at no cost. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

Student Health Centers in Mid-county are located at the following schools:

• David Douglas High School; Health Clinic Building; 1034 S.E. 130th Ave., 503-988-3554; hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 5:45 p.m.

• Madison High School; 2735 N.E. 82nd Ave., 503-988-3382; hours are Monday and Tuesday from 8:45 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

• Parkrose High School; 12003 N.E. Shaver St., 503-988-3392; hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Thursday from 9:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Students do not need to attend the school at which the clinic is located. Clinics at high schools serve all grades.

Students create fused-glass mural at Lincoln Park Elementary School

Thanks to a grant from the East Portland Action Plan and funding from the school’s Booster Club, January and February are full of fun and new experiences for the students at Lincoln Park Elementary in the David Douglas School District. Working with local teaching artist Lisa Wilcke, the students are creating a 108-panel fused-glass mural. Titled “Stronger Together,” the mural will depict the Cascade foothills and Mt. Hood, with the trees of the forests coming in many colors as a metaphor for the cultural diversity found in the student population. The kindergarten students are creating five-triangle stars that will echo the colors and shapes of the glass in the mural. Each member of the school community taking part in the project will also be making a fused-glass necklace as a memento of the experience.

During the project, students learn the ingredients used to make glass and how the materials are transformed by heat into glass. They touch and feel glass made by volcanoes, lightning and meteorites and see that glass can be transparent, translucent or opaque. They also cut glass using glass cutters and breaking pliers.